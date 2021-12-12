Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

. Pittsburgh m

edical relief nonprofit Global Links, dedicated to "improving health in communities with need,"

is seeking a full-time Procurement Manager

to lead the organization's rescue and purchasing efforts.

This position’s primary responsibility will be to engage and build relationships with health care facilities, the general public, and other entities to support the organization's medical aid programs.

assembling bike share components, and installing or removing stations at new and existing locations. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, and be confident using hand and power tools. All Healthy Ride positions start at $15/hour or more.

Oakland's

Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens

is hiring a

Bonsai Display Horticulturist

to lead the design, installation, care, and presentation of the Japanese garden's bonsai collection. The position will also assist with show installations, evaluate crops for future displays, work with the pest management specialist to monitor and treat plants, and more. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in horticulture or plant-related field, or equivalent experience, along with two years' professional work growing and maintaining bonsai.

Local public transit nonprofitis hiring a full-time or part-time Assembly Technician for a temporary role that's expected to last 2-3 months. This position will be responsible for