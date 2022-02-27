Now Hiring: Auction Cataloger, Scent Consultants, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Directors will oversee all day-to-day activities and oversee the team of counselors, with a pay rate of $12/hour for 37.5 hours max/week. Counselors

will receive training to guide students, supervise students, and more, with a pay rate of $10/hour for 37.5 hours max/week.

Applications are due by March 13.

Click here for more details

. Swissvale's

will be opening soon for the season and is looking for employees to work Wednesday-Sunday from 12-9 p.m. through Memorial Day, and then 12-10 p.m. during the summer until October. Pay is $9.50/hour plus tips.

. Pittsburgh nonprofit, the Alliance for Refugee Youth Support and Education, is seeking two co-directors and 14 counselors for PYRSE Academy, its three-week summer program for refugee and immigrant youth