Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Event Director, Art Studio Assistant, Digital Organizer, and more

Digital Organizer. Community nonprofit coalition Pittsburgh United is seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to develop online strategies that build the organization. Responsibilities include reaching and growing a network of activists, with a focus on moving supporters from online to offline engagement. Salary ranges from $43,000-55,000. . Community nonprofit coalitionis seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to develop online strategies that build the organization. Responsibilities include reaching and growing a network of activists, with a focus on moving supporters from online to offline engagement. Salary ranges from $43,000-55,000. Click here for more details

Visitor Services Associate. North Side animal zoo, the National Aviary, is hiring a part-time Visitor Services Associate to assist with all visitor service operations, including the retail shop and admissions. Responsibilities include greeting and checking in guests, directing school and party groups, promoting and selling memberships, pricing merchandise, and more. . North Side animal zoo, the, is hiring a part-time Visitor Services Associate to assist with all visitor service operations, including the retail shop and admissions. Responsibilities include greeting and checking in guests, directing school and party groups, promoting and selling memberships, pricing merchandise, and more. Click here for more details

Counselor Advocate. The Center for Victims, which helps individuals, families, and communities heal from trauma, is seeking a full-time Counselor Advocate to support and empower victims and/or witnesses. Responsibilities include crisis intervention, counseling, education and training, and more. . The, which helps individuals, families, and communities heal from trauma, is seeking a full-time Counselor Advocate to support and empower victims and/or witnesses. Responsibilities include crisis intervention, counseling, education and training, and more. Click here for more details