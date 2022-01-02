 Now Hiring: Direct a local library, interact with robots, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Direct a local library, interact with robots, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Donor Relations Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families, is hiring a full-time Donor Relations Coordinator. The position will serve as a member of the marketing and development department and will provide "high-level administrative support" to the organization's Director of Development and leadership team. Salary range is $42,000-48,000. Application deadline is Mon., Jan. 31. Click here for more details
Trail Stewardship Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Friends of the Riverfront, working to protect and restore the Three Rivers Heritage Trail System, is seeking a full-time Trail Stewardship Manager to ensure a "clean, safe, and accessible trail experience." The position will be responsible for engaging community and corporate volunteers, and maintaining relationships with partner organizations and municipalities. The salary range is $47,000-51,000. Click here for more details

Communications Associate. Regional nonprofit The Heinz Endowments is hiring a Communications Associate to assist in managing its communications and public relations functions, with a specific focus on social media and digital communications. Applications are due by Wed., Jan. 26. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Executive Director. Critically acclaimed performance group, the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, is seeking an Executive Director to execute its mission and to implement the organization's strategic goals. The position will be responsible for all administrative aspects, including development and fundraising, marketing, concert production, finance and administration, and more. The salary range is $35,000-40,000 at 30 hours/week. Click here for more details

Library Director. The Allegheny County Library Association is seeking a Director for the Sto-Rox Public Library in McKees Rocks. The position will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and directing the services of the library including managing the arts programming for the organization and providing leadership to ensure that activities address the needs and interests of all ages of the community. Click here for more details

Gallery Experiences Program Presenter. The North Side's Carnegie Science Center is hiring a Gallery Experiences Program Presenter to help visitors interact with the museum's exhibits by leading them to "explore and interact with robots, investigate the wonders of the human body, and discover river science and animals." Physical requirements include repetitive bending and the ability to climb a 25-foot rock wall. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Front of House and Back of House Positions. Popular Allentown vegan restaurant Onion Maiden is seeking multiple positions as they transition into reopening their dining room. Click here for more details

Cafe Manager. Hullett Properties is seeking a full-time Cafe Manager for James Cafe and Delicatessen, a new cafe coming soon to the Strip District. The position will be responsible for hiring, managing, and training all baristas; overseeing all day-to-day operations; maintaining budgets; final drink menu creations and new menu concepts; and more. The salary range is $45,000-65,000, and the cafe and delicatessen is expected to open in March 2022. Click here for more details

Waitstaff and Kitchen Positions. Warrendale restaurant and live music venue Jergel's Rhythm Grill is seeking individuals with Cocktail Serving, Waitstaff, and Kitchen experience to join their team. In addition to three bars, including their Backstage Cigar Lounge, the venue provides live music seven days a week, including local and national touring acts, so a love of music is a plus. Click here for more details
