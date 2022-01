Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Marketing and Communications Manager. Two Pittsburgh nonprofits are teaming up to hire a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager. Grounded Strategies, " working to improve community health through the process of advancing environmental justice, building capacity, and transitioning land use liabilities into community assets," and Landforce, " nourishing a culture of self-empowerment for people aspiring towards meaningful and stable employment, as [they] protect and improve the environment," will share the position to manage both of the organizations' marketing and communications efforts. The position will be responsible for both organizations' social media pages, digital marketing calendars, news releases, websites, and more. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details . Two Pittsburgh nonprofits are teaming up to hire a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager., "



Education Manager. Wilkinsburg nonprofit Protohaven, a makerspace and school for "design, fabrication, and the public good," has an opening for a full-time Education Manager. The position will serve as the primary point of contact for current and potential students, and will be responsible for class curriculum, instructor management, marketing support, and more. Salary is $50,000.



Pittsburgh nonprofit

Hello Neighbor

, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families, is seeking a Finance Administrator for its Larimer office. This new full-time position will be responsible for assisting in the department's financial goals, objectives, and operating budget; utilizing Quickbooks for managing financials; preparing monthly financial reports; overseeing data entry and database management; and more. Salary range is $45,000-53,000. Applications are due by Fri., Feb. 18. Click here for more details







Shelter Program Supervisors. The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, which aims to "end domestic violence and create safe spaces for help, healing, and hope," has two openings for Shelter Program Supervisors. The positions, one day and one evening,

will co-lead the shelter program, providing leadership, supervision, and both in-person and on-call support to advocates working in the program.

Responsibilties include mentoring advocates, providing on-site crisis intervention supervision, overseeing case management of clients, and more. Applications are due by Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details