 North Country Brewing Company and Melinda & The Night Sky release special edition beer | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

North Country Brewing Company and Melinda & The Night Sky release special edition beer

By

click to enlarge Melinda & The Night Sky beer - PHOTO: NORTH COUNTRY BREWING COMPANY
Photo: North Country Brewing Company
Melinda & The Night Sky beer
Local blues-infused rock band Melinda & The Night Sky teamed up with North Country Brewing Company to release a limited edition Helles Bock Style Lager named after the band.

The beer, a twist on a German Maibock, was brewed with traditional German malts but hopped with the Pink Boots Society hop blend to 23 IBU’s. It was also given a subtle pink hue thanks to a touch of Hibiscus.

"When the opportunity presented itself for us to brew a specialty beer with Melinda & The Night Sky, we jumped at the chance to partner together," says Pat Morris of North Country Brewing in a press release. "We like to buy local, and support local musicians."


Morris adds that the collaboration gave North Country, a brewery based in Slippery Rock, Pa., the chance to "showcase our beer to music fans" and highlight the talents of local artists.

"This was a fun and challenging beer to brew," says Morris.

Melinda & The Night Sky will hold a special Facebook live stream happy hour concert streamed in partnership with North Country Brewing on Fri., Sept. 4, which also marks the release of the band's new single "Say What You Mean."

The Pink Boots Society hop blend is available to commercial and home brewers and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund. It consists of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem, and Loral to create a drink with tropical, citrus, and piney aromatic qualities. Pink Boots Society, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to women in the brewing profession, works with Yakima Chief Hops, a global supplier of premium quality hops, to create an annual hop blend in celebration and support of women in beer.

Melinda Colaizzi, the lead singer of Melinda & The Night Sky, is also the founder of Women Who Rock, which hosts an annual benefit concert uniting women in music to raise funds for women’s health research. 

"We view this collaboration as a celebration of artists of all kinds - the craftsmanship of [North Country Brewing Company's] head brewer Jon Barnes on display in this excellently brewed beer, the aesthetic beauty of the intricately drawn label by artist Nina Zivkovic, and, humbly, our band," says Colaizzi.

A portion of sales of this new brew will also support working musicians impacted by COVID-19.

"If there's ever been a good time to have a drink, it's 2020," says Colaizzi. 

Speaking of...

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

By Jordan Snowden

August Wilson House debuts "August in August" virtual community festival

Mikel Jollett chronicles life after a cult in debut memoir Hollywood Park

By Jordan Snowden

Mikel Jollett

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

By Jordan Snowden

Girl at the Edge explores what it's like to be the daughter of a mass murderer

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre

By Sponsored Content

Win tickets to see Sum 41: Order In Decline Tour live at the Roxian Theatre
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

Burgh’ers Brewing releases its first canned beers, Black is Beautiful and Pittsburgh artist C.B. Perry's Palette

By Maggie Weaver

Burgh’ers Brewing releases its first canned beers, Black is Beautiful and Pittsburgh artist C.B. Perry's Palette

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

By Jordan Snowden

Stick Figure and Flying Embers release hard kombucha collaboration

7 cold coffees inspired from across the globe to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

A shot of espresso over fresh-squeezed orange juice at Ka-Fair Coffee

Grist House Craft Brewery releases a strawberry guava hard seltzer

By Maggie Weaver

Can of Grist House's Strawberry + Guava hard seltzer
More »

Readers also liked…

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 12-18, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

ANNOUNCING: Winners of Burgher Battle, presented by Pittsburgh City Paper and PA Beef Council

ANNOUNCING: Winners of Burgher Battle, presented by Pittsburgh City Paper and PA Beef Council

By Maggie Weaver

Andy Gauvain at Crave Frozen Desserts

Crave Frozen Desserts in the Mon Valley offers chef-inspired flavors in an unpretentious setting

By Ryan Deto

Burgh’ers Brewing releases its first canned beers, Black is Beautiful and Pittsburgh artist C.B. Perry's Palette

Burgh’ers Brewing releases its first canned beers, Black is Beautiful and Pittsburgh artist C.B. Perry's Palette

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation