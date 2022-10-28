Nonprofits in the news

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen Aggie Brose Award luncheon

As October closes out, non-profits are preparing to throw monster bashes, serve up generous luncheons, and raise funds for good causes.



Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation

Leaders from the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation and Beacon Communities will host the 18th Annual Aggie Brose Awards Luncheon on Nov. 11 at the Omni William Penn Hotel.

This annual luncheon is to honor members of the community with the Aggie Brose Award for their excellence in community activism in Pittsburgh. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and tickets are $100. A three-course meal will be provided, with all proceeds supporting the work of the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation.

Those honored include Executive Director of Garfield Jubilee Joann Monroe, Octopus Garden founder Kristin Hughes, Community Engagement Coordinator for Garfield Community Farm AJ Monsma, and Head of Social Impact at Duolingo Dr. Kendra Ross. The keynote speaker for the event is Celeste C. Smith, a nonprofit and community leader, arts administrator, artist, and co-founder of 1Hood Media.

The Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation was founded in 1975 to serve Garfield and the larger East End Community. Since its founding, the organization has provided workforce development and career placements, affordable housing construction, mentoring and college preparation for local youths, new business development in the Penn Avenue commercial district, and beautification projects. bloomfield-garfield.org.

Dress for Success Pittsburgh

After a 3-year hiatus, Dress for Success Pittsburgh is bringing back its annual fundraiser. The event will run from 6-9:30 p.m. and guests are asked to dress in black and gold formal attire. The fundraiser will highlight Dress for Success Pittsburgh’s recent accomplishments. Food and libations will be served.

All funds raised will be used to purchase a new mobile boutique, which will help the organization better meet the needs of the community. Dress for Success Pittsburgh is an anti-poverty organization dedicated to providing each client with professional attire and the confidence to secure employment. The organization serves the Southwest Pennsylvania Region, including Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Greene, and Washington County.

Dress for Success Pittsburgh provides women with access to resources in order to achieve gender equity. The organization has an online resource center to empower women entering or returning to the workforce. pittsburgh.dressforsuccess.org

Christopher’s Kitchen

Christopher’s Kitchen is hosting its annual Monster Bash Fundraiser on Oct. 29 at the Edgewood Club.

The Monster Bash Fundraiser event will be held from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Guests are invited to wear costumes and dance to the featured band NO BAD JUJU. Prizes will be awarded to the best individual, couple, and group costumes. Tickets are $150 per person and cover open bar, as well as two rounds of appetizers. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Christopher Kitchen’s mission of providing food and drink to people caring for their loved ones in the hospital. In 2017, founder Joan D’Alessandro decided to start the organization after volunteering at UPMC Children’s Hospital for several years. As a volunteer, she met many parents who needed support while their children were in the hospital. The organization now delivers bags of food to caregivers and maintains several free pantries in the hospital.

The organization's work is made possible by grants from The Pittsburgh Foundation, The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, and food from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and 412 Food Rescue. In 2021, the organization opened office space in Ben Avon and is currently run by an all-female board of directors. christopherskitchen.org.

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council

Arts Council awards $450,000 to 55 local artists and arts organizations as part of its Allegheny Arts Revival Grant.

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council awarded $10,000 grants for general operating support to 35 arts and culture organizations, and $5,000 grants to 20 individual artists. The Allegheny Arts Revival Grant is a one-time grant program funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. The grant program is part of an effort to make the American Rescue Plan fund more accessible to the arts sector.

Organizations and artists were evaluated by multiple grant panelists. Forty-five percent of awardees identified as individuals or organizations led by Black, Indigenous or Persons of Color. The Arts Council also committed to prioritizing funds to applicants with budgets less than $250,000. More than 200 disciplines were represented by awardees.

The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council provides financial, professional, and political support for the arts and culture sector in Southwestern Pennsylvania. The council’s services include research, legal and business consulting, networking, professional development, and political advocacy for the arts on a local, state, and national level. www.pittsburghartscouncil.org.

Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club

The Pittsburgh Fatties Club will hold its third plus size clothing swap on Nov. 12 in Wilkinsburg.

The clothing swap will be from 1-3 p.m. at 321 Pennwood Ave. The swap will accept women’s size 16 and up, and men’s size 2XL and up, as well as shoes of all sizes. The swap will be free to all attendees and there is no limit on taking clothes. Masks will be required indoors.

Organizers will accept clothing drop offs from 6-8 p.m. the day before the event at the Wilkinsburg venue. To coordinate drop offs in the North Hills, East End, and eastern suburbs of Pittsburgh, those interested should contact the organization’s Instagram account. Previous swaps have provided a wide range of clothing styles, from formal attire to athleisure. Remaining clothes have previously been donated to Dress for Success, Style for Good, and local high school’s clothing closets.

The Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club is a community-led organization with the goal of providing social meet ups for the plus size and fat community of Pittsburgh. The club also documents fat-friendly resources, and creates or amplifies mutual aid opportunities. @PittsburghFattiesSocialClub

PUMP

PUMP is beginning its search for new leadership after decade-long CEO Brian Magee announces departure set for December.

The organization says it will have a seamless transition to a new CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Magee, who became CEO in 2012, will stay on with the organization for a short time to support the new CEO. While some may only associate PUMP with the Pittsburgh Sports League, Magee worked to rebrand PUMP and reconnect it to its advocacy roots.

During Magee’s time at the organization, he championed PUMP’s signature events, such as Steel City World Cup and Kickball for a Cause, as well as the 40 Under 40 Awards with partner Pittsburgh Magazine. Magee also led the Our Kids Our Commitment campaign, which spurred the creation of the Allegheny County Department of Children’s Initiative, and the Parks for All campaign, which now provides a funding stream for Pittsburgh city parks and open spaces.

PUMP was founded in 1996 with a mission to make Pittsburgh the most dynamic and diverse place by engaging, educating, and mobilizing all young people to create. The organization works with more than 25,000 young people in Pittsburgh and features civic, social, and recreational programming. www.pump.org

Clear Thought Foundation

Clear Thought Foundation’s annual Roll for a Reason Gala will be held on Nov. 5 in the South Side.

The fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. at J. Verno Studios. The funds raised at the event will be used for dementia research. The event will be Monte Carlo Casino Night themed and Robert Mangino of KDKA will be the master of ceremonies. Live magic by Lee Terbosic and performance art by Cody Sabol will be featured. Appetizers and food stations will be provided by Cuisine Custom Catering and drinks will be provided by PA Libations.

There will be a silent auction, with some items available for bid online and in-person, as well as a basket raffle. Items featured in the online part of the auction will become available starting Nov. 1 at noon.

Clear Thought Foundation was founded in 2010 with a mission to fund the discovery of breakthrough drugs and treatments to eliminate dementia. The organization launched a research initiative in 2020, partnering with top researchers and doctors from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC, to accelerate advancements in the study of dementia. clearthoughtsfoundation.org

Pittsburgh Action Against Rape

PAAR announces a save-the-date for its annual Teal Ball to be held on May 6, 2023.

The Teal Ball will be held at Wyndham Grand in Downtown next year. This annual event is to honor and celebrate the strength of survivors of sexual violence. The event also recognizes individuals who work to eradicate sexual violence in the Pittsburgh community.

PAAR was founded in 1972 and celebrated 50 years of serving Pittsburgh this year. PAAR remains the only organization in Allegheny County solely dedicated to the issue of sexual violence. The organization offers advocacy, counseling, prevention, and education services. paar.net

Pittsburgh Opera & National Opera House

Jonnet Solomen joins Pittsburgh Opera board of directors.

Solomon is the Executive Director and founding member of National Opera House, a nonprofit organization working to restore and maintain the historic headquarters of the National Negro Opera Company, the first Black opera company in the United States. The National Negro Opera Company headquarters is located in Homewood and was placed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation 2020 list America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. It is now the subject of a massive rehabilitation effort.

Solomon joining Pittsburgh Opera’s Board of Directors solidifies a partnership between Pittsburgh Opera and the National Opera House. The partnership will include developing programming and curricula in artistic development, music education, and community engagement. The programming will take place in both organization’s headquarters.

Pittsburgh Opera was founded in 1939 and prides itself on creating live opera that is accessible to a diverse audience. The organization also offers educational programs and acclaimed artist training programs. nationaloperahouse.org and www.pittsburghopera.org.