Now Hiring: Artist Outreach Coordinator, Kitchen Manager, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
Nonprofit
Community Engagement Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a Community Engagement Coordinator to provide service for customers "while creating rewarding, fun, and meaningful experiences that connect community members with its mission to feed people in need and mobilizing the community to end hunger." The position will work with other Coordinators to schedule volunteers, provide necessary support for the Food Bank, raise awareness through various marketing tools, and more. Click here for more details
Marketing Manager. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is currently looking for a Marketing Manager. The position will develop marketing plans, coordinate advertising buys, work with designers, manage website development and content, oversee social media, and more. Click here for more details
Operations Manager. The Lawrenceville Corporation, a nonprofit development organization with a mission "to act as a catalyst and conduit for responsible growth and reinvestment in the Lawrenceville community," is hiring a full-time Operations Manager. The position will oversee the day-to-day operations, including property management, human resources, accounting and bookkeeping, and more. Salary is $50,000-58,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Artist Outreach Coordinator. The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, an organization made up of over 600 artists and nonprofit organizations throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, is hiring a part-time Artist Outreach Coordinator. The position will work up to 35 hours a week, serving as the liaison between the Arts Council and the Greater Pittsburgh arts community. Click here for more details
Publications Manager/Graphic Designer. The Mellon College of Science at Carnegie Mellon University is seeking a full-time Publications Manager/Graphics Designer to produce the school's annual alumni magazine, Science Connection, and alumni publications for various departments. The position will also be responsible for other design tasks including posters, advertisements, event invitations, and more. Click here for more details
