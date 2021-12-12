 Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Procurement Manager. Pittsburgh medical relief nonprofit Global Links, dedicated to "improving health in communities with need," is seeking a full-time Procurement Manager to lead the organization's rescue and purchasing efforts. This position’s primary responsibility will be to engage and build relationships with health care facilities, the general public, and other entities to support the organization's medical aid programs. The salary range is in the "mid to upper $40s." Click here for more details

Assembly Technician. Local public transit nonprofit Healthy Ride is hiring a full-time or part-time Assembly Technician for a temporary role that's expected to last 2-3 months. This position will be responsible for assembling bike share components, and installing or removing stations at new and existing locations. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, and be confident using hand and power tools. All Healthy Ride positions start at $15/hour or more. Click here for more details

Bonsai Display Horticulturist. Oakland's Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens is hiring a Bonsai Display Horticulturist to lead the design, installation, care, and presentation of the Japanese garden's bonsai collection. The position will also assist with show installations, evaluate crops for future displays, work with the pest management specialist to monitor and treat plants, and more. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in horticulture or plant-related field, or equivalent experience, along with two years' professional work growing and maintaining bonsai. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Graphic Designer. Let's go, bucs! The Pittsburgh Pirates is seeking an entry-level Graphic Designer to assist the senior designers and art director on a variety of projects and assignments, including publications, invitations, mailers, advertisements, social media graphics, and more. The position requires a minimum of 1-3 years of design experience, an expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, and a working knowledge of motion graphics. Photography and drawing skills a plus. Click here for more details

Escape Room Manager. South Side entertainment complex, Escape the Room, is currently hiring a full-time Manager to oversee their four escape rooms. The position will be responsible for training and supervising staff; maintaining the upkeep and cleanliness of props, sets, and public spaces; overseeing sales calls; running games; and more. Salary is $17/hour. Click here for more details

Arts Leadership Fellow. Downtown Cultural District institution Pittsburgh Public Theater is now accepting applications for an Arts Leadership Fellow. The program is meant to "open opportunities for observation, transparency, and mutual learning for potential arts leaders who may have been historically underrepresented in the American Theater." Applications are due by Sat., Jan. 1, 2022. Candidates must be over 18, and not enrolled in a full-time college or university program. The fellowship runs from January-August, and pays $5,000. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Executive Chef. Highland Park restaurant Point Bruges Cafe is seeking an Executive Chef who "exudes pride in culinary excellence." The position will be responsible for planning and directing food preparation; modifying and/or creating menus; supervising kitchen staff; keeping time and payroll records; and more. The salary is between $50,000-70,000. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Sports bar and restaurant Redbeards on Sixth is hiring a full-time Line Cook for its Downtown location. Night shift is required, and candidates are preferred to have three years of restaurant experience. Position pays $15-17/hour. Click here for more details


Retail Position. Squirrel Hill vegan bakery and sandwich shop Allegro Hearth Bakery has an opening for a full-time or part-time Retail Position. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, SisTers PGH, Row House Cinema, and more.

