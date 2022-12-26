Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Communications Manager, Sous Chef, Program Coordinator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

SPONSORED



Nonprofit

Vice President of Institutional Advancement. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center seeks a new leader to drive their next phase of fundraising, as their Vice President of Institutional Advancement. S/he/they will create and implement long- and short-term strategies to generate and maximize contributed income that supports the AWAACC mission and priorities. The Vice President will tap into new sources of support beyond the organization’s current base of supporters to achieve ambitious results. This position is full-time, salaried, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Program Coordinator. Literacy Pittsburgh is looking for a full-time Program Coordinator to lead their volunteer tutoring programs. The position coordinates services for tutors and students in designated neighborhood areas and develops local partnerships to create better lives through learning, ensuring that the volunteer tutoring program in their area is a high-quality experience for students and volunteers alike. Salary is $36,000-38,000/year. Click here for more details

Part-Time Educator. Women, especially women of color are under-represented in STEM fields. YWCA Greater Pittsburgh works to address this disparity by providing afterschool STEM (“Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics”) education for girls in the Greater Pittsburgh area. The educator will work to nourish girls’ interests in STEM, improve their in-school performance, and equip them with the workforce and life skills they need to thrive. Pay is $17-20/hour. Click here for more details

Child Nutrition Partnerships Coordinator. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank delivers meals to thousands of children in Allegheny County through its various programs. The Child Nutrition Partnerships Coordinator works as part of a team to ensure that local organizations have what they need for successful meal service and to be in compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations. The Coordinator represents the Food Bank in the field, routinely visiting sites to monitor program operations, deliver supplies, collect paperwork, provide onsite problem-solving, and coach community partners. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Editor-in-Chief. Pittsburgh City Paper, the city’s free alt-weekly print newspaper and daily digital source for alternative news and entertainment, is hiring a full-time Editor-in-Chief. This person will be an experienced journalist and leader who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience managing a team of reporters and editors working across a variety of subjects, familiarity with both print and online products, and a history of mentoring reporters and interns. Click here for more details

Winter Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a marketing intern for the winter session (January 9th to March 31st)! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Communications Manager. Are you a talented communications strategist with a passion for arts and culture? The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is hiring a full-time Communications Manager to support its vision to provide visibility and support to our region’s arts community. The Communications Manager leads social media, email marketing, and graphic design projects. They will also maintain the website and copyediting support for the organization. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Events Staff. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity, and curiosity for all learners. They are hiring part-time Events Staff to assist the special events team in the set-up, and breakdown of all events, including but not limited to client rentals, weddings, and internal events. Pay is $18/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Sous Chef. Lawrenceville’s Round Corner Cantina is hiring friendly, reliable staff members to provide high-quality service in a fun and fast-paced restaurant. This Sous Chef position is well suited to a highly motivated individual with kitchen experience looking to hone their culinary and managerial skill sets. The position is full-time and the salary starts at $42,000/year. Click here for more details

Kitchen Manager. Roman Bistro in Forest Hills is seeking a full-time Kitchen Manager with a passion for food. The Kitchen Manager's role is an important one, working closely with the Restaurant Owner to coach and inspire team members, ensuring that they are serving the most excellent food, all the time. Salary is $48,000-52,000/year.

Dishwasher. Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen on the North Side is looking for a full-time dishwasher. This person must have nighttime availability Tuesday through Saturday, as well as reliable transportation. Pay is competitive based on experience. Click here for more details

Manager. Squirrel Hill’s Lucha Street Tacos is hiring a full-time Manager. The position is hourly plus tips, and involves everything from cooking, to counter, to ordering. The business pays for vision care and other benefits are also available. Click here for more details