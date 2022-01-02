Now Hiring: Direct a local library, interact with robots, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Trail Stewardship Manager. Pittsburgh nonprofit Friends of the Riverfront, working to protect and restore the Three Rivers Heritage Trail System, is seeking a full-time Trail Stewardship Manager to ensure a "clean, safe, and accessible trail experience." The position will be responsible for engaging community and corporate volunteers, and maintaining relationships with partner organizations and municipalities. The salary range is $47,000-51,000. Click here for more details
Communications Associate. Regional nonprofit The Heinz Endowments is hiring a Communications Associate to assist in managing its communications and public relations functions, with a specific focus on social media and digital communications. Applications are due by Wed., Jan. 26. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Executive Director. Critically acclaimed performance group, the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh, is seeking an Executive Director to execute its mission and to implement the organization's strategic goals. The position will be responsible for all administrative aspects, including development and fundraising, marketing, concert production, finance and administration, and more. The salary range is $35,000-40,000 at 30 hours/week. Click here for more details
Library Director. The Allegheny County Library Association is seeking a Director for the Sto-Rox Public Library in McKees Rocks. The position will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and directing the services of the library including managing the arts programming for the organization and providing leadership to ensure that activities address the needs and interests of all ages of the community. Click here for more details
Gallery Experiences Program Presenter. The North Side's Carnegie Science Center is hiring a Gallery Experiences Program Presenter to help visitors interact with the museum's exhibits by leading them to "explore and interact with robots, investigate the wonders of the human body, and discover river science and animals." Physical requirements include repetitive bending and the ability to climb a 25-foot rock wall. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Cafe Manager. Hullett Properties is seeking a full-time Cafe Manager for James Cafe and Delicatessen, a new cafe coming soon to the Strip District. The position will be responsible for hiring, managing, and training all baristas; overseeing all day-to-day operations; maintaining budgets; final drink menu creations and new menu concepts; and more. The salary range is $45,000-65,000, and the cafe and delicatessen is expected to open in March 2022. Click here for more details