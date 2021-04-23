 North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps

By

click to enlarge We Like Bike! logo - COURTESY OF NORTHSIDE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Courtesy of Northside Leadership Conference
We Like Bike! logo
Pittsburgh is planning to add more than 100 miles of bike lanes to its streets over the next few years as part of its Bike (+) network, but there’s more to bike infrastructure than just bike lanes. On the North Side, a local advocacy group has a program to that seeks to fill those gaps.

When people use their own bikes, they need places to park and lock them when not in use. And with increased use, there’s an increased likelihood that bicyclists will need to do impromptu bike repairs.

Walk Ride Northside started the We Like Bikes! program to work with local businesses on the North Side to provide bike racks and repair toolkits at local small businesses that were strategically chosen to make bicyclists’ travels more convenient.


“While it isn't the complete solution to all bicycle and infrastructural issues, we're hoping that it's a piece of the puzzle,” says Jesse Descutner of the Northside Leadership Conference.

Walk Ride Northside is a volunteer-led bike/ped advocacy committee. As part of the Northside Leadership Conference, the committee launched We Like Bikes! in June 2019 with a grant from One Northside that allowed them to purchase repair toolkits from Bear Dog Bicycles, a bike shop on the North Side. We Like Bikes! distributed those toolkits to its 13 business partners across nine North Side neighborhoods.

The kits include tire pumps, tire levers, patch kits, chain tools, and screwdriver/wrench multi-tools, and Descutner provided brief tutorials on how to use the tools so that businesses could offer guidance to bicyclists in need.
click to enlarge Threadbare Cider and Mead bike rack. - COURTESY OF NORTHSIDE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Courtesy of Northside Leadership Conference
Threadbare Cider and Mead bike rack.
We Like Bikes! expanded its program with money from the Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority. On Sat., April 17, it installed eight bike racks at six locations — City Fresh Pasta, Café on the Corner, Young Brothers Bar, Observatory Hill Deli, Threadbare Cider and Mead, and Penn Brewery — five of which previously had no bike racks, giving people more mobility options for biking to work or for pleasure.

While the bike racks will be helpful for cyclists, We Like Bikes! also intends for its bike rack and repair toolkit programs to help business partners by encouraging cyclists to patronize the businesses they stop at.


“These are all very small and independently owned businesses," says Descutner. "And while they’re very enthusiastic in supporting bicyclists, we want to make sure that people are in turn supporting them as well, and, and it's like a symbiotic relationship between bicyclists and small businesses."

With half of the grant money remaining, We Like Bikes! plans on expanding its network of bike racks across the North Side. At the moment, it plans to add 10 more bike racks, and its members are currently scouting locations for where to place the next set.

Trending

Pa. GOP leaders to fundraise with controversial Western Pa. rep they called to resign
Advocates call on Port Authority to provide free fares for low-income riders
Song Spotlight: "Piggy Bank" by Djor
American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade
August Wilson African American Cultural Center receives $1.3 million grant, announces artists for new residency program
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Advocates call on Port Authority to provide free fares for low-income riders

By Ryan Deto

A Port Authority bus on Brighton Road in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

August Wilson African American Cultural Center receives $1.3 million grant, announces artists for new residency program

By Amanda Waltz

August Wilson African American Cultural Center receives $1.3 million grant, announces artists for new residency program

City of Asylum to launch first ever Pittsburgh International Literary Festival

By Dani Janae

City of Asylum to launch first ever Pittsburgh International Literary Festival
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pa. GOP leaders to fundraise with controversial Western Pa. rep they called to resign

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)

Advocates call on Port Authority to provide free fares for low-income riders

By Ryan Deto

A Port Authority bus on Brighton Road in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Bill aiding abuse survivors clears Pennsylvania Senate hurdle. But will it see a vote?

By Elizabeth Hardison

Victims of child sex abuse and their allies rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, where they pressured the Senate to vote on a proposal granting them two years to revive old cases in court.

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade

By Ryan Deto

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade

American Lung Association gives Allegheny County an F for air quality, county officials push back on grade

By Ryan Deto

Coal barge riding up the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh

United Mine Workers union comes out in support of transition to clean energy

By Ryan Deto

Hill Hike

Seven ways to celebrate Earth Day 2021 in Pittsburgh

By Colleen Hammond

Victims of child sex abuse and their allies rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, where they pressured the Senate to vote on a proposal granting them two years to revive old cases in court.

Bill aiding abuse survivors clears Pennsylvania Senate hurdle. But will it see a vote?

By Elizabeth Hardison

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation