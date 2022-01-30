 Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

10 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Development and Communications Manager. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Pittsburgh, formerly the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, is hiring a Development and Communications Manager. The position will be responsible for all government, corporate, and foundation grant writing aspects of fundraising for the organization, as well as key communications in its individual giving program, and external marketing and social media materials. Salary range starts at $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Director of Workforce Programs. Pittsburgh nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh, with a mission to "better lives through learning," has a full-time opening for a Director of Workforce Programs to lead the coordination of career programming for the organization's students, including industry-specific partnerships and classes, and employer training classes and programming for digital skills. Responsibilities include scheduling career programming; recruiting, hiring, and training workforce programs staff; assisting with grant writing and reporting; and more. Salary range is $50,000-75,000. Click here for more details

Digital and Social Media Engagement Manager. Squirrel Hill's Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is currently hiring a Digital and Social Media Engagement Manager to help with the organization's day-to-day management of its social media and digital assets. Responsibilities include managing all social media and graphics; providing support for the organization's websites, email marketing, and digital campaigns; and more. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Special Events Coordinator. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is seeking a full-time Special Events Coordinator to assist with the planning and execution of events around Downtown Pittsburgh. The position will include coordinating weekly events like the Farmers Market in Market Square, special events like the Saturday Night Market, and major events such as Light Up Night and Picklesburgh. Responsibilities include ensuring event sponsorship, participating hands-on when executing events, supporting the marketing department, and more. Salary range is $31,000-36,000. Click here for more details

Sales Associate. Pittsburgh illustrator Emily McGaughey is seeking a part-time Sales Associate to work in her Shop Emily M retail space inside Lawrenceville's Market House. The position requires evening and weekend availability, and an interest in art is a plus. Pays $14/hour, beginning at 8-12 hours a week. Click here for more details

Program and Events Manager. North Side performing arts venue New Hazlett Theater is seeking a full-time Program and Events Manager to act as the liaison between the company and its partner arts organizations and others who hold performances and special events in the theater. Responsibilities include fostering relationships with current partners, meeting with potential clients, executing partner contracts, managing the company's Patron Services Coordinator, helping to maintain a detailed calendar of events, and more. Salary is $48,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Customer Service Representative. Pittsburgh-based union screenprinting shop CommonWealth Press has an opening for a full-time Customer Service Representative. Responsibilities include managing incoming calls, emails, and walk-in customer questions; advising customers during consultations; maintaining product knowledge; recording customers' interactions; and more. The ideal candidate understands screenprinting and has previous experience in a similar shop. Salary ranges from $15-18/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Bartenders, Servers, Hosts, and Kitchen Staff. Homestead brewery Golden Age Beer Company has multiple job openings for staff who are "passionate about beer and hospitality." All positions pay at least $15/hour. Click here for more details 

Head Chef. Longtime Butler Street Italian restaurant Piccolo Forno is seeking a Head Chef. The position requires someone with kitchen, cooking, and management experience. Salary ranges between $45,000-62,000. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Bethel Park's Spoonwood Brewery is seeking a Dishwasher for Tuesdays through Sundays. The brewery closes at 11 p.m. on its latest night, so no late nights are required. Shifts range between 6-8 hours, and pay starts at $14/hour. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from the Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, City of Asylum, Protohaven, and more.

