Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Communications and Outreach Manager. Nonprofit Disability Rights Pennsylvania, which provides free statewide services to persons with disabilities, is hiring a full-time Communications and Outreach Manager to work out of one of its offices in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, or Philadelphia. The position will be responsible for marketing the organization to donors, legislators, and its disability communities through press releases, newsletters, reports, brochures, social media content, and more. Salary range is $65,000-80,000. Click here for more details
Community Engagement Coordinator. Local nonprofit Riverlife, which works to "create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfront," is seeking a full-time Community Engagement Coordinator to build partnerships with communities, users, and partners. The position will be responsible for coordinating meetings and events, developing public engagement plans for programs, conducting fieldwork for company projects, maintaining contacts and data, and more. Salary range is $46,000-52,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Senior Manager of Art, Preparation, & Installation. Local arts and cultural institution, the Carnegie Museum of Art, is hiring a full-time Senior Manager of Art, Preparation, & Installation. The position will be responsible for managing the Collection & Exhibitions department in the preparation and installation of art in the museum's permanent collection, temporary exhibits, and storage facilities. Click here for more details
Event Coordinators. Pittsburgh event planning company Blanket & Board, which provides picnic food and accessories for parties and dates, is hiring Event Coordinators to serve as independent contractors. The position will be responsible for planning events, ensuring food quality, maintaining a safe environment, and more. Pays $60 per event. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. Row House Cinema's sister organization, Fulton Commons, is still seeking a full-time Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. The combined coworking and shared kitchen space on the North Side is developing a new program to help people "grow their food businesses and forge connections with local markets." This is a three-year funded position with a salary range of $43,000-48,000. Click here for more details
Ice Cream Truck Driver. A company advertising on Pittsburgh Craigslist is seeking a part-time Ice Cream Truck Driver for 15-30 hours per week. The position will drive a vintage ice cream truck in the South Hills, assist in booking parties and festivals, and more. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Pays $100-200/day. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Summer Camp Instructors. The Pittsburgh branch of Mad Science, an organization providing science-based programs to children, is seeking Summer Camp Instructors to work with groups of kids in grades K-5. The summer camp sessions are three-hours long, Monday through Friday. Pay for one session is $75. Click here for more details
Mascot. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hiring a Zoo Mascot to represent the organization, both at the zoo and in the community. Candidates must be approximately 5'4"-5'10" in order to fit into the costumes. Applicants should be physically outgoing and comfortable in crowds. Click here for more details
