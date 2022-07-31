Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Bookstore Manager, Digital Video Producer, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Communications Manager. East End nonprofit, the Union Project, with a mission to use the arts to bridge gaps between communities, is hiring a full-time Communications Manager. The position will oversee all aspects of marketing and communications, manage individual donor cultivation, and assist with corporate sponsorship strategy. Salary range is $45,000-48,000. Click here for more details
Ecosystem Program Assistant. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Pittsburgh, formerly the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, is seeking a part-time Ecosystem Program Assistant, with the potential to eventually move to full-time. The position will be responsible for managing and further developing the Urban EcoStewards Program, including the recruitment, training, and retention of community volunteers. Pay starts at $17/hour. Click here for more details
Patient Care Specialist. Local nonprofit Prevention Point Pittsburgh, "dedicated to providing health empowerment services to people who use drugs," is hiring a Patient Care Specialist. Responsibilities include providing support, assistance, and follow-up for program participants who receive phsyical and mental health care services through the organization's mobile medical services project. Salary is $41,600. Click here for more details
Grants Coordinator. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation is seeking a full-time Grants Coordinator. The position will be responsible for donor-advised grants, funds management, and more. Salary range is $50,600-57,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Art Educator and Workshop Instructor. All abilities arts organization, Creative Citizen Studios, is hiring a part-time Arts Educator to create more workshop opportunities for local individuals with disabilities. The position will be responsible for leading multiple monthly workshops and has the opportunity to assist in weekly visual arts classes. Pays $15-18/hour. Click here for more details
Director of Music Recruitment and Enrollment. The School of Music at Carnegie Mellon University has an opening for a full-time Director of Recruitment and Enrollment. Responsibilities include recruiting and enrolling both national and international undergraduate and graduate level students. Click here for more details
Retail Manager. Glass studio and arts gallery Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking a full-time Retail Manager. The position will be responsible for overseeing all of the shop's operations, including sales plans, budgets, and customer service, as well as ensuring that the retail operation consistently reflects and promotes the center's mission and brand. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Bookstore Manager. North's Side's City of Asylum bookstore at Alphabet City is hiring a full-time Bookstore Manager. The position will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the independent store, including online sales, customer service, merchandising, stock and cash management, and more. Salary range is $38,000-42,000. Click here for more details
Digital Video Producer. The Pittsburgh Penguins is hiring a full-time Video Producer to create, edit, and optimize video content for its social media platforms. Applicants should know After Effects and Adobe Creative Cloud, as well as have a famliarity with Pittsburgh sports culture. Click here for more details
Studio Operations Manager. Peters Township's Kickline Dance Center is seeking a part-time Studio Operations Manager to oversee the company's front office and operations. Responsibilities include greeting students and parents, managing emails and phone messages, manage billing and payment processing, newsletter and email list management, and more. Pays $17-22/hour. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Line Cooks. Local restaurant chain Big Burrito is hiring Line Cooks at its specialty restaurants throughout the Pittsburgh area. Pay is based on experience, generally between $15-20/hour. Click here for more detailsCheese Monger. Strip District's Pennsylvania Mararoni Company has multiple openings for all departments, including a full-time Cheese Monger. The store lists its starting wages as up to $30,000. Click here for more details
Master Juicologist. Locally owned Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar is looking for a Juicologist for its Homestead location. The position will be responsible for making and serving smoothies and acai bowls, speaking and engaging with customers, maintaining a santized workstation, and more. Pays $9.50-10.50/hour, plus tips. Click here for more details
