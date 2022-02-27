 Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings

12 new employment listings from throughout the region

Compiled by

click to enlarge now-hiring-36-web.jpg
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job opening for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Communications and Marketing Manager. Pittsburgh transit advocacy group BikePGH is hiring a full-time Communications and Marketing Manager to generate support and awareness for its organization, campaigns, and events. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details

Office Secretary. Black and trans-led nonprofit SisTers PGH announced on Twitter that it's seeking multiple positions, including an Office Secretary. The secretary wil be responsible for overseeing the organization's Name Change Project, in addition to providing day-to-day secretarial duties. Salary is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Program and Communications Coordinator. South Side arts nonprofit Brew House Association is hiring a part-time Program and Communications Coordinator to support the organization's marketing efforts. The position will be required to work for 15-20 hours per week, including weekend and evening hours, and pays $16-19/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Auction Cataloger. Regent Square's Concept Art Gallery is hiring a full-time Auction Cataloger to index a variety of art and objects (including paintings, antiques, furniture, sculptures, and more) into a database in order for them to be sold at auction. Click here for more details


Assistant Agent. Talent agency Docherty Agency is seeking a full-time Assistant Agent to assist in scouting and developing new talent for its print and broadcasting departments, as well as organizing auditions and photo submissions, providing general administrative support, and more. The position is remote, but local candidates are preferred. Click here for more details

Scent Consultants. Lawrenceville custom candle-building shop and event space Mix Candle Co. is hiring part-time Scent Consultants to assist customers and to create new scents for the candles in the gift store. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Food Business Accelerator Program Manager. A combined coworking and shared kitchen space on the North Side, Fulton Commons, is hiring a full-time Food Business Accelerator Program Manager to develop and lead a new program to help people "grow their food businesses and forge connections with local markets." This is a three-year funded position with a salary range of $43,000-48,000. Click here for more details

Bakers. Gluten-free bake shop Wild Rise Bakery is seeking help in its baking department for four-five days a week during daylight hours. Both full-time and part-time opportunities are available. Click here for more details

Pastry Makers. Hazelwood's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by Pittsburgh City Paper readers, is hiring for its pastry department. Click here for more details

Ice Cream Scoopers. Oakland ice cream shop Dave and Andy's Homemade Ice Cream announced on Facebook that it's seeking several new employees, writing, "Did we mention you get to eat lots of ice cream?" Click here for more details

Seasonal

Summer Directors and Counselors. Pittsburgh nonprofit ARYSE, the Alliance for Refugee Youth Support and Education, is seeking two co-directors and 14 counselors for PYRSE Academy, its three-week summer program for refugee and immigrant youth. Directors will oversee all day-to-day activities and oversee the team of counselors, with a pay rate of $12/hour for 37.5 hours max/week. Counselors will receive training to guide students, supervise students, and more, with a pay rate of $10/hour for 37.5 hours max/week. Applications are due by March 13. Click here for more details


Seasonal Ice Cream Servers. Swissvale's Dari Delite will be opening soon for the season and is looking for employees to work Wednesday-Sunday from 12-9 p.m. through Memorial Day, and then 12-10 p.m. during the summer until October. Pay is $9.50/hour plus tips. Click here for more details
Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Casa San Jose, Prevention Point Pittsburgh, Square Cafe, and more.

Trending

Tags

Latest in Now Hiring

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Jobs for ice cream and theater lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Jobs for plant and pizza lovers, plus more openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Head Chef, Events Managers, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
More »
More Now Hiring »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 23- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Bad Bridges app helps commuters avoid questionable Pittsburgh infrastructure

Bad Bridges app helps commuters avoid questionable Pittsburgh infrastructure

By Amanda Waltz

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

Two homes by renowned Pittsburgh architect Tasso Katselas up for sale

By Amanda Waltz

New Pa. congressional map forces two Swissvale candidates into different districts

New Pa. congressional map forces two Swissvale candidates into different districts

By Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Now Hiring: Personal assistant to a maestro, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation