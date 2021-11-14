 Now Hiring: Artist Outreach Coordinator, Kitchen Manager, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh | Now Hiring | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now Hiring: Artist Outreach Coordinator, Kitchen Manager, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send your listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com.
Nonprofit
Community Engagement Coordinator. Pittsburgh nonprofit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is seeking a Community Engagement Coordinator to provide service for customers "while creating rewarding, fun, and meaningful experiences that connect community members with its mission to feed people in need and mobilizing the community to end hunger." The position will work with other Coordinators to schedule volunteers, provide necessary support for the Food Bank, raise awareness through various marketing tools, and more. Click here for more details

Marketing Manager. Downtown nonprofit the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, which showcases national and international performing and visual artists in its galleries and works to support the local arts community, is currently looking for a Marketing Manager. The position will develop marketing plans, coordinate advertising buys, work with designers, manage website development and content, oversee social media, and more. Click here for more details

Operations Manager. The Lawrenceville Corporation, a nonprofit development organization with a mission "to act as a catalyst and conduit for responsible growth and reinvestment in the Lawrenceville community," is hiring a full-time Operations Manager. The position will oversee the day-to-day operations, including property management, human resources, accounting and bookkeeping, and more. Salary is $50,000-58,000. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment
Artist Outreach Coordinator. The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, an organization made up of over 600 artists and nonprofit organizations throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, is hiring a part-time Artist Outreach Coordinator. The position will work up to 35 hours a week, serving as the liaison between the Arts Council and the Greater Pittsburgh arts community. Click here for more details


Publications Manager/Graphic Designer. The Mellon College of Science at Carnegie Mellon University is seeking a full-time Publications Manager/Graphics Designer to produce the school's annual alumni magazine, Science Connection, and alumni publications for various departments. The position will also be responsible for other design tasks including posters, advertisements, event invitations, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink
Dishwasher, Line Cook, and Server. A multi-time winner in this year's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll, Mike & Tony's Gyros is now hiring multiple positions for its Moon location. Click here for more details

Kitchen Manager. Popular Strip District spot Coop De Ville, voted as the Best New Bar, Best Bar to Play Games, and Best Place to Celebrate Being Vaccinated in this year's Best of Pittsburgh readers' poll, is seeking a full-time Kitchen Manager to support its high-volume restaurant. Salary is $40,000-48,000/year. Click here for more details

Prep and Line Cooks. Modern "fast casual" Lebanese restaurant Pita My Shawarma is hiring part-time and full-time Prep and Line Cooks for its Lawrenceville location. Pay starts at $17/hour. Click here for more details

Didn't find the perfect opening on this list? Check out last week's job listings, with positions from Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Playhouse, Steel City Improv, Spak Bros, and more.

