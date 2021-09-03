 Now Hiring: Communications Manager, a "Scream Team," and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Communications Manager, a "Scream Team," and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

click to enlarge we_re-hiring-web.jpg
We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Food and Drink

Assistant Managers. A new pop-up donut shop, Oliver's Donuts, coming soon to Lawrenceville Market House and claiming to have "Pittsburgh's most delicious donut," is now hiring two full-time assistant managers for a Donut Lead and a Coffee Lead. Both positions pay $33,000+ a year, depending on experience. Click here for more info

Barista. Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop Ineffable Cà Phê is seeking someone who "loves meeting new people while making coffee" to fill a barista position at their spot in Lawrenceville. Click here for more info

Cashier. Argentine cuisine restaurant Mi Empanada, which specializes in empanadas and other South American pastries, is currently hiring a full-time cashier. Click here for more info


Arts and Entertainment

Haunted Attraction Team Members. Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood is looking to pay folks to join their "scream team" to scare people during weekends this fall during its annual Phantom Fall Fest. With bonuses, the park says the position pays up to $15/hour. Click here for more info

House Manager. North Side performing arts venue New Hazlett Theater is seeking a part-time House Manager for all on-site events open to the general public. Candidates should have prior experience in a position focusing on customer satisfaction. Experience working in a previous performance venue a plus. Full COVID vaccination is required, unless there's a legal exemption. Position pays $14/hour. Click here for more details


Movie Theater Crew. Independent Squirrel Hill movie theater The Manor tweeted this week that they're hiring for all positions. A Facebook post adds they have immediate part-time openings for concession, box office, and ushers. Click here for more info

Nonprofit

Administrative Assistant. Pittsburgh's Trying Together, a nonprofit "supporting high-quality care and education for young children," is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant for The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center. Applicants should have a commitment to racial equity and inclusion, a demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations, and a competency with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and internet research. Click here for more info

Chief Financial Officer. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing, providing "integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections," is looking for a Chief Financial Officer to lead the organization's fiscal management and operations. Candidates are required to support the organization's mission and "foster a workplace culture of inclusivity." The salary range is between $125,000-140,000. Click here for more info

Communications Manager. Local nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh, an organization with a mission to "empower decision-making that builds a fundamentally equitable, resilient, healthy, and prosperous region" is seeking a Communications Manager to help their team with marketing and graphic design. A college degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, or journalism, plus a minimum of five years experience is required. The salary ranges between $49,000-51,000. Click here for more info
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job openings, with positions from The Pittsburgh Foundation, Attack Theatre, Healthy Ride, Grow Pittsburgh, and more.

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Graphic Designer, Bike Mechanic, Director of Marketing, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Smoothie King: Smoothies with a Purpose and a Job with a Purpose Sponsored

By Smoothie King

Smoothie King: Smoothies with a Purpose and a Job with a Purpose

Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path Sponsored

By Peoples Natural Gas, An Essential Utilities company

Peoples Natural Gas offers Pittsburghers of all backgrounds a career path

Help Wanted: 100+ Job listings from throughout the Pittsburgh region

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Help Wanted: 100+ Job listings from throughout the Pittsburgh region
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. Senate candidate Val Arkoosh speaks to Pittsburghers about importance of protecting abortion access

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Senate candidate Val Arkoosh speaks to Pittsburghers about importance of protecting abortion access

Pa. GOP lawmaker faces backlash after comparing COVID vaccines to sexual assault

By Cassie Miller

State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, speaks at a Capitol rally of anti-lockdown activists on June 5, 2021

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

Pennsylvania set to enter northeastern initiative limiting carbon from power plants

By Stephen Caruso

The Clairton Coke Works in Southern Allegheny County
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 1- 7, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Clairton Coke Works in Southern Allegheny County

Pennsylvania set to enter northeastern initiative limiting carbon from power plants

By Stephen Caruso

Flooding in Pittsburgh city parks

Tropical Storm Ida causes flooding across the Pittsburgh region, flood watch in effect

By Ryan Deto

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

How Pittsburghers can help Afghan refugees arriving in the community

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, speaks at a Capitol rally of anti-lockdown activists on June 5, 2021

Pa. GOP lawmaker faces backlash after comparing COVID vaccines to sexual assault

By Cassie Miller

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation