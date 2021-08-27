Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Food and Drink
Beer Fest Support Team. Stewards of Beer is hiring a crew of part-time staff to work at Barrel & Flow Fest, Pittsburgh’s popular Black beer fest, on Sat., Sept. 11 at SouthSide Works. They are seeking 18 positions each for two shifts — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. — at $120 per shift. All beer fest attendees, including staff, must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the event for entry. Click here for more info
Line Cooks. Asian Soul Food restaurant Nanban, located in Lawrenceville, is now hiring line cooks for $12-15/hour, plus tips. Both full and part-time positions are available. Click here for more info
Prep cook, cashier, and chef. Japanese hibachi-style food truck Hoshi Pittsburgh is seeking multiple positions. "Our schedule is very full, so we would be able to give as many hours as desired," according to a post on Facebook. Click here for more info
Arts and Entertainment
Assistant Manager. North Hills movie theater Cranberry Cinemas is seeking a part-time Assistant Manager at $15/hour. The position will assist the management team with running the theater’s day-to-day operations. Leadership skills and cash-handling experience is required. Click here for more info
Graphic Designer. Pittsburgh's professional e-sports organization, the Pittsburgh Knights, is seeking a full-time graphic designer with at least two years of experience to support the business development department. Click here for more info
Shift Leader. Lawrenceville movie theater Row House Cinema is looking for a "movie and beer lover" (their words!) to fill a full-time, $15/hour opening for a Shift Leader. Click here for more info
Talent Agent/Junior Agent and/or Agent’s Assistant. The Talent Group, “Pittsburgh’s largest agency for actors and models,” has openings for a full-time "Talent Agent/Junior Agent" and/or "Agent's Assistant" and a part-time position "Agent's Assistant." No entertainment industry experience is required, but "an interest in theater, film, or acting" is encouraged. Click here for more info
Nonprofit
Administrative Support Assistant. Community nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation is now hiring a full-time Administrative Support Assistant to the Executive Office Team. The position will greet visitors, answer phones, sort and distribute mail, and be responsible for managing office supplies. Salary range is between $44,000-48,000. Previous administrative experience and strong computer skills, including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required. Click here for more info
Arts Education Associate/Lead Teaching Artist. Pittsburgh nonprofit Attack Theatre is seeking an Arts Education Associate/Leading Teaching Artist position for up to 30 hours a week at $18/hour for the 2021-2022 season. Applicants must be "comfortable and skilled at managing diverse projects and programs simultaneously and independently" and have "classroom teaching experience with students of a variety of ages." Click here for more info
Bike Mechanic. Local public transit nonprofit Healthy Ride is hiring a Bike Mechanic to repair bikes, perform safety checks, diagnose mechanical issues, perform preventive maintenance and cleaning, and more. Previous bicycle mechanic experience is preferred, but not required. Positions start at $15/hour or more. Click here for more info
Community Garden Project Manager. Local urban agriculture nonprofit Grow Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Community Garden Project Manager to work with neighborhood groups as they start to maintain neighborhood gardens. The position will coordinate community outreach, facilitate meetings, manage infrastructure projects, provide on-site educational programming, and more. Salary range is between $35,000-42,000. At least two years of significant experience with community outreach, project management, and gardening is required. Click here for more info
Director of Marketing. Public media organization Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is seeking a Director of Marketing to drive listening and engagement to Pittsburgh's NPR news station, 90.5 WESA, and listener-supported adult alternative station 91.3 WYEP. Applicants should have at least five years of experience in marketing, promotions, or communications. Click here for more info
Family Services Program Assistant. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor, which matches recently resettled refugee families with “dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives,” according to their website, is seeking a full-time Program Assistant to support the Family Services team with a focus on their mentorship program. Applicants are required to show a “demonstrated ability to effectively work with refugee and immigrant communities,” and a bachelor’s degree is preferred. Salary range is $35,000-38,000. Click here for more info
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check our 100+ Job listings from throughout the Pittsburgh region, including positions at The Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Prime Stage Theatre, Carnegie Science Center, and more.