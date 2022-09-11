Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Academic Coach, DJ, Pantry Coordinator, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit
Data and Tech Specialist. Regional nonprofit PACE, which "provides support to small and mid-sized nonprofits," is hiring a full-time position to manage, coordinate, organize, and anayze data focusing on quality improvement. Salary range is $45,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Public Service Associate. The Penn Hills Library is seeking a part-time associate to assist library patrons with a variety of services. The position is for 20 hours a week, including evenings and weekends. Pays $13/hour. Click here for more details
Academic Coach. Community nonprofit Gwens Girls is hiring a part-time person to work with kids both in-person and virtually. Responsibilities include providing ongoing academic support, communicating with parents and support agencies, submitting bi-monthly submissions of progress notes, and more. Pay starts at $15/hour. Click here for more details
Facilitator/Trainer Racial Justice Education Consultant. The YWCA of Greater Pittsburgh is seeking a facilitator/trainer to implement system change initiatives. Responsibilities include designing and implementing anti-racism and diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings, workshops, and other race-related programs and activities, and more. Pays $33-35/hour. Click here for more details
Executive Director. Local nonprofit the Lawrenceville Corporation, aiming to "build a more inclusive, equitable, accessible, and sustainable community," is hiring a full-time Executive Director. Salary range is $85,000-100,000. Click here for more details
Education Coordinator. The City of Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Education Coordinator to create partnerships with Pittsburgh Public Schools. Responsibilities include identifying partnership opportunities, making policy recommendations, and focusing on improving both in-school and out-of-school time. Salary is $70,512. Click for more details
Director of Annual Giving & Marketing. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, a Washington nonprofit educational organization, is hiring a full-time position to manage the museum's development and marketing. Requires some evening and weekend hours. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Gallery Assistant. Event planning company Flyspace Productions is hiring part-time gallery assistants to assist the Exhibitions and Special Projects team. Responsibilities include installing work, preparing exhibit spaces, and monitoring venues. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Hair Stylist. Shadyside salon Revive Cuts & Color is hiring a full-time stylist. Applicants should have experience working in a busy salon, excellent customer service skills, and creativity. Click here for more details
DJ. Adult gentlemen's club Rick's Cabaret is seeking a part-time disc jockey. Applicants are required to have previous experience in a fast-paced environment. Pays $120-400/day. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Fulfillment & Delivery Team Member. Pittsburgh's Commonplace Coffee has an opening for a part-time team member to help "safely, accurately, and efficiently" make wholesale deliveries and carry out order fulfillment. The position will work 20-30 hours a week, with the potential to expand to full-time. Click here for more details
Team Members. South Side's La Bodega Taco Shop is hiring full-time and part-time crew members. Weekend shifts go until 4 a.m. and weekday shifts go until 1 a.m. Pay starts at $12/hour. Click here for more details
Hosts, Dishwashers, Bartenders, and Cooks. Local gastropub and draft house The Urban Tap is hiring multiple positions for its South Side location. Weekend availability is a must. Click here for more details
On-Site Pantry Coordinator. Local nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a seasonal full-time coordinator to provide food assistance and information to Food Bank guests. Some Evenings and Saturday hours are required. Click here for more details
Deli and Cheese Specialist and Delivery Driver. Strip District's Stamoolis Brothers Co. is hiring multiple positions for its Mediterranean Market. Full- and part-time opportunities are available. Click here for more details
Sponsored
Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Pittsburgh Regional Transit provides safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation throughout Allegheny County. We operate, maintain, and support bus, light rail, incline, and paratransit services to provide more than 27.3 million rides last year. Join our team today to help us provide service that makes a difference in the lives of so many people! Click here for more details
