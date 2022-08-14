Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit



uth & Family Coordinator



Arts + Entertainment



Food + Drink

Sponsored



PPG Paints Arena is looking for hardworking and dedicated individuals to join our part-time staff in Housekeeping, Event Staff, Casual Utility, and Guest Services. Join us at our Job Fair on Aug. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at the FNB Gate, or visit our website

to obtain an application.

Click here for more details

Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out

, with new career opportunities from Literacy Pittsburgh, Construction Junction, City Cast Pittsburgh, and more.