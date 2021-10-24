 Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Director of DEI and Community Engagement, Juicologist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled By

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Director of Operations. The Allegheny County Conservation District, with a mission "to protect, conserve, promote, and improve" the natural resources throughout the region, is seeking a Director of Operations to manage internal financial operations, oversee human resource records and facility maintenance, and provide executive support. Candidates should have a degree or relevant experience in operations management, financial and account reporting, or project management. A minimum of 5-7 years of experience preferred. Click here for more details

Multimedia Assistant. East End community center The Kingsley Association is hiring a Multimedia Assistant. Responsibilities include overseeing daily posts on the organization's social media, website, and newsletters; event photography; creating flyers; and more. Flexible hours are required. Experience in Adobe Creative Cloud is preferred. Click here for more details

Director of DEI and Community Engagement. Oakland's Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens is hiring a full-time Director of DEI and Community Engagement to lead the organization in continuing to build "a culture of equity and inclusion both internally and externally." Internally, the role will "champion a cultural and structural organizational shift," including implementing policies that result in recruitment, development, and retention of employees of color. Externally, the position will develop community partnerships and identify opportunities for collaborative programming. Candidates should have management and strong communication skills, and a passion for furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion. At least three years experience is required. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Deputy Director. The city's longest running gallery devoted exclusively to photography, Silver Eye Center for Photography, is hiring a Deputy Director. The position will be responsible for tasks including managing the organization's communications, marketing, social media, and member services, as well as working with the Executive Director on fundraising, program development, and more. Click here for more details
Manager of Early Childhood Programs. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a full-time Manager of Early Childhood Programs for its education team. The position will be be responsible for working with teachers, school districts, teaching artists, and partner organizations to "implement and manage arts integration residencies, workshop, and performances led by teaching artists and servicing early childhood education providers and community organizations." Candidates should have strong interpersonal skills, a demonstrated knowledge of current education practices, and at least five years of experience. The salary starts at $40,000. Click here for more details


Food + Drink

Juicologist and Juicer. Locally owned Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar is hiring a part-time Juicologist and Juicer for its Homestead and North Side locations. The Juicologist will be responsible for making and selling acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices, and should be skilled in customer service. The Juicer will prep and press juices. Candidates for both positions should have a strong attention to detail and be fast learners. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. Mt. Lebanon restaurant Bistro 19 has an opening for a Sous Chef to "ensure the kitchen staff adheres to standards set by the Executive Chef." Other responsibilities include preparing food, managing kitchen inventory, and collaborating on menu items with the Executive Chef. Prior management experience is required. Salary is $35,000-40,000. Click here for more details

Kitchen Attendant. Love meal prep but tired of complaints from picky customers? The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hiring a Kitchen Attendant to prepare daily animal diets as directed by the veterinarian and animal curators. Responsibilities include cutting foods, verifying diet weights and maintaining proper temperature controls, delivering the animal foods to the keeper areas using a zoo vehicle, and more. Candidates are required to have a valid PA driver's license, be able to lift/carry up to 60 lbs., and must be able to convert grams and ounces. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Animal Friends, La Gourmandine Bakery, Pittsburgh City Paper, and more.

