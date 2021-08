Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Food and Drink



We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com Stewards of Beer is hiring a crew of part-time staff to work at, Pittsburgh’s popular Black beer fest, on Sat., Sept. 11 at SouthSide Works. They are seeking 18 positions each for two shifts — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. — at $120 per shift. All beer fest attendees, including staff, must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the event for entry.Asian Soul Food restaurant, located in Lawrenceville, is now hiring line cooks for $12-15/hour, plus tips. Both full and part-time positions are available.Japanese hibachi-style food truckis seeking multiple positions. "Our schedule is very full, so we would be able to give as many hours as desired," according to a post on Facebook.North Hills movie theateris seeking a part-time Assistant Manager at $15/hour. The position will assist the management team with running the theater’s day-to-day operations. Leadership skills and cash-handling experience is required.Pittsburgh's professional e-sports organization, the, is seeking a full-time graphic designer with at least two years of experience to support the business development department.Lawrenceville movie theateris looking for a "movie and beer lover" (their words!) to fill a full-time, $15/hour opening for a Shift Leader.The, “Pittsburgh’s largest agency for actors and models,” has openings for a full-time "Talent Agent/Junior Agent" and/or "Agent's Assistant" and a part-time position "Agent's Assistant." No entertainment industry experience is required, but "an interest in theater, film, or acting" is encouraged.Community nonprofitis now hiring a full-time Administrative Support Assistant to the Executive Office Team. The position will greet visitors, answer phones, sort and distribute mail, and be responsible for managing office supplies. Salary range is between $44,000-48,000. Previous administrative experience and strong computer skills, including proficiency with Microsoft Office is required.Pittsburgh nonprofitis seeking an Arts Education Associate/Leading Teaching Artist position for up to 30 hours a week at $18/hour for the 2021-2022 season. Applicants must be "comfortable and skilled at managing diverse projects and programs simultaneously and independently" and have "classroom teaching experience with students of a variety of ages."Local public transit nonprofitis hiring a Bike Mechanic to repair bikes, perform safety checks, diagnose mechanical issues, perform preventive maintenance and cleaning, and more. Previous bicycle mechanic experience is preferred, but not required. Positions start at $15/hour or more.Local urban agriculture nonprofitis hiring a full-time Community Garden Project Manager to work with neighborhood groups as they start to maintain neighborhood gardens. The position will coordinate community outreach, facilitate meetings, manage infrastructure projects, provide on-site educational programming, and more. Salary range is between $35,000-42,000. At least two years of significant experience with community outreach, project management, and gardening is required.Public media organizationis seeking a Director of Marketing to drive listening and engagement to Pittsburgh's NPR news station, 90.5 WESA, and listener-supported adult alternative station 91.3 WYEP. Applicants should have at least five years of experience in marketing, promotions, or communications.Pittsburgh nonprofit, which matches recently resettled refugee families with “dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives,” according to their website, is seeking a full-time Program Assistant to support the Family Services team with a focus on their mentorship program. Applicants are required to show a “demonstrated ability to effectively work with refugee and immigrant communities,” and a bachelor’s degree is preferred. Salary range is $35,000-38,000.Check our 100+ Job listings from throughout the Pittsburgh region , including positions at The Mattress Factory, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Prime Stage Theatre, Carnegie Science Center, and more.