Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

The Pittsburgh International Airport is seeking submissions for both Visual Artists and Performing Artists for the 2022-23 season. Applications for Visual Art installations can be from individual artists or artists collaboratives, and each awarded project will receive a $1,500 honorarium. Applications for

Performing arts group the River City Brass Band is seeking a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for creating and executing a marketing, advertising, communications, and public relations plan for its annual concert series, regional performances, individual productions, fundraising initiatives, and community programs, as well as driving more support and awareness for the organization.

Disability rights nonprofit is hiring a Creative Arts Manager to develop, implement, and manage the organization's new Creative Arts Initiative for people with disabilities who are aligned with a career in art.




