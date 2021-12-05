Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Human Resources Assistant. Progressive, Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, the Jewish Association on Aging, is currently looking for a full-time Human Resources Assistant. Candidates must have two years of HR experience, good typing skills, great communication, and have sufficient knowledge of office management procedures. Benefits are included, and candiates must be vaccinated. Click here for more details
Drop In Center Coordinator. The local affiliate of the nationwide sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider, Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, is currently seeking a full-time Drop In Center Coordinator Role. The position will be reponsible for organizing and managing the Drop In Center in Hazelwood, which will include outreach at community events and health fairs, managing social media properties, and more. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and be vaccinated. Salary is $38,000-41,000. Click here for more details
Administrative Assistant. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH is seeking an Administrative Assistant to assist in keeping its Founder and Executive Director Ciora Thomas "organized and attentive to Pittsburgh's LGBTQIA community needs, activities, forums, and her own organizational duties as the Director." Responsibilties include supervising staff and locations when the director is away; typing; screening telephone calls, texts, and emails; sorting and distributing mail; office filing; depositing donations; booking travel arrangement; record keeping; fundraising; and more. Salary is $25/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Museum Educator. Arts and cultural institution, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, is currently hiring a part-time Museum Educator. Responsibilities include working with staff to design and implement creative learning opportunities connecting art, artists, and the museum to children and families. Educators will co-lead summer camps, school programs, tours, art classes, school programs, adult and family programs, and community workshops. Click here for more details
Operations Manager. Love live music? Entertainment company Live Nation is seeking an Operations Manager. The position calls for a motivated and experienced individual to work with the venue management team at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks. The position will be responsible for hiring and recruiting employees and managing all aspects of facility operations and maintenance. Click here for more details