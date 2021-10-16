 Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Collection Manager for the Section of Birds. Pittsburgh's Carnegie Museum of Natural History is hiring a Collection Manager for its Section of Birds, which contains nearly 190,000 specimens of birds, according to its website, including 196 specimens of extinct birds as well as specimens of rare species, and is ranked as roughly the ninth largest collection of its kind in the United States. The Collection Manager will be responsible for the "physical care, maintenance, and preservation of the bird collection, to maintain and improve specimen records and databases," and more. Candidates should have previous work experience involving day-to-day management of a biological collection, and "familiarity with specimen preparation, avian taxonomy, and systematics is essential." Click here for more details

Director of Development. North Hills rescue and adoption nonprofit Animal Friends is seeking a Director of Development to support the company by "driving stewardship and overseeing strategic fundraising initiatives." The position includes developing and executing a comprehensive annual fundraising plan, successfully soliciting and closing major gifts and grants, and more. Candidates should have at least five years of experience in managing comprehensive fundraising, must be able to work special events, and have a sincere interest in the work, programs, and mission of the organization. Click here for more details

Marketing Manager. An incredible collection of murals from Croatian artist Maxo Vanko graces the walls of St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church in Millvale. The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanko has been working to save the share these murals for more than 30 years. Now, the society is seeking a part-time Marketing Manager to lead its marketing and media efforts. The position will be responsible for creating and implementing a strategic marketing plan, managing the marketing budget, creating a branding guide, sustaining an active presence on social media, and more. Candidates should have excellent communication skills, and an enthusiasm for art and/or historic preservation. Strong computer skills and proficiency in social media platforms are required. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Ghost Tour Guides. National tour operation US Ghost Adventures is seeking part-time Ghost Tour Guides to lead 90-minute, one-mile walking tours through Downtown Pittsburgh. Candidates must be skilled in public speaking. Tours operate year-round, seven days a week, and candidates must be available to work a minimum of three nights per week, and be willing to commit for one year. Compensation is $40-50 per tour, plus cash tips. Click here for more details

Santa's Elves. We know, we know. Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is already pushing Christmas on us. (Did you see there's already a holiday tree up in Market Square?!) But the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be here before we know it, and the PDP is currently seeking applicants for Santa's Elves to welcome guests and assist with the photo booth when kids visit Jolly Old Saint Nicholas this holiday season. The position pays $15/hour, and they're also hiring part-time staff to work the market's information booth. Click here for more details

Skilled Trades

Head Gardener. The facilities department of Chatham University is hiring a Head Gardener. The position will be responsible for working with the grounds crew in maintaining campus grounds, assisting in snow and ice removal, and more. Candidates should have a degree in horticulture, landscape management, or a related subject, and a minimum of four years of experience as a supervisor in landscaping, gardening, and snow removal. Click here for more details

News Reporter. The city's leading alternative news publication, Pittsburgh City Paper (hey, that's us!), has an immediate opening for a full-time news reporter. Responsibilities for the position include covering breaking news online, writing weekly print stories, investigating leads, and pitching original story ideas in addition to working on assigned topics from editors. Candidates should have at least two years of reporting experience with a demonstrated ability of finding sources and data, and shouldn’t be afraid to take on large institutions. The position pays $15/hour and includes company-sponsored health care after 90 days of employment. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

FOH Clerk. Downtown's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by City Paper readers, is hiring a full-time front-of-house clerk. The position pays $15-20/hour. Click here for more details


Front of House Positions. Mt. Lebanon's The Yard at The Galleria is hiring multiple full and part-time Front of House positions. Experience is not required. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, Arcade Comedy Theater, Brillobox, and more.

