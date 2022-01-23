Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

working to improve community health through the process of advancing environmental justice, building capacity, and transitioning land use liabilities into community assets," and Landforce, "

nourishing a culture of self-empowerment for people aspiring towards meaningful and stable employment, as [they] protect and improve the environment," will share the position

to manage both of the organizations' marketing and communications efforts. The position will be responsible for both organizations' social media pages, digital marketing calendars, news releases, websites, and more. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details

. Two Pittsburgh nonprofits are teaming up to hire a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager., "