Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info on your job listing for consideration to jobs@pghcitypaper.com
Nonprofit
Director of Development and Communications
. Local nonprofit Venture Outdoors
is seeking a full-time Director of Development and Communications to guide the organization's overall communication strategy, and manage and grow the organization's sponsorship and fundraising opportunities. Salary is $65,000. Click here for more details
Clinic Receptionist
. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
is hiring a full-time Clinic Receptionist. The position will be responsible for greeting and assisting customers at the front desk, answering agency phone calls, and more. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Real Estate Project Manager
. Pittsburgh community nonprofit the Hill Community Development Corporation
is seeking a full-time Real Estate Project Manager to produce and manage neighborhood real estate development and planning. The position will be responsible for leading the completion of affordable housing, commercial, and mixed-use development projects. Click here for more details
Sales Associate
. The North Side's The Andy Warhol Museum
is hiring a Sales Associate for its gift shop. The position is responsible for various tasks related to assisting customers and selling merchandise. Click here for more details
Arts + Entertainment
Photojournalist. Local digital-first media nonprofit PublicSource is seeking a full-time Photojournalist to create photography, videography, and other multimedia elements for its newsroom. The salary range is $42,000-52,000. Click here for more details
Music Teacher
. The Pittsburgh Public Schools
is hiring a full-time Music Teacher. The position will be responsible for developing lesson plans, ensuring students are demonstrating knowledge and skills, maintaining accurate records, and more. Salary starts at $47,858. Click here for more details
Program Coordinator
. North Side's City of Asylum
, an organization that provides residence to exiled and endangered writers, is seeking a full-time Program Coordinator to facilitate more than 150 annual public programs. The position will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing a variety of tasks related to events. Pays $16/hour. Click here for more details
Server/Cashier
. Regent Square restaurant El Burro Dos is seeking a full-time Server/Cashier to help serve cocktails, burritos, and tacos. Pay is $15-20/hour. Click here for more details
Cook. Squirrel Hill's Allegro Hearth Bakery, a plant-based bakery and sandwich shop, is hiring a part-time cook to prepare soups, sandwiches, and salads, as well as assist with bread doughs. The position requires at least one weekend day. Pay is $16/hour. Click here for more details
Executive Chef
. Downtown's täkō
is seeking a full-time Executive Chef for its restaurant in the Cultural District. The position requires availability on evenings and weekends. Salary range is $55,000-65,000. Click here for more details
Seasonal
Customer Service Rep
. Local transit nonprofit Bike Share Pittsburgh is seeking a part-time seasonal Customer Service Representative to assist customers by phone, email, and in person. The position will work 25 hours a week, including nights and weekends, and pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
Summer Camp Educator
. North Side's Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
is hiring a seasonal Summer Camp Educator to lead learning experiences for children from Pre-K to Eighth Grade in full-day summer camps from June to August. Pays $15/hour. Click here for more details
