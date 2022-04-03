Now Hiring: Artistic Director, Promotions Writer, and more Pittsburgh job openings

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Receiving Clerk
. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
is hiring a full-time Receiving Clerk to provide clerical support to ensure accurate and timely receipt of its inventory. The position will be responsible for inventory control, preparing reports, and more. Click here for more details
Promotions Writer
Social Media Content Creator
. The Community College of Allegheny County
is hiring a full-time Promotions Writer to research and write copy for its human relations department, including college publications, web, and social media. Salary is $56,912. Click here for more details
. Pittsburgh nonprofit Hello Neighbor
, which matches community members and advocates with recently resettled refugee families, is seeking a full-time Social Media Content Creator to support its marketing department in the day-to-day creation of social content. Responsibilities include writing, editing, and creating graphics, including stills and short-form videos. Salary range is $42,000-45,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Audio Producer
. Digital media organization City Cast Pittsburgh
is hiring a full-time Audio Producer to help produce its daily local podcast. The position will be responsible for finding and booking guests, researching stories, editing audio, and more. Salary range is $55,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Producing Artistic Director
. Zelienople's The Strand Theater
, which showcases live theater and films, is seeking a full-time Producing Artistic Director. The position will be responsible for directing, producing, writing, and/or choreographing in-house productions; finding national and regional talent; fundraising; customer service; and more. Salary range is $40,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Landscape Maintenance Supervisor
. Full-service landscape and irrigation company Kimicata Brothers
is hiring a full-time Landscape Maintenance Supervisor. Landscape experience is required. Salary is $45,000. Click here for more details
Studio Arts Teacher
. Historical site and museum The Frick Pittsburgh
is hiring a part-time Studio Arts Teacher to develop and lead art workshops related to its permanent collections and special exhibitions. The position guarantees 25 hours per week in peak months, and 10 hours per week during off-peak months. Requires both day and evening work. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Production Manager
. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center
, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is hiring a full-time Production Manager to coordinate the presentation and/or production of performances and events. Responsibilities include serving as primary contact for all productions, working closely with event staff to develop and implement creative design, supporting set-ups and breakdowns, and more. Salary is $45,000. Click here for more details
Outdoor Host. Lawrenceville live music and event space Spirit is seeking an Outdoor Host to welcome guests and organize the dining area. Pays $12/hour plus tips for 20-30 hours per week. Click here for more details
Cooks
. Strip District's Bar Marco
is seeking part-time or full-time Cooks for its restaurant and wine bar. Prior restaurant experience is preferred, but not required. Click here for more details
Server
. Downtown's Condado Tacos
is hiring a Server for its Liberty Avenue location. Applicants must be willing to work nights and weekends. Pays $20-25/hour. Click here for more details
Barista
. Downtown's Rock 'n' Joe Coffee
is seeking a full-time Barista for its location in the Cultural District. The position will be responsible for working 30-38 hours per week. Pays $10-12/hour. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Summer Camp Counselors
. The Spina Bifida Association of Western PA
is seeking Residential Summer Camp Counselors for its FireFly Summer Camp. The position will be responsible for teaching activities and life skills, and serving as positive role models to children and adults who have spina bifida. Requires staying on site. Training will be provided. Pays $100-105 per day from June 28-July 15. Click here for more details
Looking for a new job and didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with new career opportunities from Venture Outdoors, PublicSource, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh Public Schools, and more.