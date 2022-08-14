Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator to develop programs, plan and implement activities, lead program classes, and more. Salary is $16-19/hour. Applications are due by Wed., Aug. 17. Click here for more details
Senior Organizer. Community-based and issue-driven nonprofit For Our Future Pennsylvania, working to "connect issues and elections," is seeking a temporary Senior Organizer to support the nonprofit's political organizing and voter outreach efforts in Allegheny, Erie, Washington, Westmoreland, and Beaver counties. The position will be responsible for engaging residents and activists on local and national causes and candidates. The position runs through Nov. 11, with the opportunity to extend for a yearly salary of $51,600. Click here for more details
Zero Waste Events Coordinator. The Pennsylvania Resources Council, the commonwealth's "oldest grassroots environmental organization," has an opening for a full-time Zero Waste Events Coordinator to manage on-the-ground operations and supervise the event-based Green Team for its ZeroWastePA program. Responsibilities include leading contractors and volunteers, designing and implementing strategic waste diversion systems for events, serving as program spokesperson, and more. Salary is $38,500. Click here for more details
Creative Design Manager. Local nonprofit The Children's Institute, which provides "a loving, caring, family-centered environment for children with special needs, their families, and each other," is hiring a full-time Creative Design Manager for its Squirrel Hill office. Responsibilities include leading the organization's graphic design in both its digital and print products, ensuring consistent branding for all materials and developing a company-wide style guide, serving as lead photographer, and more. Click here for more details
Retail Sales Coordinator. The North Side office of the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is seeking a full-time Retail Sales Coordinator to support its membership and enhance its membership experience in the nonprofit's retail shop. Responsibilities include retail sales, creating and updating in-store displays, balancing transactions, and more. Salary starts at $30,000. Click here for more details
Community Engagement Manager. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater is hiring a full-time Community Engagement Manager. The position will be responsible for planning and executing activities at the theater and off-site, with a focus on increasing relationships with BIPOC and other priority communities through "year-round, full-time cultivation, accountability, and programs." Salary range is $42,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
On-Air Personality. Audacy Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time On-Air personality for country radio station Y108. Responsibilities include hosting a content-driven show, developing and posting unique content to station website and social media, making appearances to promote radio show and sponsors, and more. Click here for more details
Senior Creative Director. Local creative tech and experience design agency Deeplocal has an opening for a full-time Senior Creative Director to lead its Events & Experiences division. The position will be responsible for crafting design development for physical interactive projects from concept to delivery, including the conception of creative ideas, overseeing multiple creative teams and projects simultaneously, creating and presenting pitch decks, and more. Requires at least 10 years experience. Click here for more details
50/50 Raffle Seller. The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, with a mission "to be the champions of all youth in our community, on and off the ice, through the power of hockey," is hiring 65 part-time 50/50 Raffle Sellers to work during Penguins home games. Responsibilities include selling tickets and processing credit sales. Click here for more details
Music Therapist. The Pittsburgh location of Bloom Creative Arts and Therapy is seeking a part-time Music Therapist to lead the organization's Music Rocks! program in regional childcare centers. The position requires a therapist proficient in guitar and vocal skills. Pay range is $26-30/hour. Click here for more details
Food + DrinkBarista. Pittsburgh coffeeshop La Prima Espresso is hiring a Barista to prepare hot and cold drinks. Weekend availability is preferred. Pays $18-20/hour. Click here for more details
Kitchen Team. Vietnamese cafe Ineffable Cà Phê has announced on Instagram that it's hiring multiple openings for its kitchen team in Lawrenceville. Responsibilities include cooking and preparing food to order, prepping ingredients, and more. Pay starts at $10/hour. Click here for more details
Host. Sewickley's Vivo Kitchen is hiring a Host to greet guests upon entering the restaurant. The position requires one-two nights a week, and applicants must be available weekends. Pays $10/hour, plus tips. Click here for more details
Prep Cook. Lawrenceville restaurant, bar, and event venue Spirit is seeking a full-time Prep Cook. Kitchen and pizza experience is preferred. Starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details
Line Cooks. Oakland's Hemingway's Cafe is seeking part-time and full-time Line Cooks. Monday through Saturday shifts are available. Starts at $16/hour. Click here for more details
Big Burrito. Servers, Bartenders, Hosts, Bussers, Kitchen Managers, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks. Mad Mex Oakland is re-opening! Join our team during Open Interviews at 370 Atwood Street from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 23, 24 & 25, or apply online. Click here for more details
JCC. Ask any JCC employee: The JCC is a great place to work! More than just a job, you are part of a dynamic community where you make friends, learn, grow, and have fun. At the JCC, we care about your well-being and provide resources and motivation to promote healthy lifestyle choices. Click here for more details
PPG Paints Arena. PPG Paints Arena is looking for hardworking and dedicated individuals to join our part-time staff in Housekeeping, Event Staff, Casual Utility, and Guest Services. Join us at our Job Fair on Aug. 24 from 2-7 p.m. at the FNB Gate, or visit our website to obtain an application. Click here for more details
Pittsburgh City Paper. The city's free alternative news and arts publication, with a mission to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, is hiring a full-time Advertising Sales Representative, as well as fall student interns, and freelance writers. Click here for more details
