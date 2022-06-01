 North Side pantry offers free services to Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ and HIV communities | LGBTQ | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

North Side pantry offers free services to Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ and HIV communities

By

click to enlarge Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation’s Hugh’s Kitchen on the North Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation’s Hugh’s Kitchen on the North Side
Hugh’s Kitchen Food Pantry is open for pickup and delivery for members of the local LGBTQ and HIV community in need.

The North Side’s Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation, which aims to improve the health of LGBTQ+ and HIV communities, has offered a variety of services and programs to Pittsburghers since launching in 2017.

Hugh’s Kitchen is a service that was born during the pandemic, providing free food, hygiene products, and safer sex kits to LGBTQ folks throughout the region.


“At the beginning of the pandemic, we looked around and said our community is going to need food and resources to get through these tough times,” says Sarah Rosso, executive director of the Hugh Wellness Foundation.

Hugh’s Kitchen assists about 85 LGBTQ and HIV-positive members per week, according to Rosso, but they would like to see that number continue to grow. People in need can sign up online and pick up the items in their Brighton Road office.

“We are here to help any way we can, we try to make it feel like a charity,” Rosso says. “What we do is work with our communities to provide the needs that they deserve.”

The organization is also currently accepting volunteers to help deliver contactless groceries to LGBTQ+ people who aren’t able to pick up their items in person because they’ve been negatively impacted by COVID-19.


And when it comes to those products, quality is also important. “We make sure that we provide access to healthy foods,” Rosso says. “We do our best to try to improve mental health and healthy eating.”

Hugh’s Kitchen is open year-round, especially for holidays because they know those times can be the toughest.

“Every year, we will send out holiday bags to the people within the LGBTQ and HIV community,” Rosso says, who adds they sent out 325 rainbow bags last year. “We have both meat and vegan options so that the whole community can be taken care of.”

Hugh’s Kitchen is open to all and they would like the youth to know that their program is not just for adults. Russo says they recently saw a “huge increase” in youth services.

“We have created a space where members of the LGBTQ and HIV community can come and be who they are,” Rosso says.
Hugh’s Kitchen Food Pantry. 925 Brighton Road, North Side. hughlane.org

Trending

Speaking of Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation , Hugh’s Kitchen Food Pantry

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Trans people can now get free legal help for name changes in Beaver and Washington counties

Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation opens registration for free Friendsgiving Rainbow Turkey Bags

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation opens registration for free Friendsgiving Rainbow Turkey Bags
More »

Tags

Latest in LGBTQ

Queer landscape company brings activism into backyards across Pittsburgh

By Emma Honcharski

Jess Runco, owner of Touch of Green

Married therapists run LGBTQIA counseling services “to do more for the community”

By Dade Lemanski

Meet Me in the Middle therapists Brittany and Meggan Hudspeth in their office

LGBTQ icon Joe King on Pittsburgh Pride, coming out, and Billy Porter

By Ladimir Garcia

Joe King, pictured with Richard Parsakian’s iconic LGBTQ flag

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

By Dade Lemanski

Demolition of Wholey’s Fish Market warehouse behind Lucky’s bar in the Strip District
More »
More LGBTQ »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Mother of man who died in jail requests investigation into judge's alleged misconduct

Mother of man who died in jail requests investigation into judge's alleged misconduct

By Jordana Rosenfeld

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Marlene Flowers

“Granny Guns” goes viral documenting journey competing for Ms. Health & Fitness

By Dontae Washington

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

New “Insurrection Index” identifies 16 Pa. politicians who supported Jan. 6 insurrection

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation