Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Brand Creative Specialist, Photographer, Pizza Driver, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

SPONSORED

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org

The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs.

Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefit packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at https://heritageserves.org/about-us/careers/.





Nonprofit

Advocacy Manager. BikePGH is seeking someone passionate about making Pittsburgh a better place for biking and walking. The Advocacy Manager will report to the Advocacy Director and will work closely with neighborhood groups as well as BikePGH's vast network of volunteer advocates to help win grassroots support for biking and walking improvements. The position is full-time with remote flexibility and the salary is $48,000-$55,000. Click here for more details

Storymobile Team Member. Reading Is Fundamental Pittsburgh is looking for a bright, energetic, entrepreneurial individual to join their work in reducing the literacy gap by providing books to our community’s most economically disadvantaged children. The Storymobile program is a library-on-wheels that travels in bi-weekly visits to early childhood centers, pre-K and K classrooms and public housing communities to engage parents, caregivers, and children on the importance of literacy. Click here for more details



Development Operations Associate. The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Development Operations Team has an outstanding opportunity for an organized, analytical, and customer service-oriented individual to join the team. The development operations associate will support the internal staff by building reports, analyzing data, serving as the lead for billing and mailing processes of donor correspondence, and more. This position is full-time and pays $50,000-60,000/year. Click here for more details



Brand Creative Specialist. The National Aviary is seeking a highly-creative, highly-organized marketing professional who can ensure brand consistency, excellent messaging, and compelling visuals are standard for all National Aviary materials. The brand and creative specialist works within the Marketing team and a third party design agency to lead the creation of marketing, advertising, and other creative materials. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Music Instructor. The South Hills location of School of Rock is looking for a part-time music instructor with 4+ years of experience in teaching or professionally playing guitar, piano, voice, drums, or bass guitar. The instructor teaches everything from AC/DC to Zappa, and creates a safe and cool environment for students to achieve their musical and creative potential. Pay is $18/hour.

Graphic Designer. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ marketing team is seeking an entry-level graphic designer to support all marketing efforts through the design of forward thinking creative graphic elements that exemplify the Pittsburgh Penguins brand. Responsibilities include designing creative elements, adapting designs to carry out the continuity of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ brand, precise proofing of all materials, and more. Click here for more details

Roxian Theatre. Mckees Rocks’s music venue Roxian Theatre is looking for passionate, music loving individuals to join their team. If you're looking to kickstart your career in the entertainment industry and earn some cash while listening to live music, the Roxian has positions open for a stagehand, audio engineer, lighting designer, production runner, usher, barback, and more! Click here for more details

Trainee Graduation Ceremony Photographer. GradImages is currently looking for assistant or trainee photographers to work with them during graduation events in and around Pittsburgh. This is a part-time, seasonal opportunity for the two main graduation seasons of the year: spring (April-June), and winter (November-December). If hired, candidates will work on location and be trained on site to take photographs. Pay is $17-20/hour. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Line Cook. Sewickly’s Mediterra needs 1-3 experienced line cooks for their busy, fast paced café style restaurant. The position is full-time, with weekend availability needed. Pay starts at $19/hour depending on experience. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Industry Public House is currently looking for dishwashers for their Lawrenceville location. The ability to work evenings, weekends, and some holidays is required for all kitchen positions. Strong work ethic, attention to detail, and reliability are also a must. Pay is $12-15/hour. Click here for more details

Front-of-house. The Parlor Dim Sum in Lawrenceville is seeking committed and hard-working professionals to join their front of house team. The Parlor is an exciting new Dim Sum and Cantonese BBQ concept where staff will work in a fast-paced and fun environment. No experience necessary and pay is hourly plus tips. Click here for more details

Pizza Driver. Pizza Palermo in Shadyside is looking for full-time and part-time drivers, with daytime and nighttime shifts available. Pay is $7.25-$9/hour, plus $2.50 reimbursement for each order delivered, plus tips, coming to about $23 - 27/hour. Click here for more details



