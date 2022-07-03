Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Director of Development. Local nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh, an organization with a mission to "empower decision-making that builds a fundamentally equitable, resilient, healthy, and prosperous region," is seeking a full-time Director of Development to consolidate and oversee the company's efforts to diversify its revenue, provide grant writing and grant seeking support, and design and scale up its individual and corporate giving programs. Salary ranges from $75,000-95,000. Click here for more details
Staff Accountant. North Hills animal shelter Animal Friends is hiring a full-time Staff Accountant to handle accounts receivable, data management, and other accounting support. Responsibilities also include processing payrolls. Applicants must be comfortable with or around dogs, cats, and rabbits. Click here for more details
Community Engagement Specialist. McKees Rocks nonprofit Focus on Renewal, whose mission is to "connect children, adults, and families with relationships, resources, and opportunities to develop and sustain a thriving community," is seeking a full-time Community Engagement Specialist. The position will support the Positive Parenting Family Center Program in community engagement efforts, provide support to other programs responsible for providing information and referrals to community services, and work directly with community members in outreach events and meetings. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Senior Art Director. Advertising agency Garrison Hughes is seeking a full-time Senior Art Director. Responsibilities include developing marketing and promotional pieces, working with copywriters on advertising campaigns, assisting with presentations and project plans, and more. Click here for more details
Night Cleaning Manager. The Duquesne Club, a members-only club located in Downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking a Night Cleaning Manager to work from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. on Monday through Saturday. The position will be responsible for cleaning the Club and Health & Fitness Center and supervising night cleaners. The club advertises itself as a "conservative environment," and no candidates can have visible tattoos or facial piercings. "Men must be clean shaven with hair cut to collar and ladies must have hair tied back." Click here for more details
Director of Development. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is hiring a full-time Director of Development. Responsibilities include overseeing special events for fundraising, creating and overseeing the company's fundraising strategy, and more. Regional performing arts experience is preferred. Salary starts at $110,000. Click here for more info
Food + DrinkPizza Maker. Lawrenceville live music and event space Spirit is seeking a part-time Pizza Maker. The open position is for a 4 p.m.-12 a.m. shift on Thursdays through Mondays. The pizza kitchen also produces salads and small plates, and includes an on-site garden. Pays $16/hour plus tips. Click here for more details
Bartender. The South Hills Village location of Condado Tacos is seeking a Bartender. Applicants must have an understanding of local and national craft drafts and spirits. Pays $25-30/hour. Click here for more details
Dishwasher. Downtown restaurant Sienna Mercato is hiring a Dishwasher to support its kitchen staff. Responsibilities include maintaining a clean kitchen, setting up dish stations, cleaning and drying floors throughout shift, washing and storing cookware and glassware, and more. Pays $12-15/hour. Click here for more details
Host. Lawrenceville restaurant Round Corner Cantina is hiring a part-time Host to greet and seat guests, oversee and organize the floor plan, and more. At least one weekday shift and one weekend shift are required. Pays $12-19/hour. Click here for more details
