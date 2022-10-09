Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Creative Photo Lead, Director of DEI, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Donor Relations Coordinator. The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time coordinator to expand its funding base and impact. Responsibilities include submitting grant applications, maintaining reports, assisting with planning special events, and more. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion. Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Venture Outdoors is seeking a director to create and maintain the organization's overall DEI strategy. The position will be responsible for assisting program directors and creating and implementing training for staff and volunteers. Pays $60,000. Click here for more details
Development Coordinator. North Hills animal shelter Animal Friends is hiring a full-time coordinator to oversee internal systems related to individual and foundation giving. Responsibilities include helping to manage grant gaining, annual giving, tribute and memorial gifts, and community engagement. Click here for more details
Program Coordinator-Violence Prevention. The Allegheny County Health Department has an opening for a full-time coordinator within the Office of Violence Prevention. The position will be responsible for building and nurturing relationships with community-based organizations, enhancing support for those impacted by violence, and more. Pays $43,000. Click here for more details
Administrative Assistant. The Pittsburgh office of A Second Chance, with a mission "to strengthen and preserve healthy kinship families for children," is hiring a full-time assistant. Responsibilities include processing agency reports from Child and Family Services staff, preparing and setting up trainings and meetings, covering the front desk and mail, typing confidential reports, and more. Click here for more details
ZeroWaste Events Coordinator. Local environmental nonprofit the Pennsylvania Resources Council has an opening for a full-time coordinator to manage operations and supervise the event-based team for its ZeroWastePA program. The position combines 70% field work and 30% office work, including designing and implementing strategic waste diversion systems for events, preparing reports, and more. Pays $38,500. Click here for more details
Special Events Associate-Event Captain. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh has an opening for a part-time special events position. Responsibilities include coordinating the setup and takedown of special events, greeting event hosts, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Creative Photo Lead. Pittsburgh-based DICK's Sporting Goods has an opening for a full-time Creative Photo Lead, which will largely focus on apparel and footwear e-commerce imagery. Responsibilities include directing photography and video, creating and updating style guides, and more. Click here for more details
Performing Arts Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Public Schools is hiring a full-time coordinator to provide leadership and support to the district's Arts Education Department. Responsibilities include researching, developing, implementing, and evaluating comprehensive arts programs. Pay starts at $98,688. Click here for more details
Birthday/Events Associate. The North Side's Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is hiring a part-time associate for in-house birthday parties. Responsibilities include sharing information, special programming, and overseeing experiences with visitors. Pays $15-16.50/hour. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Sous Chef. Lawrenceville's Round Corner Cantina is hiring a full-time Sous Chef. Requires two years of kitchen experience, knife skills, and evening and weekend availability. Pay starts at $40,000. Click here for more details
Assistant Pastry Chef. The Duquesne Club, a members-only club located in Downtown Pittsburgh, is hiring a full-time Assistant Pastry Chef. The position will be responsible for the preparation of breads and dough, desserts, pastries, confections, wedding cakes, and decorative pieces for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pays $20-21.50/hour. Click here for more details
Dishwasher. The Church Brew Works is hiring a part-time Dishwasher to join its kitchen staff. Responsibilities include collecting used dishes and utensils, loading washing machines, and stacking washed items. Pay starts at $12/hour. Click here for more details
Line Cook. Oakland's The Porch at Schenley is hiring a full-time cook. The position will be responsible for preparing food in accordance with the restaurant's recipes, standards, and procedures. Pays $14-17/hour. Click here for more details
Lead Bartender. Oakland's Viva Los Tacos is seeking a full-time Lead Bartender. Responsibilities include planning drink menus, serving customers, taking inventory and ordering supplies, and more. Salary ranges from $40,000-60,000. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from 1Hood Media, WESA, Pittsburgh Youth Chorus, and more. Interested in posting a sponsored job listing? Reach out to rachel@pghcitypaper.com for more info.