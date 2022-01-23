 Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Finance Administrator, Photographer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

10 new employment listings from throughout the region

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Marketing and Communications Manager. Two Pittsburgh nonprofits are teaming up to hire a full-time Marketing and Communications Manager. Grounded Strategies, "working to improve community health through the process of advancing environmental justice, building capacity, and transitioning land use liabilities into community assets," and Landforce, "nourishing a culture of self-empowerment for people aspiring towards meaningful and stable employment, as [they] protect and improve the environment," will share the position to manage both of the organizations' marketing and communications efforts. The position will be responsible for both organizations' social media pages, digital marketing calendars, news releases, websites, and more. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details

Education Manager. Wilkinsburg nonprofit Protohaven, a makerspace and school for "design, fabrication, and the public good," has an opening for a full-time Education Manager. The position will serve as the primary point of contact for current and potential students, and will be responsible for class curriculum, instructor management, marketing support, and more. Salary is $50,000. Click here for more details

Finance Administrator. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families, is seeking a Finance Administrator for its Larimer office. This new full-time position will be responsible for assisting in the department's financial goals, objectives, and operating budget; utilizing Quickbooks for managing financials; preparing monthly financial reports; overseeing data entry and database management; and more. Salary range is $45,000-53,000. Applications are due by Fri., Feb. 18. Click here for more details

Shelter Program Supervisors. The Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, which aims to "end domestic violence and create safe spaces for help, healing, and hope," has two openings for Shelter Program Supervisors. The positions, one day and one evening, will co-lead the shelter program, providing leadership, supervision, and both in-person and on-call support to advocates working in the program. Responsibilties include mentoring advocates, providing on-site crisis intervention supervision, overseeing case management of clients, and more. Applications are due by Tue., Feb. 1. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Videographer/Photographer. The administration offices of Allegheny County are seeking a Videographer/Photographer. The position will work closely with the Chief Marketing Officer to incorporate videography and photography into the county's marketing efforts. Salary is $4,079.99 maximum/month. Click here for more details

Advancing Black Arts Administrative Assistant. Local nonprofit The Pittsburgh Foundation has a temporary, part-time opening for an Advancing Black Arts Administrative Assistant. The three-six month position will be responsible for the administrative work on an Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh grant, a shared program with The Heinz Endowments. The position will be responsible for entering data, developing grant files, coordinating workflow, proofreading materials, assisting with panel selections, assisting with notetaking, and more. Salary range is $20.50-22/hour. Click here for more details


Program Coordinator. North Side's City of Asylum, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator to oversee more than 150 annual public programs. Responsibilities include coordinating and overseeing a comprehensive event schedule, including initial artist engagement, processing payments, creating program listings, overseeing artist services, acting as an on-site producer for select events, and more. Salary is $16/hour. Click here for more details

Assistant Manager. The Settlers Ridge Center Cinemark is seeking a full-time and part-time Assistant Manager for its location in Robinson Township. The position will be trained in all departments and will be responsible for following the direction of the General Manager in training staff, preparing administrative reports, interacting with guests, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cook. Troy Hill's Threadbare Cider House & Meadery is seeking a full-time Line Cook. Threadbare is looking for candidates who align with their goal of producing "the highest quality local American fair with an emphasis on techique and execution." Applicants must be able to work nights and weekends. Click here for more details

Donut Maker. Vegan donut shop Valkyrie Doughnuts is hiring an Overnight Donut Maker for its Bellevue location. Applicants should have dough experience and a ServSafe. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Grow Pittsburgh, Casbah, Healthy Ride, and more.

