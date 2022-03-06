Now Hiring: Helpline Specialist, Creative Arts Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Executive Director.
Environmental nonprofit Communitopia
is hiring a full-time Executive Director to support its mission to provide "transformative climate change education" and to lead a "growing community of climate change youth activists and K-12 education sector leaders." The position requires 30 hours/week and pays $50,000-53,000. Click here for more details
Digital Organizer
. Local nonprofit Pittsburgh United
, a coalition of community, labor, faith, and environmental organizations, is seeking a full-time Digital Organizer to develop and execute online strategies that build the overall narrative of the organization and its core campaigns. Salary range is $43,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Helpline Specialist
. PAAR, the Pittsburgh Action Against Rape
, is seeking a full-time Helpline Specialist to provide survivor support services on the organization's 24-hour helpline, and the chat and text line. Bilingual or multilingual applicants preferred. Salary range is $33,000-35,500. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Visual and Performing Artists. The Pittsburgh International Airport is seeking submissions for both Visual Artists and Performing Artists for the 2022-23 season. Applications for Visual Art installations can be from individual artists or artists collaboratives, and each awarded project will receive a $1,500 honorarium. Applications for Performing Artists can include music, dance, and theater, and will be paid $100/hour for solo artists or $175/hour for groups. Click here for more details
Events Coordinator
. North Hills animal shelter Animal Friends is seeking an Events Coordinator to plan, supervise, and coordinate fundraising events to support the organization's mission to help animals in need. Must be able to work with animals of various sizes and temperaments. Click here for more details
Creative Arts Manager
. Disability rights nonprofit Achieva
is hiring a Creative Arts Manager to develop, implement, and manage the organization's new Creative Arts Initiative for people with disabilities who are aligned with a career in art. Click here for more details
Marketing and Communications Manager
. Performing arts group the River City Brass Band is seeking a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for creating and executing a marketing, advertising, communications, and public relations plan for its annual concert series, regional performances, individual productions, fundraising initiatives, and community programs, as well as driving more support and awareness for the organization. Salary starts at $35,000. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list?
Baristas
. Local cafe Redhawk Coffee
is hiring part-time and full-time Baristas for its Oakland and Sharpsburg locations. Weekend availability is required. Click here for more details
Bartender. The Strip District's Pennsylvania Libations, a privately-owned store selling only Pa.-made wine and spirits, is seeking a Bartender for its indoor taproom and outdoor patio bar. Weekend availability is required, and the position pays $10/hour plus tips and a bonus program. Click here for more details
Lunch Cook, Line Cook, Prep Cook, and Dishwasher
. Work with a James Beard semifinalist at 40 North Restaurant and Bar
, now hiring for all positions in its North Side restaurant. 40 North chef Beth Zozula
is one of four local chefs nominated for the prestigious James Beard award. Click here for more details
Baristas
. Bloomfield shop White Whale Bookstore
is seeking part-time Baristas who love coffee and books, according to its Instagram
post, for its soon-to-open cafe. The position will be required to work 10-25 hours/week, and pays $10/hour, plus tips. Click here for more details
Cooks
. Aspinwall restaurant FarmerxBaker
is hiring part-time and full-time Cooks interested in working with veggie-forward seasonal local ingredients. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Bucco Brigade
. The Pittsburgh Pirates
are hiring for its Bucco Brigade, the folks responsible for in-game entertainment, including T-shirt tosses between innings, Sunday kid events on Federal Street, plus some non-game day events, including assisting with Pierogie appearances. Click here for more details
Check out last week's job listings
, with new career opportunities from BikePGH, Concept Art Gallery, Wild Rise Bakery, and more.