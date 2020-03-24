Nonprofit organization For Good is giving away surprise toys for families in Braddock

View this post on Instagram

So much has been asked of families and of communities this last week. We are grateful for everyone practicing social distancing and staying home and we understand keeping kids inside can be hard. For Good PGH is coordinating efforts for surprise porch drop offs! 🎁 📚💝 If you live in Braddock and have kids, please send us an email with the requested information. We look forward to waving to you as we make safe drop offs! ❤️❤️ #stayhome #togetherapart