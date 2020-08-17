North Country Brewing Company and Melinda & The Night Sky release special edition beer

click to enlarge Photo: North Country Brewing Company Melinda & The Night Sky beer

Melinda & The Night Sky teamed up with

to release

a limited edition

named after the band.





The beer, a twist on a German Maibock, was brewed with

traditional German malts but hopped with the Pink Boots Society hop blend to 23 IBU’s. It was also given a subtle pink hue thanks to

a touch of Hibiscus.











The Pink Boots Society hop blend

is available to commercial and home brewers and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund. It

consists of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem, and Loral to create a drink with tropical, citrus, and piney aromatic qualities.

Pink Boots Society, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to women in the brewing profession, works with

Yakima Chief Hops, a

global supplier of premium quality hops,

to create an annual hop blend in celebration and support of women in beer.









Melinda Colaizzi, the lead singer of Melinda & The Night Sky, is also the founder of Women Who Rock, which hosts an annual benefit concert uniting women in music to raise funds for women’s health research.





We view this collaboration as a celebration of artists of all kinds - the craftsmanship of [

head brewer Jon Barnes on display in this excellently brewed beer, the aesthetic beauty of the intricately drawn label by artist Nina Zivkovic, and, humbly, our band," says

Colaizzi.





A portion of sales of this new brew will also support working musicians impacted by COVID-19.



"If there's ever been a good time to have a drink, it's 2020,"

Local blues-infused rock bandHelles Bock Style Lager"When the opportunity presented itself for us to brew a specialty beer with Melinda & The Night Sky, we jumped at the chance to partner together," says Pat Morris of North Country Brewing in a press release. "We like to buy local, and support local musicians."Morris adds that the collaboration gave North Country, a brewery based in Slippery Rock, Pa., the chance to "showcase our beer to music fans" and highlight the talents of local artists."This was a fun and challenging beer to brew," says Morris.Melinda & The Night Sky will hold a special Facebook live stream happy hour concert streamed in partnership with North Country Brewing on Fri., Sept. 4, which also marks the release of the band's new single "Say What You Mean."North Country Brewing Company's]says Colaizzi.