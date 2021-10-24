Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

The Allegheny County Conservation District, with a mission "to protect, conserve, promote, and improve" the natural resources throughout the region, is seeking a Director of Operations to manage internal financial operations, oversee human resource records and facility maintenance, and provide executive support.

Candidates should have a degree or relevant experience in operations management, financial and account reporting, or project management. A minimum of 5-7 years of experience preferred.

Responsibilities include overseeing daily posts on the organization's social media, website, and newsletters; event photography; creating flyers; and more. Flexible hours are required. Experience in Adobe Creative Cloud is preferred.

Oakland's Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens is hiring a full-time Director of DEI and Community Engagement to lead the organization in continuing to build "a culture of equity and inclusion both internally and externally."

Internally, the role will "champion a cultural and structural organizational shift," including implementing policies that result in recruitment, development, and retention of employees of color. Externally, the position will develop community partnerships and identify opportunities for collaborative programming.

Candidates should have management and strong communication skills, and a passion for furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion. At least three years experience is required.

East End community centeris hiring a Multimedia Assistant.