Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Digital Organizer
. Community nonprofit coalition Pittsburgh United
is seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to develop online strategies that build the organization. Responsibilities include reaching and growing a network of activists, with a focus on moving supporters from online to offline engagement. Salary ranges from $43,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Visitor Services Associate
. North Side animal zoo, the National Aviary
, is hiring a part-time Visitor Services Associate to assist with all visitor service operations, including the retail shop and admissions. Responsibilities include greeting and checking in guests, directing school and party groups, promoting and selling memberships, pricing merchandise, and more. Click here for more details
Counselor Advocate
. The Center for Victims
, which helps individuals, families, and communities heal from trauma, is seeking a full-time Counselor Advocate to support and empower victims and/or witnesses. Responsibilities include crisis intervention, counseling, education and training, and more. Click here for more details
Program Director
. The Bethel Park location of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh
is hiring a full-time Program Director for hands-on development, implementation, and evaluation of parent and child programming and events, as well as planning and preparing summer day camp programs. Responsibilities include promoting and administering all operations of the Youth Enrichment programs, hiring and training part-time summer camp employees, developing and maintaining strong parent and volunteer relationships, ensuring child safety, and more. Salary range is $38,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Art Studio Assistant
. Spring Hill community art studio Little House, Big Art
is seeking a part-time Art Studio Assistant. Responsibilities include hosting and inspiring studio guests, answering questions, finding the right materials and tools for projects, helping with inventory, and more. Pays $10-15/hour. Click here for more details
Gallery Manager, Visual Arts
. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
is seeking a full-time Gallery Manager, Visual Arts. The position will be responsible for overseeing the operation of the organization's five primary art galleries, pop-up galleries, and public art portfolio, including managing exhibit preparation and maintenance, scheduling programs, training and maintaining staff, helping to identify guest curators, and more. Salary starts at $40,000. Click here for more details
Event Director
. Civic leadership organization, Allegheny Conference on Community Development
, is hiring a full-time Event Director to work on the successful planning and production of events. Responsibilities include event planning, meeting with stakeholders, coordinating with venues and vendors, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of events-related marketing and communication tools, and more. Salary ranges from $60,000-75,000. Click here for more details
Sous Chef
. Bethel Park's Spoonwood Brewery
is seeking a Sous Chef to be second in command. Responsibilities include assisting in the preparation and design of food menus, overseeing kitchen operations, managing and training staff, and more. Salary starts at $46,000. Click here for more details
Pastry Chef
. Culinaire is hiring a full-time Pastry Chef for The Carnegie Museum of Natural History
. Responsibilities include creating high-quality wedding cakes, baked goods, pastries, seasonal dessert tables, and plated desserts for catered events and the restaurant. Click here for more details
Dishwasher
. North Oakland restaurant Butterjoint
is hiring a full-time Dishwasher for the dinner shift. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Lead Line Cook
. South Side's The Vault Taproom
is seeking a full-time Lead Line Cook. Responsibilities include opening the kitchen and leading line cooks in daily prep tasks, setting up stock stations, preparing food, facilitating staff training, and more. Pays $19-19.50/hour. Click here for more details
Cafe Specialist
. Point Breeze grocery store, the East End Food Co-op
, is seeking a full-time Cafe Specialist. Responsibilities include producing high-quality prepared foods and beverages, maintaining retail displays, providing customer service, keeping clean work and sales areas, and more. Pays $14/hour. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check ou
Special Programs Coordinator
. Local food justice nonprofit 412 Food Rescue
has an opening for a seasonal Special Programs Coordinator to handle the daily coordination of the organization's UglyCSA program. Responsibilities include managing community and corporate volunteers, providing customer service through email and phone, ensuring preparation of weekly supplies, creating weekly subscriber newsletter, and more. The position includes 20 hours a week for 14 weeks from July 6 through Oct. 12, with a potential for the position to become year-round. Click here for more details
Flower Farmers
. Allison Park's Tiny Seed Farm
is seeking seasonal Flower Farmers. Responsibilities include planting and harvesting flowers and turning bundles into bouquets. Click here for more details
Pool Manager
. The Edgewood Country Club
is hiring a full-time Pool Manager for May-September. The position is responsible for pool safety, overseeing lifeguard staff, scheduling staff assignments, preparing facility and supervising swim meets, organizing major pool events, performing general maintenance, and more. Pays $20-25/hour. Click here for more details
t last week's job listings
, with new career opportunities from the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Baked True North, Pittsburgh Festival Opera, and more.