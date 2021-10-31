Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Nonprofit
Data Coordinator. Nonprofit Vibrant Pittsburgh, whose mission is to "build a thriving and inclusive Pittsburgh region by attracting, retaining, and elevating a diversity of talent," has an opening for a Data Coordinator. Responsibilities include database management, website and social media analytics, and more. Requires experience with Salesforce database management, and at least two years experience in a data coordination position is preferred. Salary range is $40,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Director of Human Resources. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which aims to "enhance the region’s quality of life by protecting and restoring exceptional places," has an opening for a full-time Director of Human Resources. The position will be resonsible for all human resource management for the organization, including planning and development, ensuring legal compliance and implementation of its mission, recruitment and selection, wage and salary administration, and more. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Creative Project Supervisor. Advertising agency Garrison Hughes is seeking a contract-to-hire Creative Project Supervisor to assist and guide its creative team. The position will "play a pivotal role in keeping projects moving internally," which includes assisting in managing campaign processes, reviewing art files for accuracy, ensuring timeliness and quality of client deliverables, running internal client meetings as needed, mangaging multiple projects simultaneously, producing project reports, and more. Candidates should have excellent organizational skills, and at least four years experience in an agency or consulting firm. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Banquet Servers. The Duquesne Club, a members-only club located in Downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking Banquet Servers for both lunch ($14/hr) and dinner ($21/hr). Candidates are required to be able to stand and walk during entire shift, and must be able to lift 30 pounds. The club advertises itself as a "conservative environment," and no candidates can have visible tattoos or facial piercings. "Men must be clean shaven with hair cut to collar, and ladies must have hair tied back." Click here for more details
Host. Lawrenceville's The Abbey on Butler Street is seeking a part-time Host who "