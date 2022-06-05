Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
Nonprofit
Tree Adoption Program Manager
. Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh
is hiring a full-time Tree Adoption Program Manager. The position will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing the organization's Tree Adoption program, which distributes thousands of trees to Allegheny County residents each year. Salary range is $46,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Facilities Manager
Residency Manager
. The East Liberty Presbyterian Church
, which strives for racial justice and peace, is seeking a full-time Facilities Manager. Responsibilities include supervising and coordinating custodial and hospitality staff, administrative duties, and more. Salary is $48,000. Click here for more details
. North Side's City of Asylum
, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, is seeking a full-time Residency Manager. Responsibilities include serving as the primary point of contact for writers-in-residence, coordinating services and referrals with partner agencies, facilitating cultural orientation, working with writers on translation and publishing, and more. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Environmental Program Specialist
. The Pennsylvania Resources Council
, with a mission "to lead and promote individual and collective action to prevent waste and conserve Pennsylvania’s environmental resources," is hiring a full-time Environmental Program Specialist. The position will be responsible for developing, coordinating, implementing, and assisting in the facilitation of a set of specific waste minimization programs, with a focus on glass recycling program support. Salary is $35,000. Click here for more details
Digital Communications Specialist
. Public transit organization, the Port Authority of Allegheny County
, is hiring a full-time Digital Communications Specialist to digitally support and promote its services and accomplishments using the website, social media, and more. Responsibilities include planning and executing social media programs for the agency and its individual departments,
responding to inquiries, collaborating on web communication strategies, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Community Events Coordinator
. Highland Park's Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
is hiring a full-time Community Events Coordinator. The position will be responsible for creating, managing, and hosting public events at the zoo, including event setup, client relations, vendor load-in, activity and event coordination, and more. Click here for more details
Senior Manager of Video Production
. Downtown's Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
is seeking a full-time Senior Manager of Video Production. Responsibilities include being the primary producer of digital media projects with an emphasis on video, operating the livestream computer system, managing and coordinating all post-production processes, creating and monitoring the digital activity budget, purchasing and maintaining all audio/video equipment, and more. Click here for more details
Visual and Media Arts Coordinator
. The Pittsburgh Public Schools
is hiring a full-time Visual and Media Arts Coordinator to provide leadership and support to the district's visual arts education department. Responsibilities include providing instructional leadership for Visual and Media Arts programs and continually updating curriculum, cultivating and sustaining relationships with community partners, planning and implementing arts events and exhibitions, and more. Click here for more details
Floor Manager
. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
is seeking a part-time Floor Manager to supervise and oversee ushers during performances at the organization's various venues. The position will be required to work 4-6 hours per event. Pays $17/hour. Click here for more details
Content Manager
. Pittsburgh pro esports team the Pittsburgh Knights
is hiring a full-time Content Manager to lead a team of graphic designers and video producers in helping to define the team's brand. Responsibilities include developing a content strategy that supports and extends marketing initiatives, ensuring all content is on-brand, creating a functional content calendar, supervising writers and strategists, conducting ongoing tests to gauge content effectiveness, and more. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Food & Beverage Associates
. Dormont's Moonlit Burgers
is hiring Food & Beverage Associates to take food and beverage orders, run food, clear tables, and manage guest transactions. Pays $19-24/hour. Click here for more details
Fondant Specialist
. Pittsburgh's Bethel Bakery
is hiring a full-time Fondant Specialist. Responsibilities include covering custom, wedding, and tiered cakes with fondant; preparing fondant items; operating fondant-related computer software and equipment; assisting other decorators; and more. Click here for more details
Counter Person
. Pittsburgh food truck Haskel's Delicatessen
, celebrating "everything that’s good about Jewish deli, but on wheels," is hiring a part-time Counter Person. The position will be responsible for working the food truck's window and some food prep and cleaning. Pays $17/hour plus 100% of tips. Click here for more details
Dishwashers and Cooks
. Washington's Landing restaurant Redfin Blues
is seeking both full-time and part-time Dishwashers and Cooks. Salary starts at $14/hour. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Summer Gardener
. The Eden Hall campus of Chatham University
is hiring seasonal Summer Gardeners in Gibsonia. Responsibilities include grass cutting, leaf blowing, hand weeding, planting annuals, and more. Click here for more details
Events Coordinator
. North Side's National Aviary
is seeking a part-time seasonal Events Coordinator to coordinate private and corporate facility rentals. Responsibilities include coordinating all day-of-event hosting logistics, assisting in the planning of marketing and fundraising events, providing effective presentations to prospective clients, and more. Click here for more details
