Now Hiring: Director at a North Side cultural institution, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Teen Librarian. Two locations of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh are now hiring Teen Librarians to act as a mentor for youth ages 11-19, and connecting them with resources and opportunities to help empower them for their future. The Downtown and Homewood branches are looking for candidates who have experience in community engagement, and a history of working with teens in an urban setting. Salary is $22.06/hour. Applications are due by Thu., Jan. 6, 2022. Click here for more details

Membership and Outreach Manager. Local transit advocacy nonprofit BikePGH has an opening for a full-time Membership and Outreach Manager to lead the growth of its membership program. The position will be responsible for spearheading membership and fundraising campaigns, executing outreach initiatives, writing membership communications content, managing merch sale and inventory, and more. Salary is $45,000-48,000. Click here for more details

Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a full-time Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator to develop and implement an outreach plan to "increase capacity and participation in federal and privately funded child nutrition programs" in Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, and Lawrence counties. The position will also communicate with school staff about strategies for increasing participation in the School Breakfast Programs, deliver presentations on food insecurity, advocate for improvements in federal child nutrition programs, and more. Click here for more details

Communications Coordinator. McKees Rocks nonprofit Focus on Renewal, whose mission is to "connect children, adults, and families with relationships, resources, and oppportunities to develop and sustain a thriving community," is hiring a part-time Communications Coordinator to raise awareness of the organization. The position will be responsible for updating website and social media accounts, designing and distributing printed promotional materials, developing and maintaining relationships with local media and community partners, and more. Click here for more details


Arts + Entertainment

Artistic Director. Canonsburg's Little Lake Theatre Company is seeking an Artistic Director to lead the artistic vision, standards, and decision-making for the ongoing development of the theater. The position will be responsible for selecting performances, recruiting and supervising actors and artistic staff, managing the budget, providing leadership, and more. Salary is $48,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Executive Director. North Side's The Mattress Factory is hiring an Executive Director to lead its installation museum in the Mexican War Streets. The position will serve as "a visionary leader who embraces collaboration, innovation, and service to artists and art lovers." Responsibilities include overseeing the financial well-being of the institution, providing effective management for the staff, maintaining the structural integrity of the museum's four buildings, overseeing the staff's leadership team, representing the museum publicy, planning and hosting fundraising events, and more. Salary starts at $110,000. Click here for more details

Gallery Attendant/Ambassador. Downtown's Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a part-time Gallery Attendant/Ambassador to assist guests in the organization's art galleries and exhibitions. The position will be scheduled to work between four and six hours per shift during daytime, evening, and weekend hours. Salary is $15/hour. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Lead Bartender. Downtown restaurant The Commoner, located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, is seeking a full-time Lead Bartender to assist in the direction of its lounge bar operations. The position will be responsible for developing menus, training bartenders, maintaining proper bar set-up, overseeing stocking, serving food and beverage items to guests, and more. Click here for more details


Morning Sous Chef. Downtown's The Speckled Egg is hiring a full-time Morning Sous Chef to open the restaurant. The position will oversee day-to-day culinary operations, assist in the development of menu items, coordinate food and kitchenware orders, and more. Salary is $40,000. Click here for more details

Pastry Cook. Strip District restaurant Eleven Contemporary Kitchen is seeking a Pastry Cook for the production and plating of its desserts. The position will also be responsible for slicing bread, making espresso-based coffee beverages during service, and cleaning at the end of shifts. Click here for more details
