 No one has finished the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, and I have 'proof' | Just Jaggin' | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

No one has finished the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, and I have 'proof'

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: HEINZ
Photo: Heinz
Heinz makes a lot of things: ketchup, relish, baked beans, vinegar, kranch, stadiums. The list is endless. But in mid-May, the nation's foremost condiment conglomerate created its most potent product yet: insurmountable rage.

The press release reads: "Heinz recently stepped in to help people around the world pass the time by releasing the Heinz Ketchup Puzzle, an all-ketchup, 570-piece red puzzle. Due to an overwhelming response, a limited run of Heinz Ketchup Puzzles are now available for purchase online ... Heinz is making a $10,700 donation (107,000 meals) to Feeding America, which represents the U.S. profits of sales from the puzzle."

I consider myself a puzzler, maybe the only puzzler, since I just made the term up. I've completed or contributed to the completion of puzzles ranging from 500 to 1,500 pieces. (I'm also really annoying about it because I point out and celebrate almost every piece I get correct. So, shoot me an electronic mail if you want to experience that.) I've done landscape puzzles, candy wrapper puzzles, school of fish puzzles. After completing a Thomas Kinkade puzzle, I felt unstoppable. For you newbs, Kinkade's foliage-heavy painting is to puzzling as the cryptex is to The Da Vinci Code.

I was pretty confident opening the Heinz Puzzle box. I even set a timer on my phone to track my progress, planning to eventually brag about my speed in a story I expected to be much different from this one. That confidence slipped away faster than an eastern hellbender when I noticed something strange about the pieces. They all looked exactly the same!


I figured if I just started putting it together, the puzzle would eventually make sense. Incorrect. If so many of the pieces fit together, how am I supposed to know whether or not they are in the right spot? I sorted the pieces and found that there are only nine unique pieces to the center of the puzzle. I then tried to create the frame with the edge pieces. I went on the Heinz Puzzle website, counted the number of pieces on the bottom row, and tried to build that way. Still didn't work.

Then it was time for me to speak to the manager. I emailed my contact at Heinz to ask her if anyone who has received the puzzle posted a completed version online, as the winners of the puzzles were asked to do. Interestingly, "Lynne" (if that is her name) told me that they had DMed her completed puzzles. There's no chance of this.

The jig is up, Heinz! Until you can furnish a puzzle completed by a non-Heinz employee, this puzzler considers this puzzle impossible: 
click to enlarge How the puzzle is supposed to look - PHOTO: HEINZ
Photo: Heinz
How the puzzle is supposed to look

click to enlarge How the puzzle actually looks when attempted by a human - CP PHOTO: JOSH OSWALD
CP photo: Josh Oswald
How the puzzle actually looks when attempted by a human

If you have tried the Heinz Puzzle and inevitably failed, shoot me an email to discuss your conspiracy theory, especially if it is related somehow to chemtrails. 

Tags

Latest in Just Jaggin'

An all-too-brief recollection of working at Fine Wine and Good Spirits

By Josh Oswald

An all-too-brief recollection of working at Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Kindergarten in the time of corona

By Josh Oswald

Jack Hartmann doing whatever the hell Jack Hartmann does.

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

By Josh Oswald

I want to like Star Wars, I swear. Here's why I don't

The kids' menu is boring and the best thing that's happened to parents

By Josh Oswald

The kids' menu is boring and the best thing that's happened to parents
More »

Readers also liked…

I am open to the concept of never watching HGTV again

By Josh Oswald

I am open to the concept of never watching HGTV again

Be the change you want to see in your township's traffic patterns

By Josh Oswald

Be the change you want to see in your township's traffic patterns
More Just Jaggin' »
All Views »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 17-23, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff photographer Michael Santiago poses for a portrait in front of a Black Lives Matter mural with George Floyd painted behind him in Downtown Pittsburgh, along the Allegheny River, on Mon., June 15, 2020.

This is what happens when you're threatened by diversity

By Brentin Mock

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson

An Open Letter to Alexis Johnson

By Tereneh Idia

Free Will Astrology (6/17 - 6/24)

Free Will Astrology (6/17 - 6/24)

By Rob Brezsny

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation