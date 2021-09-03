Now Hiring: Communications Manager, a "Scream Team," and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Food and Drink
Assistant Managers. A new pop-up donut shop, Oliver's Donuts, coming soon to Lawrenceville Market House and claiming to have "Pittsburgh's most delicious donut," is now hiring two full-time assistant managers for a Donut Lead and a Coffee Lead. Both positions pay $33,000+ a year, depending on experience. Click here for more info
Barista. Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop Ineffable Cà Phê is seeking someone who "loves meeting new people while making coffee" to fill a barista position at their spot in Lawrenceville. Click here for more info
Cashier. Argentine cuisine restaurant Mi Empanada, which specializes in empanadas and other South American pastries, is currently hiring a full-time cashier. Click here for more info
Haunted Attraction Team Members. Pittsburgh amusement park Kennywood is looking to pay folks to join their "scream team" to scare people during weekends this fall during its annual Phantom Fall Fest. With bonuses, the park says the position pays up to $15/hour. Click here for more info
Arts and Entertainment
House Manager. North Side performing arts venue New Hazlett Theater is seeking a part-time House Manager for all on-site events open to the general public. Candidates should have prior experience in a position focusing on customer satisfaction. Experience working in a previous performance venue a plus. Full COVID vaccination is required, unless there's a legal exemption. Position pays $14/hour. Click here for more details
Movie Theater Crew. Independent Squirrel Hill movie theater The Manor tweeted this week that they're hiring for all positions. A Facebook post adds they have immediate part-time openings for concession, box office, and ushers. Click here for more info
Nonprofit
Administrative Assistant. Pittsburgh's Trying Together, a nonprofit "supporting high-quality care and education for young children," is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant for The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center. Applicants should have a commitment to racial equity and inclusion, a demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations, and a competency with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and internet research. Click here for more info
Chief Financial Officer. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing, providing "integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections," is looking for a Chief Financial Officer to lead the organization's fiscal management and operations. Candidates are required to support the organization's mission and "foster a workplace culture of inclusivity." The salary range is between $125,000-140,000. Click here for more info
Communications Manager. Local nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh, an organization with a mission to "empower decision-making that builds a fundamentally equitable, resilient, healthy, and prosperous region" is seeking a Communications Manager to help their team with marketing and graphic design. A college degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, or journalism, plus a minimum of five years experience is required. The salary ranges between $49,000-51,000. Click here for more info
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job openings, with positions from The Pittsburgh Foundation, Attack Theatre, Healthy Ride, Grow Pittsburgh, and more.