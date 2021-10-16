Now Hiring: Head Gardener, News Reporter, Ghost Tour Guides, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

US Ghost Adventures is seeking part-time Ghost Tour Guides to lead 90-minute, one-mile walking tours through Downtown Pittsburgh. Candidates must be skilled in public speaking. Tours operate year-round, seven days a week, and candidates must be available to work a minimum of three nights per week, and be willing to commit for one year. Compensation is $40-50 per tour, plus cash tips. National tour operationis seeking part-time Ghost Tour Guides to lead 90-minute, one-mile walking tours through Downtown Pittsburgh. Candidates must be skilled in public speaking. Tours operate year-round, seven days a week, and candidates must be available to work a minimum of three nights per week, and be willing to commit for one year. Compensation is $40-50 per tour, plus cash tips. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is already pushing Christmas on us. (Did you see there's already a holiday tree up in Market Square?!) But the Peoples Gas Holiday Market will be here before we know it, and the PDP is currently seeking applicants for Santa's Elves to welcome guests and assist with the photo booth when kids visit Jolly Old Saint Nicholas this holiday season. The position pays $15/hour, and they're also hiring part-time staff to work the market's information booth.

Skilled Trades



The facilities department of Chatham University is hiring a Head Gardener. The position will be responsible for working with the grounds crew in maintaining campus grounds, assisting in snow and ice removal, and more.

Candidates should have a degree in horticulture, landscape management, or a related subject, and a minimum of four years of experience as a supervisor in landscaping, gardening, and snow removal.

