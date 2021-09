Now Hiring: Illustrator, Outreach Coordinator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit





Administrative Assistant. Nonprofit political organization Democratic Partners of Allegheny County is seeking an Administrative Assistant to assist the group in accomplishing its mission dedicated to "building, energizing, and equipping the Allegheny County Democratic Party." The position involves creating Zoom links, facilitiating communication, providing meeting reminders, record keeping, and more. Click here for more info

Outreach Coordinator. Housed at The JCC of Greater Pittsburgh, and funded in part by the Office for Victims of Crime, The Pittsburgh Resiliency Center, 10.27 Healing Partnership, is the central coordinating agency for the region's response to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, with a mission to "foster a sense of community well-being by providing opportunites for reflection, support, and connection for individuals and their loved ones impacted by the attack and others who experience hate-inducted trauma." The Outreach Coordinator position will share the program's work through social media outlets, as well as developing and implementing PR strategies. The position will also represent the 10.27 Healing Partnership at community events, occasionally work as a greeter, and more. Candidates should possess some knowledge of trauma-informed care, and excel in a team environment. Multilingual skills preferred. Click here for more info

Pittsburgh nonprofit law firm and community organizing project The Abolitionist Law Center, which works to defend incarcerated people and abolitionists, is hiring a full-time Administrative Manager to handle bookkeeping, payroll, records and office management, and more. Candicates are required to have experience working with Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel, and processing payments. Experience advocating for justice and human rights is preferred. The position has a six-month introductory period, and starts at $50,000 annually.