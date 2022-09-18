Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Exhibitions Installer, "Pittsburgh Devotee," and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Case Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing is hiring a full-time Case Manager to ensure that clients living with HIV/AIDS have access to necessary housing, food, medical, mental health, and legal services by providing them education, counseling, and referrals. Salary range is $38,000-43,000. Click here for more details
Program Manager. Community-based nonprofit Healthy Start, with a goal "to make sure all families have access to affordable, quality care to improve maternal and child health outcomes and quality of life," has an opening for a full-time Program Manager for its Healthy Start Center for Urban Breastfeeding. Responsibilities include leading and maintaining program planning strategies, resource development activities, program metrics and performance benchmarks, and more. Salary range is $50,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Stationary Engineer. The East Liberty Presbyterian Church is seeking a full-time engineer to oversee the building's HVAC, building controls, electrical, fire protection, and plumbing systems. Applicants must be licensed power engineers, and the position requires being on 24-hour call including weekends, vacations, and holidays. Salary range is $54,950-63,330. Click here for more details
Global Creative Assistant. Pittsburgh nonprofit Amizade, organizing "safe, sustainable, and collaborative global learning experiences for all people," has an opening for a full-time Global Creative Assistant to support the design and implementation of marketing and social media campaigns. Candidates will be required to act as a site liaison with multiple global community partners, and must be willing to travel for at least five weeks during the year. Salary range is $35,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Sculpture Technician. The Carnegie Mellon School of Art is seeking a technician to oversee and maintain the school's wood shop, metal fabrication, mold-making, and ceramics studios. Responsibilities include training, safety orientations, mentoring students, and more. Click here for more details
Exhibitions Installer. North Side installation museum The Mattress Factory is hiring a full-time Exhibitions Installer to work closely with exhibiting artists in the setup, fabrication, and preparation of their spaces for installation and de-installation. Salary is $37,000. Click here for more details
Darkroom Technician. Pittsburgh-based union screenprinting shop CommonWealth Press has an opening for a Darkroom Technician. The position will be responsible for overseeing all issues that concern the dark room and screens. Pay starts at $15-18/hour. Click here for more details
Program Associate. Lawrenceville nonprofit Contemporary Craft, with a mission to engage the public in creative experiences, is hiring a full-time associate to assist with the overall operations of both the organization's exhibition and educational programming. Salary range is $32,000-38,000. Click here for more details
Stagehand. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a part-time union technician to assist in the installation and operation of large touring theatrical road shows, concerts, and other stage performances. Responsibilities include loading and unloading road cases and materials from loading dock, assembling and disassembling scenery and stage equipment, setting up audio and lighting equipment, and more. Pays $29.06/hour. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Kitchen Manager. Homestead's Voodoo Brewery is hiring a full-time manager to oversee all operations for the back of house and kitchen area. Responsibilities include preparing a rotating feature menu, purchasing food, hiring and training staff, preparing food during service periods, and more. Pays $18-20/hour. Click here for more details
Barista. Homewood's Everyday Café is seeking a part-time Barista. Prior customer service experience and food service and/or barista experience are required. Training pay starts at $10/hour. Click here for more details
Bartender. Downtown's Gaucho Parrilla Argentina is hiring a full-time or part-time Bartender. Responsibilities include maintaining a bar rail, providing cocktails to the service bar, and interacting with guests to answer questions and make suggestions. Pays $8-10/hour. Click here for more details
Assistant Manager. Mount Washington's Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill is seeking a full-time Assistant Manager to lead all aspects of its restaurant and bar. Previous management experience in a fast-paced, full-service restaurant is required. Salary range is $50,000-53,000. Click here for more details
Retail
Sales Associate. Squirrel Hill shop The Refillery, a woman-owned business that aims to reduce consumers' use of nonrecyclable plastics used in packaging for household items, has an opening for a part-time sales associate who "is passionate about the planet and wants to help others start their zero waste journey." The position will total about 22 hours a week, including weekends. Pays $16/hour. Click here for more details
Pittsburgh Devotee. Local gift store love, Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time "Pittsburgh Devotee," their cutesy term for a sales associate who "connects shoppers from in and outside of Pittsburgh with the talented local artists and makers" carried in their shop. Applicants must have weekend availability and will work 10-30 hours per week. Pays $12-15/hour. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Pittsburgh Regional Transit provides safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation throughout Allegheny County. We operate, maintain, and support bus, light rail, incline, and paratransit services to provide more than 27.3 million rides last year. Join our team today to help us provide service that makes a difference in the lives of so many people! Click here for more details
