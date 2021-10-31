 Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge now-hiring-8-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.

Nonprofit

Communications Coordinator. Local nonprofit Allegheny CleanWays, with a mission to "engage and empower people to eliminate illegal dumping and littering in Allegheny County," is seeking a part-time Communications Coordinator. The position will be responsible for managing the organization's social media accounts, monthly newsletters, press releases, website updates, and outreach events, and will also be required to help assist with biannual fundraising campaigns. Pays $15/hr, 15-20 hours per week. Occasional evening and/or weekend work is expected. Click here for more details

Data Coordinator. Nonprofit Vibrant Pittsburgh, whose mission is to "build a thriving and inclusive Pittsburgh region by attracting, retaining, and elevating a diversity of talent," has an opening for a Data Coordinator. Responsibilities include database management, website and social media analytics, and more. Requires experience with Salesforce database management, and at least two years experience in a data coordination position is preferred. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Director of Human Resources. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which aims to "enhance the region’s quality of life by protecting and restoring exceptional places," has an opening for a full-time Director of Human Resources. The position will be resonsible for all human resource management for the organization, including planning and development, ensuring legal compliance and implementation of its mission, recruitment and selection, wage and salary administration, and more. Click here for more details

Membership Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families to help give them support as they adjust in their new homes, is hiring a full-time Membership Coordinator. The position will support the growth of the Hello Neighbor Network, "a coalition of like-minded community-based refugee and immigrant supported nonprofits from around the country." Responsibilities include coordinating education sessions, managing day-to-day member relations, writing press releases and media alerts, working on research to support strategic initiatives, providing administrative support as needed, and more. Salary range is $40,000-43,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Book Publishing Assistant. Self-publishing company Dorrance Publishing is hiring a full-time Book Publishing Assistant for its Fox Chapel office. The entry-level position will support project coordinators by reviewing proofs and author materials, as well as answering phone calls, handling incoming and outgoing mail, and office filing. The position pays $13/hr. Click here for more details

Creative Project Supervisor. Advertising agency Garrison Hughes is seeking a contract-to-hire Creative Project Supervisor to assist and guide its creative team. The position will "play a pivotal role in keeping projects moving internally," which includes assisting in managing campaign processes, reviewing art files for accuracy, ensuring timeliness and quality of client deliverables, running internal client meetings as needed, mangaging multiple projects simultaneously, producing project reports, and more. Candidates should have excellent organizational skills, and at least four years experience in an agency or consulting firm. Click here for more details


Food + Drink

Assistant General Manager. Downtown chain Condado Tacos is hiring a full-time Assistant General Manager to help run its day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include managing daily shifts, quality control of food and beverage, administering human resources issues, assisting the General Manager in planning, budgeting, and forecasting financials, and more. Salary is $60,000 (and 50% off tacos). Click here for more details

Banquet Servers. The Duquesne Club, a members-only club located in Downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking Banquet Servers for both lunch ($14/hr) and dinner ($21/hr). Candidates are required to be able to stand and walk during entire shift, and must be able to lift 30 pounds. The club advertises itself as a "conservative environment," and no candidates can have visible tattoos or facial piercings. "Men must be clean shaven with hair cut to collar, and ladies must have hair tied back." Click here for more details

Baristas. The Follett Starbucks on CCAC's Allegheny Campus in the North Side is hiring part-time Baristas. At least one year experience as a barista or working in the food service industry is required. Click here for more details

Host. Lawrenceville's The Abbey on Butler Street is seeking a part-time Host who "
wants to work in an upbeat positive environment
." The position pays $13-15/hr. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Phipps Conservancy, The Kingsley Association, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, and more.

