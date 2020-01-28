No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

Starting April 6, Music Mania will be accepting votes from fans to decide who makes the cut. In total, 36 acts will be chosen to compete through a course of six rounds, in addition to the finals, with six acts participating in each elimination. An event page will be made for each round featuring a poll where votes are logged. After 24 hours, whoever has the most votes will move onto the next round.
All genres are welcome to apply; the only requirement is that the artist or band already has recorded material.
The prizes for Music Mania are as followed:
- -Music in rotation and live radio interview on Uncovering The Underground
- -Interview with EMSU Media
-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for six months
-A free month's worth of promotion on 5-7-0 Press’s website, social media, and shows, as well as their artist spotlight
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest
2nd Place
-Music in rotation on Uncovering The Underground
-Interview with EMSU Media
-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest
3rd Place
-Interview with EMSU Media
-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest
4th, 5th, and 6th Place
-Interview with EMSU Media
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest
7th to 36th Place
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest
All submissions will receive a small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest.
More prizes are to be announced soon. For more information, visit direcordspgh.com/music-mania-2.