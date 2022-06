Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

Nonprofit



Facilities Manager. The East Liberty Presbyterian Church, which strives for racial justice and peace, is seeking a full-time Facilities Manager. Responsibilities include supervising and coordinating custodial and hospitality staff, administrative duties, and more. Salary is $48,000. . The, which strives for racial justice and peace, is seeking a full-time Facilities Manager. Responsibilities include supervising and coordinating custodial and hospitality staff, administrative duties, and more. Salary is $48,000. Click here for more details

Environmental Program Specialist. The Pennsylvania Resources Council, with a mission "to lead and promote individual and collective action to prevent waste and conserve Pennsylvania’s environmental resources," is hiring a full-time Environmental Program Specialist. The position will be responsible for developing, coordinating, implementing, and assisting in the facilitation of a set of specific waste minimization programs, with a focus on glass recycling program support. Click here for more details Salary is $35,000.



Digital Communications Specialist. Public transit organization, the Port Authority of Allegheny County, is hiring a full-time Digital Communications Specialist to digitally support and promote its services and accomplishments using the website, social media, and more. Responsibilities include planning and executing social media programs for the agency and its individual departments, responding to inquiries, collaborating on web communication strategies, and more. Click here for more details

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com . Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Tree Adoption Program Manager. The position will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing the organization's Tree Adoption program, which distributes thousands of trees to Allegheny County residents each year. Salary range is $46,000-50,000. Click here for more details . North Side's City of Asylum, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, is seeking a full-time Residency Manager. Responsibilities include serving as the primary point of contact for writers-in-residence, coordinating services and referrals with partner agencies, facilitating cultural orientation, working with writers on translation and publishing, and more. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details