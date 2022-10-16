Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Accountant, Web Director, Lighting Technician, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Operations Manager. Local environmental nonprofit Tree Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Operations Manager to provide administrative support. Responsibilities include office management, human resources, managerial duties, and serving as a liaison for the board of directors. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details
Education and Community Engagement Coordinator. North Side's City of Asylum, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, is hiring a full-time coordinator to connect the organization with youth and families across Pittsburgh. Responsibilities include coordinating ongoing partnerships with local schools, leading tours of the organization's public art, booking writers-in-residence for speaking opportunities, managing the Youth Poet Laureate project, and more. Pays $16-17/hour. Click here for more details
Senior Accountant. Local nonprofit Planned Parenthood of Western PA has an opening for a full-time accountant. This is a new position responsible for managing daily financial transactions and accounting functions of the organization. Salary ranges from $65,000-70,000. Click here for more details
Web Applications Director. Downtown's Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is hiring a full-time IT professional to lead the technical development and maintenance of its digital platforms. Responsibilities include leading coding projects for various websites, building and supporting custom applications, managing online e-commerce applications, designing and optimizing the organization's video platform, and more. Click here for more details
Community Engagement Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is seeking a full-time coordinator to engage with community members, local government entities, and partner organizations to build trusting relationships, understand community priorities, and support a strong network of park advocates. Salary range is $40,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Costume, Hair, and Makeup Director. Downtown's Pittsburgh Public Theater has an opening for a full-time director. Responsibilities include overseeing departmental budgets and schedules, hiring costume and wardrobe staff, knowing costume aesthetics and proper fit, directing the department in culturally-appropriate and well-researched designs, and more. Salary range is $62,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Lead Lighting Technician. North Side performing arts venue New Hazlett Theater is seeking a part-time lighting technician. Responsibilities include working all calls requiring an electrician/lighting designer, attending every space changeover to load in and out with lighting-related responsibilities, operating and maintaining technical assets of the theater, and more. Pays $19/hour. Click here for more details
Badass Balloon Artist. Pittsburgh's "premiere organic balloon artists" Von Walter + funkBALLOON are hiring a part-time personal assistant for their retail shop and creative events department. Being a "badass" is listed as a requirement, as well as the need for digital and design skills. Pays up to $15/hour. Click here for more details
Dance Instructor. The Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill is hiring an instructor to teach pre-ballet, ballet, tap, jazz, lyricial, hip-hop, and competition dance to children ages 3-18. Evening hours are required. Click here for more details
Events and Travel Manager. Pittsburgh-based, language-learning tech company Duolingo is seeking a full-time manager to implement a new international travel program to connect employees with the company's mission and its clients. Responsibilities include handling feedback surveys, budgeting and invoicing, and more. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Assistant General Manager. Deutschtown restaurant Fig & Ash is seeking a full-time Assistant General Manager. Responsibilities include assisting in overseeing nightly front-of-house operations, updating daily dinner and bar menus, completing opening and closing duties, and more. Pay starts at $52,000. Click here for more details
Bartenders, Servers, Prep Workers. Full-service catering and event planning company Roxanne's Catering is hiring multiple positions. Part-time options are available, and applicants must be flexible on availability as schedules change weekly. Click here for more details
Executive Pastry Chef. Sewickley's Edgeworth Club has an opening for a full-time pastry chef, following the retirement of the last person to hold the position. Responsibilities include operating and managing the kitchen's pastry section, creating pastries and desserts, monitoring baking ingredients, ordering new supplies and equipment, and more. Salary range is $50,000-60,000. Click here for more details
Bar Manager. The Dive Bar and Grille is hiring a full-time Bar Manager. Responsibilities include ordering and maintaining bar inventory, hiring and training front-of-house staff, maintaining cash handling and record keeping, and more. Salary range is $40,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Line Cooks. Castle Shannon's Mindful Brewing is hiring full-time line cooks. Responsibilities include creating meal portions, cleaning food, cooking meals, and keeping a sanitized station. Pays $16/hour. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Exceptional Educators Desired. Heritage Community Initiatives, a nonprofit serving Eastern Allegheny County, is seeking exceptional individuals to fill educator positions at our 4 Kids Early Learning Center and HOST (Heritage Out of School Time). Roles include a Head Start Lead Teacher and Assistant Teachers for both the early learning and school-age programs. For over a quarter of a century, Heritage has valued our teachers and ensured robust benefit packages for our talented team members. With nearly 20% of our staff working with us for more than a decade, this opportunity jumpstarts a career with two of the most highly respected and recognized education programs in the region. Learn more about our open positions and available signing bonuses at heritageserves.org/about-us/careers.
The Watson Institute. The Watson Institute’s Friendship Academy is hiring full-time special education teachers to support the academic and personal growth of students with behavioral and mental health challenges. Positions at Friendship Academy include FREE on-site parking and close proximity to public transit options. Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, and vision coverages, a retirement plan with match and employer contributions, and tuition reimbursement program. Apply today at thewatsoninstitute.org/jobs/special-education-teacher-job-friendship-academy.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier® for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org
PIttsburgh City Paper. The advertising department at City Paper is hiring a full-time Marketing Assistant. Responsibilities include overseeing print subscriptions, assisting with merch and membership campaigns, helping with production on the Lynn Cullen Show, and more. The position requires in-house hours from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Pays $20/hour. Click here for more details
