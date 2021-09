Now Hiring: Communications Manager, a "Scream Team," and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Arts and Entertainment



Nonprofit

Administrative Assistant. Pittsburgh's Trying Together, a nonprofit "supporting high-quality care and education for young children," is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant for The Homewood Early Learning Hub & Family Center. Applicants should have a commitment to racial equity and inclusion, a demonstrated ability to work with diverse populations, and a competency with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, and internet research. Click here for more info



Chief Financial Officer. Pittsburgh nonprofit Allies for Health & Wellbeing, providing "integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections," is looking for a Chief Financial Officer to lead the organization's fiscal management and operations. Candidates are required to support the organization's mission and "foster a workplace culture of inclusivity." The salary range is between $125,000-140,000. Click here for more info



Communications Manager. Local nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh, an organization with a mission to "empower decision-making that builds a fundamentally equitable, resilient, healthy, and prosperous region" is seeking a Communications Manager to help their team with marketing and graphic design. A college degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications, or journalism, plus a minimum of five years experience is required. The salary ranges between $49,000-51,000. Click here for more info

Pittsburgh amusement parkis looking to pay folks to join their "scream team" to scare people during weekends this fall during its annual Phantom Fall Fest. With bonuses, the park says the position pays up to $15/hour.North Side performing arts venueis seeking a part-time House Manager for all on-site events open to the general public. Candidates should have prior experience in a position focusing on customer satisfaction. Experience working in a previous performance venue a plus. Full COVID vaccination is required, unless there's a legal exemption. Position pays $14/hour.Independent Squirrel Hill movie theater tweeted this week that they're hiring for all positions. A Facebook post adds they have immediate part-time openings for concession, box office, and ushers.