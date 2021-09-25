Now Hiring: Art Director, Cookie Factory Mixer, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

We searched the web, and asked our readers to help us find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company or business is hiring, or you spot a cool job you think is worth highlighting next week, send it our way at jobs@pghcitypaper.com
.
Nonprofit
Community Outreach Coordinator
and Development Manager
. Nonprofit Mon Valley museum, The McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center
, is seeking two part-time positions. The Community Outreach Coordinator will work 15 hours a week promoting the Heritage Center through online posts, social media, and community events, as well as planning monthly programs. The Development Manager is a 20-hour-a-week position, responsible for seeking sponsorships, foundation support and grants, and underwriting support and advertisers. Click here for more details
Support Specialist.
Pittsburgh nonprofit 412 Food Rescue
, which works to save food from ending up in landfills, is hiring a Support Specialist to provide tech support to organizations who use the company's Food Rescue Hero platform, a "technology-powered, community-driven solution to food waste and hunger." Responsibilities will include learning the platform "inside and out," analyzing data, contributing to a library of support content, reviewing data, and more. Candidates are required to have 1-3 years of experience in a support role at a SaaS company, and experience using ticket systems like Jira or Zendesk. Salary ranges from $50,000-55,000. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Arts and Culture Manager
. The Allegheny County Airport Authority
is hiring an Arts and Culture Manager to manage its Arts in the Airport program, which will include arts planning, project implementation, community partnerships, and collection management at the Pittsburgh International and Allegheny County airports. The position is responsible for managing all permanent and temporary art installations, developing and managing all program budgets, managing the PIT Performing Arts Program, and more. Candidates should have experience working with visual and performing artists, excellent communication skills, and a profiency in Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite. Click here for more details
Associate Producer
Art Director.
Braddock vertical farm company Fifth Season
is seeking a full-time Art Director to create and execute designs for its marketing, editorial, PR, and product departments. The position will be responsible for campaign visuals, digital experiences, and art directing video and photography. Candidates should have five years minimum design experience, strong typography and illustration skills, and an ability to self manage various projects. Click here for more details
. Pittsburgh's Fred Rogers Productions, which carries on the values of its beloved namesake with a "continued focus on innovation — both in learning and storytelling," is now hiring a full-time Associate Producer for Donkey Hodie, its puppet series produced with Spiffy Pictures on PBS KIDS. The position will be responsible for project organizing and scheduling, scripting and production, and cross-department coordination and management. Candidates should have a minimum of three years of production experience, a high level of time-management and project management skills, and an interest or knowledge of children's media. Click here for more details
Host, Bartender, Line Cook, and Dishwasher
Food + Drink
Bartender.
North Side strip club Spearmint Rhino
is hiring a part-time Bartender to serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for its customers. Responsibilities include keeping the bar stocked, and cleaning the bar, glassware, and service areas. Bartenders are also responsible for ringing up all drink and food orders, collecting payments, and balancing receipts. Applicants must be 21 years of age, have previous bartending experience, and be willing to work nights and weekends. Click here for more details
Cookie Factory Mixer
. Everyone in Pittsburgh knows Eat'n Park Smiley Cookies. The Cookie Factory
, the company responsible for making them, is now hiring a Cookie Factory Mixer to help create the iconic cookie. The position will be responsible for the production of the frozen cookie shapes and following documented procedures, including mixing the dough, inspecting products to meet company standards, packing the cookies, and more. Candidates will be expected to stand for long periods of time and be required to lift up to 50 pounds. Click here for more details
. Caribbean-inspired restaurant Kaya
has four current openings for its Strip District location. The Host
will be responsible for welcoming and greeting all guests, as well as maintaining the restaurant's online reservation system, Open Table. The Bartender
is responsible for serving drinks "consistent with the restaurant's standards," as well as serving food orders to guests seated at the bar. The Line Cook
is responsible for preparing a variety of foods and items needed for service, and portioning food products according to standard portion sizes and plating guidelines. The Dishwasher
is responsible for running the dish machine, keeping it clean, maintaining adequate levels of tableware for the dining room and kitchen, and filling in elsewhere as needed, including cleaning assigned restaurant areas. Click here for more details
Line Cook and Prep Cook.
Strip District craft beer bar The Beerhive
is seeking a full-time and part-time Line Cook and Prep Cook. Candidates must be available to work days, nights, and weekends. Applicants should also be able to communicate well with others, be able to work both individually and as a team member, and be able to multitask. Positions pay $15/hour. Click here for more details
