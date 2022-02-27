Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Program and Communications Coordinator. South Side arts nonprofit Brew House Association is hiring a part-time Program and Communications Coordinator to support the organization's marketing efforts. The position will be required to work for 15-20 hours per week, including weekend and evening hours, and pays $16-19/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Auction Cataloger. Regent Square's Concept Art Gallery is hiring a full-time Auction Cataloger to index a variety of art and objects (including paintings, antiques, furniture, sculptures, and more) into a database in order for them to be sold at auction. Click here for more details
Assistant Agent. Talent agency Docherty Agency is seeking a full-time Assistant Agent to assist in scouting and developing new talent for its print and broadcasting departments, as well as organizing auditions and photo submissions, providing general administrative support, and more. The position is remote, but local candidates are preferred. Click here for more details
Scent Consultants. Lawrenceville custom candle-building shop and event space Mix Candle Co. is hiring part-time Scent Consultants to assist customers and to create new scents for the candles in the gift store. Click here for more details
Food + Drink
Bakers. Gluten-free bake shop Wild Rise Bakery is seeking help in its baking department for four-five days a week during daylight hours. Both full-time and part-time opportunities are available. Click here for more details
Pastry Makers. Hazelwood's La Gourmandine Bakery, voted one of the city's best bakeries by Pittsburgh City Paper readers, is hiring for its pastry department. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Seasonal Ice Cream Servers. Swissvale's Dari Delite will be opening soon for the season and is looking for employees to work Wednesday-Sunday from 12-9 p.m. through Memorial Day, and then 12-10 p.m. during the summer until October. Pay is $9.50/hour plus tips. Click here for more details