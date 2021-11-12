No Man’s Land Film Festival puts women in the outdoors on center stage

click to enlarge Screencap from No Man's Land Film Festival's trailer

While there have been a lot of advances for women in the film industry in recent years, it still lags noticeably behind on a lot of fronts. From there only being two women to have won the Best Director Oscar to there being double the number of published male film critics than female, problems still exist throughout the industry.No Man’s Land Film Festival is working to change that. Based out of Denver, the fest is a traveling show, coming to the Hollywood Theater on Sat., Nov. 13, with the goal of highlighting women, nonbinary people, and transgender men in the outdoor and adventure world.No Man’s Land also aims to bring new, bold, and engaging stories of adventure to a wider audience. They describe their mission as “transcending” the films they present, adding that their festival “acts as a platform for progressive thought and movement in the outdoor industry,” aiming to “un-define feminine in adventure and sport through film.”The films highlighted cover a wide array of outdoor activities. From hiking to skateboarding to wrestling to simply existing in the outdoors, No Man’s Land is less interested in the specific sport, and more interested in the stories and the people behind them.Started by Aisha Weinhold, herself an adventurer who grew up in Colorado doing any activity she could find, the festival will highlight to a sports-obsessed city like Pittsburgh a whole different world that they might not have otherwise discovered.A partnership with local nonprofit Venture Outdoors, the festival organizers hope it will introduce a new crop of people to the things they can do in their own backyards. As stated on its website, “The goal of this festival is to connect like-minded individuals who are action-oriented, wish to support a shared vision of gender equality, have a desire to experience their passions and environments through a uniquely feminine lens, and above all, love adventure.”