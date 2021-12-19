Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit



. Two locations of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh are now hiring Teen Librarians to act as a mentor for youth ages 11-19, and connecting them with resources and opportunities to help empower them for their future. The Downtown and Homewood branches are looking for candidates who have experience in community engagement, and a history of working with teens in an urban setting. Salary is $22.06/hour. Applications are due by Thu., Jan. 6, 2022.

The

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

is seeking a full-time Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator to develop and implement an outreach plan to "increase capacity and participation in federal and privately funded child nutrition programs" in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, and Lawrence counties. The position will also communicate with school staff about strategies for increasing participation in the School Breakfast Programs, deliver presentations on food insecurity, advocate for improvements in federal child nutrition programs, and more. Click here for more details