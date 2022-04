Now Hiring: Assistant Brewer, Sales Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

. National nonprofit, which aids the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is seeking a Program Coordinator to work in the Allegheny County Health Department. The position will be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day operations of the organization's Overdose Data to Action program. Salary range is $60,000-70,000. Click here for more details

Marketing and Engagement Manager. Pittsburgh dance nonprofit Attack Theatre is seeking a Marketing and Engagement Manager. The position includes marketing and communications, program and audience engagement, and special events. Salary range is $38,000-40,000.

Office and Development Manager. Local nonprofit Reading is FUNdamental Pittsburgh, which provides books and motivational reading programs to economically disadvantaged children, is hiring a full-time Office and Development Manager to work on development, as well as managing the organization's office.

Project Assistant. Historical site and museum The Frick Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time Project Assistant for a one-year contract. The position will serve as the logistics coordinator for the team that's developing a new public interpretation for Clayton, one of The Frick's three museums. Pays $13.50/hour.

Lawrenceville nonprofit, with a mission to engage the public in creative experiences, is hiring a full-time Retail Sales Manager. The position will be responsible for the store's day-to-day operations, including managing inventory and the store website, overseeing financial controls, analyzing data, and more. Salary range is $45,000-50,000.