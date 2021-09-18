Now Hiring: Illustrator, Outreach Coordinator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit
Administrative Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit law firm and community organizing project The Abolitionist Law Center, which works to defend incarcerated people and abolitionists, is hiring a full-time Administrative Manager to handle bookkeeping, payroll, records and office management, and more. Candicates are required to have experience working with Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel, and processing payments. Experience advocating for justice and human rights is preferred. The position has a six-month introductory period, and starts at $50,000 annually. Click here for more info
Administrative Assistant. Nonprofit political organization Democratic Partners of Allegheny County is seeking an Administrative Assistant to assist the group in accomplishing its mission dedicated to "building, energizing, and equipping the Allegheny County Democratic Party." The position involves creating Zoom links, facilitiating communication, providing meeting reminders, record keeping, and more. Click here for more info
Arts and Entertainment
Marketing and Sales Coordinator. Arts organization Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, which presents approximately 40 literary programs throughout the year, is hiring a Marketing and Sales Coordinator. The position will be responsible for implementing digital marketing campaigns, maintaining the website, managing social media, copywriting and editing, box office duties, and more. Candidates should have excellent communication skills, with a strong understanding of computer technology and a commitment to customer service. Salary is $32,000-35,000. Click here for more details
Outreach Coordinator. Glass studio and arts gallery Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking a full-time Outreach and Accessibility Coordinator to oversee tours, private workshops, and facility rentals, as well as provide marketing and program support. The position will be responsible for working with over 70 independent contract instructors, managing and coordinating activities of administrative assistants, and more. Candidates should be proactive, self-directed, and reliable, with the ability to multi-task. Salary range is $31,000-35,000. Click for more info
Food and Drink
Customer Service. Egg-free, dairy-free, and hand-crafted donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is looking to fill multiple Customer Service positions, as well as openings in Finishing and Sales. The shop is currently operating out of a mobile food trailer, but is in the works to open a permanent storefront in Bellevue. Click here for more info
Team members. Downtown's Sinful Sweets Chocolate Company announced on Twitter that it's currently seeking multiple Team Members to fill morning and evening shifts in its Liberty Avenue store. Click here for more info
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job openings, with positions from Hello Neighbor, City Theatre, SisTers PGH, Deeplocal, and more.