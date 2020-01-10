 North Side to host multimedia listening party for Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles next week | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

North Side to host multimedia listening party for Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles next week

By

click to enlarge Circles album art
Circles album art
Mac Miller fans received some exciting, yet somber, news earlier this week when his family announced that a posthumous album titled Circles would be released via Warner Records on Fri., Jan. 17. On the day the album drops, Pittsburgh will be one of three cities, along with New York and L.A., that can hear and experience Circles via an immersive multimedia exhibition.

The event takes place at 424 Suismon St. in the North Side and will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18. Admission is free and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Attendees will have the chance to hear the full album in Ultra HD audio, view fan-submitted multimedia art, and have access to exclusive Circles merchandise. Money from the merch sales will be donated to The Mac Miller Fund.


Circles is said to be a companion piece to Swimming, the album Miller released right before his passing. One song from the album, "Good News" dropped yesterday, and if it sounds familiar, it's because it is. "Good News" was among many of the leaked Miller tracks that have made their way online — and have then been immediately removed — in the last year and a half.

