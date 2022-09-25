 Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Organizer, Outdoor Educator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Organizer, Outdoor Educator, and more

15 new employment listings curated from throughout the region

Curated by

click to enlarge A bridge goes over a river in front of the Downtown Pittsburgh skyline. A sign that says "we're hiring" is Photoshopped on top of the photo

Nonprofit

Community Organizer. Local grassroots nonprofit Pittsburghers for Public Transit is seeking a full-time organizer to mobilize actions for more equitable, affordable, and sustainable transit services. Responsibilities include developing and conducting a member outreach plan, mobilizing members, assisting with strategic planning, writing blogs and developing social media posts, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details

Public Safety Coordinator. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is hiring a coordinator to support the Public Safety Department by coordinating day-to-day activities and analyzing public safety data. Responsibilities include maintaining records, training users, organizing the placement and maintenance of cameras, processing police reports, and more. Click here for more details

Marketing & Communications Manager. The Allegheny County Parks Foundation is seeking a full-time manager to support its overall communications strategy and ensure "clear, consistent branding aiming to raise the awareness of the foundation." Salary range is $55,000-60,000. Click here for more details


Human Resources Director. Pittsburgh-based Jewish Association on Aging, a progressive health care nonprofit, has an opening for a full-time position to oversee the Human Resources department. Responsibilities include supervising staff in completing a variety of administrative functions such as recruitment, orientation, benefits administration, labor relations, safety, and more. Click here for more details

Outdoor Educator. Local nonprofit Venture Outdoors is seeking a part-time Outdoor Educator to lead or assist outdoor trips and environmental lessons, primarily with youth, as well as helping with events. The position requires up to 20 hours/week and pays $15/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Operations & Visitor Experience Manager. Lawrenceville's The Clemente Museum, dedicated to the late Pittsburgh Pirates player Roberto Clemente, has an opening for a full-time manager to oversee the Clemente Society Membership, wine usage, and inventory, as well as merchandise fulfillment, stocking, display, sales, and inventory. Salary starts at $46,000. Click here for more details

Comic Shop Help. The Pittsburgh Mills location of New Dimension Comics is seeking a part-time position for two to three days a week. Applicants must be at least 18, and be able to lift 50 pounds. Click here for more details


Creative Services and Production Manager. Washington, Pa.'s professional baseball team, The Washington Wild Things, has an opening for a full-time Creative Services and Production Manager to lead the company's creative services staff in executing print, graphic, animation, video, and presentation projects. Click here for more details

Museum Associate. The Senator John Heinz History Center is hiring two full-time Museum Associates for the Fort Pitt Museum in Downtown Pittsburgh. Responsibilities for the entry-level position include visitor services, housekeeping, overall museum support, and program/exhibit support. Click here for more details

Ralphie. "You'll shoot your eye out!" Pittsburgh Public Theater is searching for a young actor to play Ralphie in its upcoming production of A Christmas Story: The Play, running Nov. 30-Dec. 18 at The O'Reilly Theater. Applicants can be any ethnicity, and must be able to play someone between the ages of 9-13. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Business Development Specialist. Food delivery service Hungry Panda is hiring a Mandarin-speaking Business Development Specialist for the Pittsburgh area. According to Pennsylvasia, the London-headquartered agency specializes in providing authentic Chinese food and groceries. Responsibilities include acquiring and assisting merchants, negotiating contracts, and more. Salary range is $30,000-55,000. Click here for more details

Line/Prep Cook. Lebanese "fast casual" restaurant Pita My Shawarma is seeking a full-time cook for its Cranberry location. Pays $15-18/hour plus tips. Click here for more details


Events Banquet Staff. Millvale's Mr. Smalls Theatre, Funhouse, & Café is seeking staff to assist with private events including weddings and corporate gatherings. Candidates must be available evenings and weekends, and prior banquet, serving, bussing, or dishwashing experience is a plus. Click here for more details

Salad Maker. Shadyside's Girasole is seeking a part-time Salad Maker for its Shadyside Italian restaurant. Pays $16/hour. Click here for more details

Cafe Staff. The Frick Museum is hiring service staff for The Café at the Frick. Responsibilities include being able to perform all aspects of the front of the cafe, including cashier, host, service, busser, sales, stocking, opening/closing, and cleaning, as well as some additional back-of-house duties. Pays $13.50/hour, plus shared tips. Click here for more details

Sponsored

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Healthy Start, Amizade, CommonWealth Press, Contemporary Craft, and more. Interested in posting a sponsored job listing? Reach out to rachel@pghcitypaper.com for more info.

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 5-11

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Sept. 5-11

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 1-7

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 1-7

Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Exhibitions Installer, "Pittsburgh Devotee," and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Person riding a bike across a yellow bridge cycling towards Pittsburgh city skyline. A sign that says "We're hiring" is Photoshopped on top of the photograph.

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gardener, Auction Assistant, Cookie Crew, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Library Assistant, Creative Design Manager, and more
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 21-27, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

By Cassie Miller

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

Museum workers stage living wage demonstrations beside Carnegie International opening gala

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A hand holding the bible which has an LGBTQ flag draped over it

Being a queer pastor isn’t for the faint of heart

By Anonymous

“Woman, life, freedom”: Pittsburgh’s Iranian community calls out brutal regime

“Woman, life, freedom”: Pittsburgh’s Iranian community calls out brutal regime

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation