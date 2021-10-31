Now Hiring: Book Publishing Assistant, Creative Project Supervisor, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Local nonprofit Allegheny CleanWays, with a mission to "engage and empower people to eliminate illegal dumping and littering in Allegheny County," is seeking a part-time Communications Coordinator.

The position will be responsible for managing the organization's social media accounts, monthly newsletters, press releases, website updates, and outreach events, and will also be required to help assist with biannual fundraising campaigns.

Pays $15/hr, 15-20 hours per week. Occasional evening and/or weekend work is expected.

build a thriving and inclusive Pittsburgh region by attracting, retaining, and elevating a diversity of talent," has an opening for a Data Coordinator.

Responsibilities include database management, website and social media analytics, and more.

Requires experience with Salesforce database management, and at least two years experience in a data coordination position is preferred. Salary range is $40,000-50,000.

nhance the region’s quality of life by protecting and restoring exceptional places," has an opening for a full-time Director of Human Resources.

The position will be resonsible for all human resource management for the organization, including planning and development, ensuring legal compliance and implementation of its mission, recruitment and selection, wage and salary administration, and more.

Membership Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor , which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families to help give them support as they adjust in their new homes, is hiring a full-time Membership Coordinator. The position will support the growth of the Hello Neighbor Network, "a coalition of like-minded community-based refugee and immigrant supported nonprofits from around the country." Responsibilities include coordinating education sessions, managing day-to-day member relations, writing press releases and media alerts, working on research to support strategic initiatives, providing administrative support as needed, and more. Salary range is $40,000-43,000. Click here for more details

