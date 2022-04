Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

"grow their food businesses and forge connections with local markets." This is a three-year funded position with a salary range of $43,000-48,000. Click here for more details

Photo Intern. Local altweekly Pittsburgh City Paper (hey, that's us!) is hiring a Photo Intern for Summer 2022. City Paper's internship program offers real-world experience with professional training for college students. Assignments will include photographing news and arts, both for print and online. Prior student media work and an outgoing personality a plus. Pays $12/hour for 10 hours a week. . Local altweekly(hey, that's us!) is hiring a Photo Intern for Summer 2022.s internship program offers real-world experience with professional training for college students. Assignments will include photographing news and arts, both for print and online. Prior student media work and an outgoing personality a plus. Pays $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

. Pittsburgh coffee companyis hiring a Barista. The position requires preparing hot and cold drinks, maintaining a clean and organized work area, and working well with customers. Previous experience is helpful, but not required. Average pay with tips is listed as $18-20. Click here for more details Row House Cinema 's sister organization,, is still seeking a full-time Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. The combined coworking and shared kitchen space on the North Side is developing a new program to help people. Ais seeking a part-time Ice Cream Truck Driver for 15-30 hours per week. The position will drive a vintage ice cream truck in the South Hills, assist in booking parties and festivals, and more. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Pays $100-200/day. Click here for more details . The Pittsburgh branch of, an organization providing science-based programs to children, is seeking Summer Camp Instructors to work with groups of kids in grades K-5. The summer camp sessions are three-hours long, Monday through Friday. Pay for one session is $75. Click here for more details



. Theis hiring a Zoo Mascot to represent the organization, both at the zoo and in the community. Candidates must be approximately 5'4"-5'10" in order to fit into the costumes. Applicants should be physically outgoing and comfortable in crowds. Click here for more details