Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit
Multimedia Assistant. East End community center The Kingsley Association is hiring a Multimedia Assistant. Responsibilities include overseeing daily posts on the organization's social media, website, and newsletters; event photography; creating flyers; and more. Flexible hours are required. Experience in Adobe Creative Cloud is preferred. Click here for more details
Director of DEI and Community Engagement. Oakland's Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens is hiring a full-time Director of DEI and Community Engagement to lead the organization in continuing to build "a culture of equity and inclusion both internally and externally." Internally, the role will "champion a cultural and structural organizational shift," including implementing policies that result in recruitment, development, and retention of employees of color. Externally, the position will develop community partnerships and identify opportunities for collaborative programming. Candidates should have management and strong communication skills, and a passion for furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion. At least three years experience is required. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Food + Drink
Sous Chef. Mt. Lebanon restaurant Bistro 19 has an opening for a Sous Chef to "ensure the kitchen staff adheres to standards set by the Executive Chef." Other responsibilities include preparing food, managing kitchen inventory, and collaborating on menu items with the Executive Chef. Prior management experience is required. Salary is $35,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Kitchen Attendant. Love meal prep but tired of complaints from picky customers? The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hiring a Kitchen Attendant to prepare daily animal diets as directed by the veterinarian and animal curators. Responsibilities include cutting foods, verifying diet weights and maintaining proper temperature controls, delivering the animal foods to the keeper areas using a zoo vehicle, and more. Candidates are required to have a valid PA driver's license, be able to lift/carry up to 60 lbs., and must be able to convert grams and ounces. Click here for more details