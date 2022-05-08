 Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more

15 new employment listings curated from throughout the region

Compiled by

pittsburgh-job-listings-nowhiring.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Digital Organizer. Community nonprofit coalition Pittsburgh United is seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to develop online strategies that build the organization. Responsibilities include reaching and growing a network of activists, with a focus on moving supporters from online to offline engagement. Salary ranges from $43,000-55,000. Click here for more details

Visitor Services Associate. North Side animal zoo, the National Aviary, is hiring a part-time Visitor Services Associate to assist with all visitor service operations, including the retail shop and admissions. Responsibilities include greeting and checking in guests, directing school and party groups, promoting and selling memberships, pricing merchandise, and more. Click here for more details

Counselor Advocate. The Center for Victims, which helps individuals, families, and communities heal from trauma, is seeking a full-time Counselor Advocate to support and empower victims and/or witnesses. Responsibilities include crisis intervention, counseling, education and training, and more. Click here for more details

Program Director. The Bethel Park location of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Program Director for hands-on development, implementation, and evaluation of parent and child programming and events, as well as planning and preparing summer day camp programs. Responsibilities include promoting and administering all operations of the Youth Enrichment programs, hiring and training part-time summer camp employees, developing and maintaining strong parent and volunteer relationships, ensuring child safety, and more. Salary range is $38,000-40,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Art Studio Assistant. Spring Hill community art studio Little House, Big Art is seeking a part-time Art Studio Assistant. Responsibilities include hosting and inspiring studio guests, answering questions, finding the right materials and tools for projects, helping with inventory, and more. Pays $10-15/hour. Click here for more details

Gallery Manager, Visual Arts. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a full-time Gallery Manager, Visual Arts. The position will be responsible for overseeing the operation of the organization's five primary art galleries, pop-up galleries, and public art portfolio, including managing exhibit preparation and maintenance, scheduling programs, training and maintaining staff, helping to identify guest curators, and more. Salary starts at $40,000. Click here for more details

Event Director. Civic leadership organization, Allegheny Conference on Community Development, is hiring a full-time Event Director to work on the successful planning and production of events. Responsibilities include event planning, meeting with stakeholders, coordinating with venues and vendors, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of events-related marketing and communication tools, and more. Salary ranges from $60,000-75,000. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Sous Chef. Bethel Park's Spoonwood Brewery is seeking a Sous Chef to be second in command. Responsibilities include assisting in the preparation and design of food menus, overseeing kitchen operations, managing and training staff, and more. Salary starts at $46,000. Click here for more details

Pastry Chef. Culinaire is hiring a full-time Pastry Chef for The Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Responsibilities include creating high-quality wedding cakes, baked goods, pastries, seasonal dessert tables, and plated desserts for catered events and the restaurant. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. North Oakland restaurant Butterjoint is hiring a full-time Dishwasher for the dinner shift. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details

Lead Line Cook. South Side's The Vault Taproom is seeking a full-time Lead Line Cook. Responsibilities include opening the kitchen and leading line cooks in daily prep tasks, setting up stock stations, preparing food, facilitating staff training, and more. Pays $19-19.50/hour. Click here for more details

Cafe Specialist. Point Breeze grocery store, the East End Food Co-op, is seeking a full-time Cafe Specialist. Responsibilities include producing high-quality prepared foods and beverages, maintaining retail displays, providing customer service, keeping clean work and sales areas, and more. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details

Seasonal

Special Programs Coordinator. Local food justice nonprofit 412 Food Rescue has an opening for a seasonal Special Programs Coordinator to handle the daily coordination of the organization's UglyCSA program. Responsibilities include managing community and corporate volunteers, providing customer service through email and phone, ensuring preparation of weekly supplies, creating weekly subscriber newsletter, and more. The position includes 20 hours a week for 14 weeks from July 6 through Oct. 12, with a potential for the position to become year-round. Click here for more details

Flower Farmers. Allison Park's Tiny Seed Farm is seeking seasonal Flower Farmers. Responsibilities include planting and harvesting flowers and turning bundles into bouquets. Click here for more details

Pool Manager. The Edgewood Country Club is hiring a full-time Pool Manager for May-September. The position is responsible for pool safety, overseeing lifeguard staff, scheduling staff assignments, preparing facility and supervising swim meets, organizing major pool events, performing general maintenance, and more. Pays $20-25/hour. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Baked True North, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

EQT Children’s Theater Festival returns with oodles of family-friendly entertainment

By Tia Bailey

EQT Children’s Theater Festival returns with oodles of family-friendly entertainment (2)

These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers

By Tia Bailey

These Pittsburgh CSAs will fill your home with spring flowers

New park regulation moves Three Rivers Arts Festival to Downtown

By Amanda Waltz

New park regulation moves Three Rivers Arts Festival to Downtown

Brunches, Spak delivers, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

Empty Bowls
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 4-10, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

By Jordana Rosenfeld

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

By Amanda Waltz

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

By Jared Wickerham

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson

By Natalie Bencivenga

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation