Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Program Coordinator
. National nonprofit The CDC Foundation
, which aids the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is seeking a Program Coordinator to work in the Allegheny County Health Department. The position will be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day operations of the organization's Overdose Data to Action program. Salary range is $60,000-70,000. Click here for more details
Retail Sales Manager
. Lawrenceville nonprofit Contemporary Craft
, with a mission to engage the public in creative experiences, is hiring a full-time Retail Sales Manager. The position will be responsible for the store's day-to-day operations, including managing inventory and the store website, overseeing financial controls, analyzing data, and more. Salary range is $45,000-50,000. Click here for more details
Marketing and Engagement Manager
. Pittsburgh dance nonprofit Attack Theatre
is seeking a Marketing and Engagement Manager. The position includes marketing and communications, program and audience engagement, and special events. Salary range is $38,000-40,000. Click here for more details
Office and Development Manager
. Local nonprofit Reading is FUNdamental
Pittsburgh, which provides books and motivational reading programs to economically disadvantaged children, is hiring a full-time Office and Development Manager to work on development, as well as managing the organization's office. Click here for more details
Project Assistant
. Historical site and museum The Frick Pittsburgh
is seeking a part-time Project Assistant for a one-year contract. The position will serve as the logistics coordinator for the team that's developing a new public interpretation for Clayton, one of The Frick's three museums. Pays $13.50/hour. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Tattoo Artist
. Allentown tattoo shop Two Coffins Tattoo
is hiring a full-time Tattoo Artist. Candidates should have at least two years experience and a steady clientele. Click here for more details
Arts Instructors
. Sewickley arts nonprofit Sweetwater Center for the Arts
has openings for multiple part-time positions, including a Fiber/Fiber Art Instructor, a Metalsmithing/Jewelry Making/Enameling Instructor, a Mixed Media Instructor, a Drawing Instructor, and a Painting Instructor. Click here for more details
Senior Illustrator
. Pittsburgh-based, language-learning tech company Duolingo
is seeking a Senior Illustrator to concept and compose scene illustrations, design new characters, create artwork for social media and marketing campaigns, and more. Click here for more details
Onsite Event Assistant
. Pittsburgh's Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider & Mead
is hiring a part-time Onsite Event Assistant to assist during public events. The position will be responsible for leading mini tours, assisting with set-up and execution of food-related workshops, and more. Weeknight and weekend availability is required. Click here for more details
Servers
. Seafood restaurant North Hills Ocean Treasures
is seeking full-time and part-time Servers. Reliable transportation and restaurant experience is required. Click here for more details
Assistant Brewer
. Sharpsburg's Hitchhiker Brewing
is hiring a full-time Assistant Brewer. Responsibilities include fermentation and yeast management, malt handling, cellar operations, record keeping, packaging, and more. Click here for more details
Chef
. Catering and meal delivery service Pittsburgh Fresh
is seeking a full-time Chef to prepare fully cooked meals to be delivered to customers. The position will work 38-45 hours a week during daytime hours, and professional kitchen experience is required. Salary range is $38,000-46,000. Click here for more details
Bartender
. Entertainment company Live Nation is hiring a Bartender for the Roxian Theatre
, a live music venue in McKees Rocks. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check o
ut last week's job listings
, with new career opportunities from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, WQED, Mr. Smalls Theatre, and more.