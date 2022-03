Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Performing Artists can include music, dance, and theater, and will be paid $100/hour for solo artists or $175/hour for groups. Click here for more details

The Pittsburgh International Airport is seeking submissions for both Visual Artists and Performing Artists for the 2022-23 season. Applications for Visual Art installations can be from individual artists or artists collaboratives, and each awarded project will receive a $1,500 honorarium. Applications for

North Hills animal shelteris seeking an Events Coordinator to plan, supervise, and coordinate fundraising events to support the organization's mission to help animals in need. Must be able to work with animals of various sizes and temperaments. Click here for more details

Performing arts group the River City Brass Band is seeking a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for creating and executing a marketing, advertising, communications, and public relations plan for its annual concert series, regional performances, individual productions, fundraising initiatives, and community programs, as well as driving more support and awareness for the organization.

. Disability rights nonprofitis hiring a Creative Arts Manager to develop, implement, and manage the organization's new Creative Arts Initiative for people with disabilities who are aligned with a career in art. Click here for more details