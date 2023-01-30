Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Concert Research Assistant, Film Programmer, Oyster Shucker, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

External Relations Assistant. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a growing non-profit cultural institution seeking an enthusiastic External Relations Assistant to further its mission. The External Relations Assistant maintains the quality of membership and donor records, performs data entry, ensures accurate data inputs in the Garden’s constituent database, and generates reports. This position is full-time with mostly office work and occasional outdoor events. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Recycling Operations Coordinator. The Pennsylvania Resources Council is a non-profit that stewards resources to prevent waste and conserve the environment. They are currently seeking a full-time Recycling Operations Coordinator to facilitate PRC’s e-waste and household hazardous waste recycling program in conjunction with the City of Pittsburgh. The position will work with the Deputy Director and the Collection Events Manager to maintain and further develop the program. The position will require routine Saturday work from March – November. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Office & Membership Administrator. BikePGH is a non-profit dedicated to transforming our streets to make biking and walking commonplace for all Pittsburghers in order to improve our quality of life and reduce car dependence. They are seeking a highly organized and motivated professional to be their office and membership administrator. This position is a mix of behind-the-scenes support of leadership staff, generating reports, assisting the bookkeeper, and interacting with the general public through reception duties, and working alongside staff at community events. Pay is $40,000-44,000/year. Click here for more details

Manager of Participant Learning and Employer Engagement. Pennsylvania Women Work is a statewide non-profit workforce development organization headquartered in Pittsburgh that is dedicated to empowering women to advance their careers. The Manager of Participant Learning and Employer Engagement will work with a team of career coaches that focus on 1-1 coaching for participants and small group facilitation and training. They will facilitate workforce and personal development topics in both a virtual and in-person setting and must be comfortable working with people from diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Salary is $45,000-50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food/Resident Services Coordinator. Non-profit Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,700 adult and child survivors of domestic violence and facilitating an intervention program for nearly 300 people. They are looking for a full-time Food/Resident Services Coordinator to manage resident and food needs in WC&S’ residential/shelter program. This includes managing the program budget, providing food safety education to clients, assisting with preparing and serving meals, and maintaining ServSafe® certification. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Job Developer. The Trade Institute of Pittsburgh is a non-profit whose mission is to empower men and women with significant barriers to employment through lifelong skill-building and job opportunities. They are looking to hire a Job Developer, who will provide job readiness training, manage and develop new employer partners, cultivate relationships with community partners, and successfully place graduates in employment at a livable wage. Salary is $45,000-52,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Spring News Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a news intern for the spring! This person will pitch and write stories for both print and online, with a focus on news and community outreach reporting. Basic writing and reporting experience are required. Previous work in student media is recommended. Interns should be able to turn stories around quickly and are encouraged to pitch ideas often. Pay is $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

School Tours Curriculum Specialist. The Latin American Cultural Center (LACC) is seeking a school educator who will familiarize themself with the permanent exhibits of the LACC and prepare pre-visit prep materials and on-site visit curricula at 3-4 different grade levels for school tours and programs at the LACC. LACC features a small but highly informative museum display, as well as live programming in an intimate performance venue that highlights the diverse cultures, music, film, and current issues of Latin America and the Caribbean. Click here for more details

Concert Research Assistant. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is looking for a part-time Concert Research Assistant to support the WYEP Digital team by seeking out concert and venue information and updating the WYEP concert calendar on the website. Reporting to the Program Director, this person will be responsible for ensuring information/creative is input into WYEP proprietary marketing tools, keeping up to date with concert announcements in the region, adjusting concert creative to fit website specifications, and more. As a part-time position, the work hours will be about a day and a half each week. Pay is $17.50/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Associate Programmer. Film Pittsburgh, a non-profit arts organization, seeks an Associate Programmer to help them broaden the diversity of films they screen. Candidates should have multi-year experience programming films by filmmakers from diverse and underrepresented communities and should have extensive existing contacts with filmmakers from these communities. The Associate Programmer will identify and build relationships with festivals, festival programmers, and staff; build and expand existing contact lists; and recruit high-quality diverse film submissions. This is a contract and remote position. Click here for more details

Assistant Field Manager. Located in Fawn Township, 30 minutes north of the city, be.wild.er farm is currently hiring a full-time Assistant Field Manager for the 2023 season from April to November. Interested candidates should have a desire to grow organic veggies, reliable transportation, willingness to work in all weather conditions, attention to detail, and efficient workflow practices. Pay starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Sous Chef/Line Cooks. East Carson Street’s Bonfire Food & Drink is a dynamic from-scratch kitchen currently looking for passionate culinary professionals to join their team either as Sous Chef or Line Cooks. The right candidate will be positive, focused, detail-oriented, work well with a team, be capable of maintaining a tidy and efficient workspace, and take directions from the Executive Chef and Chef de Cuisine. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. The Lot at Edgewater in Oakmont is currently hiring daytime, evening, and weekend dishwashers. They offer flexible scheduling and are looking to hire immediately. This position is part-time and pay is based on experience. Click here for more details

Oyster Shucker, Sous Chef, Line Cooks. East Liberty’s Muddy Waters Oyster Bar is looking for full-time employees for a Sous Chef, Line Cook, and Oyster Shucker position. They are looking for people with experience, a love for the food, a good work ethic, and a desire to learn. Night and weekend availability are required. Pay is $18-20/hour for experienced line cooks, and sous chef salaries start at $55,000/year. Click here for more details

Barista/Cafe Worker. The Zebra Lounge, a small, artsy coffeehouse on the Carnegie Mellon University campus, is looking for a part-time, experienced barista to work 10 a.m.-2 p.m. shifts from Monday to Friday. Starting wage is $13/hour. Click here for more details

Bartender. Oakdale’s Rooster’s Roadhouse is seeking a dependable, part-time bartender to join their team. Duties include, but are not limited to, light cleaning, stocking, tending, and serving tables in a family-owned, casual, and fun environment. Bartending experience is a plus, but industry experience is a must. Click here for more details



Gentlemen’s Clubis hiring various positions for welcoming and charismatic staff with strong personalities devoted to creating exciting, memorable experiences with guests. Experience is preferred but not necessary. Click here for more details