Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Editor-in-Chief, Director of Operations, Hair Stylist/Barber, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Managing Director. The Bach Choir of Pittsburgh seeks a dedicated and passionate individual to work closely with the Artistic Director and Board of Directors to implement the organization’s strategic goals. The Managing Director is ultimately responsible for all administrative aspects of the organization, including the Development/Fundraising, Marketing, Concert Production, and Finance/Administrative functions of the organization. Salary is $40,000-45,000/year with flexibility for some remote working. Click here for more details.

Community and Economic Development Manager. Homewood’s Operation Better Block is looking for someone who can build meaningful relationships with community residents and stakeholders, internally, and externally, in a bid to revitalize the Homewood neighborhood with resident-led input and plans. Some responsibilities include working daily with Homewood residents to guide them through the homeowner stabilization process, supporting the coordination of resources, and supervising staff. Salary is $35,000-$40,000/year. Click here for more details.

Director of Operations. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne is seeking a Director of Operations to lead the operational and facility related functions of the food bank including warehouse management, transportation, facility/equipment/fleet maintenance, volunteer engagement center, and food/site safety. Click here for more details.

Financial Counselor. Catapult Greater Pittsburgh (CGP) is seeking a motivated, experienced, self-starting individual who will provide group and one-on-one counseling to individuals and families seeking to improve their finances. In addition, this individual will provide assessments, crisis intervention, and case management to the participants within the homeownership and financial education department. Click here for more details.

Arts + Entertainment



Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details.



Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session from January 9th to March 31st. This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details.

Events and Entertainment Manager. West Mifflin’s Kennywood Park is looking for someone to fill the position of Pennsylvania HUB Events and Entertainment Manager. This person will collaborate with the Director of Events and Entertainment to evaluate the current events and entertainment products at Kennywood, Idlewild, Dutch Wonderland, and Sandcastle Water Park. Click here for more details.

Children’s Party Host. Pittsburgh’s #1 indoor playground 424 Play Factory is looking for a self-driven, positive individual to help with day-to-day operations and create an exciting “indoor soft play” experience for every guest, while ensuring that all areas of the facility are sanitized and cleaned in a timely manner. Click here for more information.

Director of Communications and Development. Passionate about the arts? Looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? The New Hazlett Theater is looking for creative, motivated people like you! They are seeking an experienced professional to lead comprehensive communications and fundraising program. Working closely with the Executive Director and senior team, this individual will develop strategies to establish and deepen connections with audiences and donors. This position is full-time plus benefits and pays $60,000/year. Click here for more details.

Hair Stylist/Barber. Are you a licensed hair stylist or barber? Consider a career in entertainment today! The Pittsburgh Film Office is seeking applicants for a Hair Styling Training Program Info Session. Click here for more details.

Food + Drink

General Manager. Cinderlands Warehouse is searching for a talented and motivated front-of-house leader to assume the top service management role at their Warehouse restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. This individual will be responsible for every aspect of the restaurant’s operations: delivering exceptional guest experiences, leading the service team through training, culture building, and continuous improvement, stewarding an extraordinary beer and food program, and running the behind-the-scenes restaurant administration. The position is full-time, and salary starts at $45,000/year based on experience. Benefits included. Click here for more details.

Cooks. Kelly’s Bar & Lounge in East Liberty is hiring experienced full-time and part-time cooks for their short-order, bar food menu. Experience is required and starting wage is negotiable, but starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details.

Cooks/Servers. Blinky’s Noble Grill & Bar is looking for servers and cooks, ideally with experience. Apply in person at 2350 Noblestown Road. Compensation is negotiable based on experience. Click here for more details.

Barback/Door Person. Pittsburgh’s Premiere Gentlemen's Club, Spearmint Rhino, is looking for a barback and door personnel to be the first impression people have of their brand. Late night and weekend shifts are a must, with shifts anywhere between a 4 pm start time, and ending between 2:30-4 am depending on the day/event. This position requires multitasking and professional interaction with some of the most beautiful women in the tri-state area. Tips are possible, as well as commissions on bottles sold. Pay is $12-25/hour including tip average. Click here for more details.

Cafe Raymond in the Strip District is looking for servers and waitstaff to join their team. Their ideal candidate is attentive, motivated, and reliable. Responsibilities include setting up/cleaning of the restaurant, presenting the menu, delivering food to/bussing tables, and delivering a great customer experience. Experience is a plus. Pay is $15/hour plus tip share. Click here for more details