Now Hiring: Illustrator, Outreach Coordinator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Administrative Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit law firm and community organizing project The Abolitionist Law Center, which works to defend incarcerated people and abolitionists, is hiring a full-time Administrative Manager to handle bookkeeping, payroll, records and office management, and more. Candicates are required to have experience working with Quickbooks, Microsoft Excel, and processing payments. Experience advocating for justice and human rights is preferred. The position has a six-month introductory period, and starts at $50,000 annually. Click here for more info

Administrative Assistant. Nonprofit political organization Democratic Partners of Allegheny County is seeking an Administrative Assistant to assist the group in accomplishing its mission dedicated to "building, energizing, and equipping the Allegheny County Democratic Party." The position involves creating Zoom links, facilitiating communication, providing meeting reminders, record keeping, and more. Click here for more info

Outreach Coordinator. Housed at The JCC of Greater Pittsburgh, and funded in part by the Office for Victims of Crime, The Pittsburgh Resiliency Center, 10.27 Healing Partnership, is the central coordinating agency for the region's response to the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, with a mission to "foster a sense of community well-being by providing opportunites for reflection, support, and connection for individuals and their loved ones impacted by the attack and others who experience hate-inducted trauma." The Outreach Coordinator position will share the program's work through social media outlets, as well as developing and implementing PR strategies. The position will also represent the 10.27 Healing Partnership at community events, occasionally work as a greeter, and more. Candidates should possess some knowledge of trauma-informed care, and excel in a team environment. Multilingual skills preferred. Click here for more info

Arts and Entertainment

Marketing and Sales Coordinator. Arts organization Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, which presents approximately 40 literary programs throughout the year, is hiring a Marketing and Sales Coordinator. The position will be responsible for implementing digital marketing campaigns, maintaining the website, managing social media, copywriting and editing, box office duties, and more. Candidates should have excellent communication skills, with a strong understanding of computer technology and a commitment to customer service. Salary is $32,000-35,000. Click here for more details

Illustrator. Pittsburgh-based, language-learning tech company Duolingo has an opening for an Illustrator to work closely with its Product, Marketing, and Content Teams. The position will concept and compose character and scene illustrations, as well as improve existing characters, and build artwork for social media and marketing campaigns. Candidates should have a proficiency illustrating with Sketch or Figma; experience in a tech, agency, or editorial role; and proven work illustrating for animination. Click here for more info

Outreach Coordinator. Glass studio and arts gallery Pittsburgh Glass Center is seeking a full-time Outreach and Accessibility Coordinator to oversee tours, private workshops, and facility rentals, as well as provide marketing and program support. The position will be responsible for working with over 70 independent contract instructors, managing and coordinating activities of administrative assistants, and more. Candidates should be proactive, self-directed, and reliable, with the ability to multi-task. Salary range is $31,000-35,000. Click for more info

Food and Drink

Customer Service. Egg-free, dairy-free, and hand-crafted donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is looking to fill multiple Customer Service positions, as well as openings in Finishing and Sales. The shop is currently operating out of a mobile food trailer, but is in the works to open a permanent storefront in Bellevue. Click here for more info

Team members. Downtown's Sinful Sweets Chocolate Company announced on Twitter that it's currently seeking multiple Team Members to fill morning and evening shifts in its Liberty Avenue store. Click here for more info


Supervisor. "Fine fast casual" food chain Piada Italian Street Food is now hiring a Supervisor to oversee its restaurant and lead team members. Previous restaurant supervisory experience and a knowledge of cooking standards and food prep is preferred. Click here for more details

Server. Popular Market Square restaurant The Original Oyster House is seeking a full-time Server. All staff is cross-trained in every aspect of the restaurant. Ramp certification is preferred, but not necessary. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job openings, with positions from Hello Neighbor, City Theatre, SisTers PGH, Deeplocal, and more.

