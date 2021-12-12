Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Bonsai Display Horticulturist. Oakland's Phipps Conservancy and Botanical Gardens is hiring a Bonsai Display Horticulturist to lead the design, installation, care, and presentation of the Japanese garden's bonsai collection. The position will also assist with show installations, evaluate crops for future displays, work with the pest management specialist to monitor and treat plants, and more. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in horticulture or plant-related field, or equivalent experience, along with two years' professional work growing and maintaining bonsai. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Graphic Designer. Let's go, bucs! The Pittsburgh Pirates is seeking an entry-level Graphic Designer to assist the senior designers and art director on a variety of projects and assignments, including publications, invitations, mailers, advertisements, social media graphics, and more. The position requires a minimum of 1-3 years of design experience, an expert knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, and a working knowledge of motion graphics. Photography and drawing skills a plus. Click here for more details
Escape Room Manager. South Side entertainment complex, Escape the Room, is currently hiring a full-time Manager to oversee their four escape rooms. The position will be responsible for training and supervising staff; maintaining the upkeep and cleanliness of props, sets, and public spaces; overseeing sales calls; running games; and more. Salary is $17/hour. Click here for more details
Arts Leadership Fellow. Downtown Cultural District institution Pittsburgh Public Theater is now accepting applications for an Arts Leadership Fellow. The program is meant to "open opportunities for observation, transparency, and mutual learning for potential arts leaders who may have been historically underrepresented in the American Theater." Applications are due by Sat., Jan. 1, 2022. Candidates must be over 18, and not enrolled in a full-time college or university program. The fellowship runs from January-August, and pays $5,000. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Line Cook. Sports bar and restaurant Redbeards on Sixth is hiring a full-time Line Cook for its Downtown location. Night shift is required, and candidates are preferred to have three years of restaurant experience. Position pays $15-17/hour. Click here for more details
Retail Position. Squirrel Hill vegan bakery and sandwich shop Allegro Hearth Bakery has an opening for a full-time or part-time Retail Position. Click here for more details