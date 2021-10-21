 No Matter What exhibition uses street photography to benefit Pittsburgh cancer center | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

No Matter What exhibition uses street photography to benefit Pittsburgh cancer center

By

click to enlarge "Diner," part of No Matter What at Golden Hour Gallery - PHOTO: SOOTZ
Photo: Sootz
"Diner," part of No Matter What at Golden Hour Gallery
Pittsburgh street photographer Shaun Sweeney, aka Sootz, says his images usually focus on “human connection and the gentle moments between us.”

“I roam the streets with my camera looking to capture moments that pull at heartstrings,” he says. “In a world divided, I want the people who look at my work to see just how similar we all are.”

Now Sootz wants to use his work to raise money for a good cause with a show that will also mark the opening of Golden Hour Gallery.


Sootz will present No Matter What, a solo exhibition described on the artist’s Instagram account as “an observation of the unwavering human spirit." All print sales from the show, running Fri., Oct. 22-Fri., Oct. 29, will benefit the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Sootz will also release a book of his photographs during the event, the sales of which will also go toward the center.
click to enlarge "Gentle," part of No Matter What at Golden Hour Gallery - PHOTO : SOOTZ
Photo : Sootz
"Gentle," part of No Matter What at Golden Hour Gallery
No Matter What is the first show taking place at Golden Hour Gallery, a new space connected to North Hills camera shop and film lab Premier Imaging. Sootz says he ended up working with Golden Hour Gallery because of the “tremendous support” he received from Premier Imaging.

“I am honored that they want to feature my work for their grand opening of their gallery,” says Sootz.

Sootz, who has posted various images on his Instagram account since December 2020, says he donates all profits from his print and book sales to charity. He says he chose UPMC Hillman Cancer Center as the beneficiary of this show because the organization “saved the lives” of people who are very important to him.


Prints from No Matter What will be priced between $75 and $100.

"I donate all profits from prints and books to charity because I want my work to do something beyond just making people feel good on the inside,” he says. “I hope it makes the world a better place too.”
No Matter What Opening Reception. 7-9:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 22. Continues through Fri., Oct. 29. Golden Hour Gallery. 4801 McKnight Road, Suite 202. North Hills. Free. instagram.com/sootz.photo

