Now Hiring: Communications Manager, a "Scream Team," and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's, a nonprofit "supporting high-quality care and education for young children," is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant for The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center. Applicants should have a commitment to racial equity and inclusion, a demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations, and a competency with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and internet research.Pittsburgh nonprofit, providing "integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections," is looking for a Chief Financial Officer to lead the organization's fiscal management and operations. Candidates are required to support the organization's mission and "foster a workplace culture of inclusivity." The salary range is between $125,000-140,000.Local nonprofit, an organization with a mission to "empower decision-making that builds a fundamentally equitable, resilient, healthy, and prosperous region" is seeking a Communications Manager to help their team with marketing and graphic design. A college degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, or journalism, plus a minimum of five years experience is required. The salary ranges between $49,000-51,000.