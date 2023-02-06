Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Director of Marketing, Seasonal Cook, Coordinator of Digital Media, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Service Coordinator. Nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County. They are currently hiring a full-time Service Coordinator to work one-on-one with Literacy Pittsburgh students to understand their non-academic barriers to learning, facilitate the development of a plan to reduce those barriers, and coordinate services to overcome barriers. Salary is $38,000-42,000/year. Click here for more details

Human Resources Administrative Assistant. The National Aviary is America’s only independent indoor non-profit zoo for birds. They are looking to hire a Human Resource Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support in the day-to-day operations of the Human Resources office. Responsibilities include recruiting, employee onboarding, human resource information systems, benefits, compensation, HR compliance, and understanding policies and procedures. Click here for more details

Director of Marketing. City of Asylum Pittsburgh is a non-profit dedicated to protecting and celebrating freedom of creative expression. They are looking to hire a full-time Director of Marketing, a new position that will serve as the organization-wide subject matter expert for all database marketing activity to acquire, cultivate, and retain audiences and donors. Salary is $52,000-57,000/year. Click here for more details

Institutional Giving Coordinator. Nonprofit Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy improves the quality of life for the people of Pittsburgh by restoring the park system to excellence. They are hiring an Institutional Giving Coordinator to perform critical administrative duties related to various fundraising activities, prepare grant applications and reports, research and cultivate new sources of funding, build and track project/program budgets, and more. Salary is $47,500-57,500/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Job Fair. Looking for a summer job that is wildly different? Check out the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s Annual Job Fair! They are now hiring for seasonal positions throughout the park, including visitor services, education, grounds, special events, food, and retail. The Job Fair is Saturday, February 25th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candidates who interview at the job fair receive free entry on the 25th, and candidates who apply will receive a free return ticket good through March 31! Click here for more details

Coordinator of Digital Media. Eat N Park’s corporate office in Homestead is hiring a Coordinator of Digital Media to run the promotional content for the websites, mobile apps, SMS, and email content/programs of their 5+ retail brands. This person will also provide ongoing analysis and reporting to meet goals on open rates, site traffic, mobile app usage, related sales, and conversions. This position is hybrid, with two days required in the office every week. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Seasonal Cook. Churchview Farm is a small, third-generation sustainable family farmette in the South Hills of Pittsburgh. They are looking for a Seasonal Cook to help preserve their produce, perform basic prep, and work a variety of different events. Every week is a new experience! Their season spans from late May to late October. At least two years of experience is required; experience cooking on a line is preferred. Click here for more details

Line Cooks and Food Expo. Lawrenceville Market House is beginning the next phase of its business with Simply Burgers & Fries! They are currently hiring Line Cooks and a Food Expo (Expeditor). Pay is $17-19/hour based on experience. Click here for more details

Kitchen Staff. Lawrenceville’s Parlor Dim Sum Cantonese restaurant is hiring a variety of kitchen staff. They are looking for people eager to learn and work. Prior experience with Chinese cuisine is a bonus, but not required. Chef Roger Li will personally train the people who have a passion and desire for cooking! Click here for more details

Assistant Manager. Potomac Station Coffeehouse in Dormont is seeking a part-time Assistant Manager. Some duties include opening and closing the shop, assisting staff with daily operations and customer service, tracking and maintaining inventory, and training new employees. Pay is $15-16/hour. Click here for more details