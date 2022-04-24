 Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

13 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Fishing Program Manager. Local nonprofit Venture Outdoors is seeking a full-time Fishing Program Manager. Responsibilities include managing fishing programs, training staff, building partnerships, and more. Salary is $50,000. Resumes are due by Mon., May 2. Click here for more details

Accounting Manager. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, a conservation spot located less than 20 minutes west of Downtown, is seeking a full-time Accounting Manager. The position will be responsible for managing cash and revenue, accounts payable, payroll, budgeting and reporting, and more. Click here for more details

Communications and Outreach Manager. Nonprofit Disability Rights Pennsylvania, which provides free statewide services to persons with disabilities, is hiring a full-time Communications and Outreach Manager to work out of one of its offices in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, or Philadelphia. The position will be responsible for marketing the organization to donors, legislators, and its disability communities through press releases, newsletters, reports, brochures, social media content, and more. Salary range is $65,000-80,000. Click here for more details

Community Engagement Coordinator. Local nonprofit Riverlife, which works to "create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfront," is seeking a full-time Community Engagement Coordinator to build partnerships with communities, users, and partners. The position will be responsible for coordinating meetings and events, developing public engagement plans for programs, conducting fieldwork for company projects, maintaining contacts and data, and more. Salary range is $46,000-52,000. Click here for more details


Arts + Entertainment

Executive Creative Director. The University of Pittsburgh's Office of University Communications and Marketing is seeking a full-time Executive Creative Director to design digital and traditional marketing materials, and mentor a team of designers and photographers. Candidates should have a high level of design skills, with the ability to assist the university in moving toward a more digital, innovative marketing plan. Click here for more details

Senior Manager of Art, Preparation, & Installation. Local arts and cultural institution, the Carnegie Museum of Art, is hiring a full-time Senior Manager of Art, Preparation, & Installation. The position will be responsible for managing the Collection & Exhibitions department in the preparation and installation of art in the museum's permanent collection, temporary exhibits, and storage facilities. Click here for more details

Event Coordinators. Pittsburgh event planning company Blanket & Board, which provides picnic food and accessories for parties and dates, is hiring Event Coordinators to serve as independent contractors. The position will be responsible for planning events, ensuring food quality, maintaining a safe environment, and more. Pays $60 per event. Click here for more details


Food + Drink

Barista. Pittsburgh coffee company La Prima Espresso Co. is hiring a Barista. The position requires preparing hot and cold drinks, maintaining a clean and organized work area, and working well with customers. Previous experience is helpful, but not required. Average pay with tips is listed as $18-20. Click here for more details

Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. Row House Cinema's sister organization, Fulton Commons, is still seeking a full-time Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. The combined coworking and shared kitchen space on the North Side is developing a new program to help people "grow their food businesses and forge connections with local markets." This is a three-year funded position with a salary range of $43,000-48,000. Click here for more details

Ice Cream Truck Driver. A company advertising on Pittsburgh Craigslist is seeking a part-time Ice Cream Truck Driver for 15-30 hours per week. The position will drive a vintage ice cream truck in the South Hills, assist in booking parties and festivals, and more. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. Pays $100-200/day. Click here for more details


Seasonal

Summer Camp Instructors. The Pittsburgh branch of Mad Science, an organization providing science-based programs to children, is seeking Summer Camp Instructors to work with groups of kids in grades K-5. The summer camp sessions are three-hours long, Monday through Friday. Pay for one session is $75. Click here for more details

Photo Intern. Local altweekly Pittsburgh City Paper (hey, that's us!) is hiring a Photo Intern for Summer 2022. City Paper's internship program offers real-world experience with professional training for college students. Assignments will include photographing news and arts, both for print and online. Prior student media work and an outgoing personality a plus. Pays $12/hour for 10 hours a week. Click here for more details

Mascot. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hiring a Zoo Mascot to represent the organization, both at the zoo and in the community. Candidates must be approximately 5'4"-5'10" in order to fit into the costumes. Applicants should be physically outgoing and comfortable in crowds. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Reading is FUNdamental, Attack Theatre, Two Coffins Tattoo, and more.

