 Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more

13 new employment listings curated from throughout the region

Curated by

click to enlarge Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Communications Manager. East End nonprofit, the Union Project, with a mission to use the arts to bridge gaps between communities, is hiring a full-time Communications Manager. The position will oversee all aspects of marketing and communications, manage individual donor cultivation, and assist with corporate sponsorship strategy. Salary range is $45,000-48,000. Click here for more details

Ecosystem Program Assistant. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Pittsburgh, formerly the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, is seeking a part-time Ecosystem Program Assistant, with the potential to eventually move to full-time. The position will be responsible for managing and further developing the Urban EcoStewards Program, including the recruitment, training, and retention of community volunteers. Pay starts at $17/hour.  Click here for more details

Patient Care Specialist. Local nonprofit Prevention Point Pittsburgh, "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," is hiring a Patient Care Specialist. Responsibilities include providing support, assistance, and follow-up for program participants who receive phsyical and mental health care services through the organization's mobile medical services project. Salary is $41,600. Click here for more details


Grants Coordinator. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation is seeking a full-time Grants Coordinator. The position will be responsible for donor-advised grants, funds management, and more. Salary range is $50,600-57,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Art Educator and Workshop Instructor. All abilities arts organization, Creative Citizen Studios, is hiring a part-time Arts Educator to create more workshop opportunities for local individuals with disabilities. The position will be responsible for leading multiple monthly workshops and has the opportunity to assist in weekly visual arts classes. Pays $15-18/hour. Click here for more details

Director of Music Recruitment and Enrollment. The School of Music at Carnegie Mellon University has an opening for a full-time Director of Recruitment and Enrollment. Responsibilities include recruiting and enrolling both national and international undergraduate and graduate level students. Click here for more details

Retail Manager. Glass studio and arts gallery Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking a full-time Retail Manager. The position will be responsible for overseeing all of the shop's operations, including sales plans, budgets, and customer service, as well as ensuring that the retail operation consistently reflects and promotes the center's mission and brand. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Bookstore Manager. North's Side's City of Asylum bookstore at Alphabet City is hiring a full-time Bookstore Manager. The position will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the independent store, including online sales, customer service, merchandising, stock and cash management, and more. Salary range is $38,000-42,000. Click here for more details

Digital Video Producer. The Pittsburgh Penguins is hiring a full-time Video Producer to create, edit, and optimize video content for its social media platforms. Applicants should know After Effects and Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as have a famliarity with Pittsburgh sports culture. Click here for more details


Studio Operations Manager. Peters Township's Kickline Dance Center is seeking a part-time Studio Operations Manager to oversee the company's front office and operations. Responsibilities include greeting students and parents, managing emails and phone messages, manage billing and payment processing, newsletter and email list management, and more. Pays $17-22/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cooks. Local restaurant chain Big Burrito is hiring Line Cooks at its specialty restaurants throughout the Pittsburgh area. Pay is based on experience, generally between $15-20/hour. Click here for more details

Cheese Monger. Strip District's Pennsylvania Mararoni Company has multiple openings for all departments, including a full-time Cheese Monger. The store lists its starting wages as up to $30,000. Click here for more details

Master Juicologist. Locally owned Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar is looking for a Juicologist for its Homestead location. The position will be responsible for making and serving smoothies and acai bowls, speaking and engaging with customers, maintaining a santized workstation, and more. Pays $9.50-10.50/hour, plus tips. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Assemble, Ruggers Pub, the World Affairs Council of Pittsburgh, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Teaching Artists, Development Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Teaching Artists, Development Manager, and more

Pittsburgh area colleges respond to Roe v Wade overturning

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburgh area colleges respond to Roe v Wade overturning

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Food Program Coordinator, Dog Handler, and more

Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh glassblowing artist appears on Netflix competition show Blown Away
More »

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Teaching Artists, Development Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Teaching Artists, Development Manager, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Darkroom Technician, Aquatics Coordinator, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Darkroom Technician, Aquatics Coordinator, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Publicity Manager, Education Reporter, Head Barista, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Publicity Manager, Education Reporter, Head Barista, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 27- 2, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

Ed Gainey to discuss reform policies at Pittsburgh Cannabis Festival

By Ladimir Garcia

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

By Ariana Figueroa

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans

Conor Lamb among lawmakers pressing Biden to extend pause on student loans

By Ariana Figueroa

Four local artists chosen for public art installations at Homewood Park

Four local artists chosen for public art installations at Homewood Park

By Dontae Washington

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation