Now Hiring: Film Club Manager, Museum Educator, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit



. Progressive, Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, the, is currently looking for a full-time Human Resources Assistant. Candidates must have two years of HR experience, good typing skills, great communication, and have sufficient knowledge of office management procedures. Benefits are included, and candiates must be vaccinated. Click here for more details . The local affiliate of the nationwide sexual and reproductive health care advocate and provider,, is currently seeking a full-time Drop In Center Coordinator Role. The position will be reponsible for organizing and managing the Drop In Center in Hazelwood, which will include outreach at community events and health fairs, managing social media properties, and more. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and be vaccinated. Salary is $38,000-41,000. Click here for more details . Black and trans-led nonprofitis seeking an Administrative Assistant to assist in keeping its Founder and Executive Director Ciora Thomas "organized and attentive to Pittsburgh's LGBTQIA community needs, activities, forums, and her own organizational duties as the Director." Responsibilties include supervising staff and locations when the director is away; typing; screening telephone calls, texts, and emails; sorting and distributing mail; office filing; depositing donations; booking travel arrangement; record keeping; fundraising; and more. Salary is $25/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment



Film Booker and Film Club Manager. Lawrenceville's Row House Cinema is hiring a Film Booker and Film Club Manager to help run the film program and grow the theater's programming. Reponsiblities include researching and booking films, negotiating fees, building film schedules, handling box office reports, managing the Row House Cinema Film Club, and more. Ideal candidates should have a deep knowledge of film, and be quick to build and maintain relationships with studio representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink



. Restaurant and entertainment complexlocation near the Waterfront is currently hiring multiple service industry positions for the fast-based environment, including Line Cooks, Bartenders, Hosts, Servers, and Dishwashers. Text "fun jobs" to 214-441-6949 to schedule an interview, or walk into the establishment any day except Wednesday between 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Click here for more details

. Arts and cultural institution, the, is currently hiring a part-time Museum Educator. Responsibilities include working with staff to design and implement creative learning opportunities connecting art, artists, and the museum to children and families. Educators will co-lead summer camps, school programs, tours, art classes, school programs, adult and family programs, and community workshops. Click here for more details



. Love live music? Entertainment companyis seeking an Operations Manager. The position calls for a motivated and experienced individual to work with the venue management team at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks. The position will be responsible for hiring and recruiting employees and managing all aspects of facility operations and maintenance. Click here for more details . Oakland restaurant, part of the Eat'n Park Hospital Group, is looking for servers. Benefits include free shift meals, as well as paid time off. Click here for more details . Upscale French Restaurantin Lawrenceville is currently hiring Server Assistants at $12/hour. Hirees will be responsible for setting and clearing tables, carrying food, and serving guests when waiters are in need of assistance. Benefits are included, and one year restaurant experience is preferred. Click here for more details