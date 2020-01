No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

36 acts will be chosen to compete through a

course of six rounds, in addition to the finals,

with six acts participating in each elimination.

An event page will be made for each round featuring a poll where votes are logged. After 24 hours, whoever has the most votes will move onto the next round.





1st Place

-Music in rotation and live radio interview on Uncovering The Underground -Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for six months

-A free month's worth of promotion on 5-7-0 Press’s website, social media, and shows, as well as their artist spotlight

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

2nd Place

-Music in rotation on Uncovering The Underground

-Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



3rd Place

-Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



4th, 5th, and 6th Place

-Interview with EMSU Media

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



7th to 36th Place

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



All submissions will receive a small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest.



More prizes are to be announced soon. For more information, visit direcordspgh.com/music-mania-2.

For a second year, Devil Inside Records is hosting Music Mania, a contest for bands and musicians looking to get ahead in the music industry. And this time, every accepted entry will walk away with something. Starting April 6, Music Mania will be accepting votes from fans to decide who makes the cut. All genres are welcome to apply; the only requirement is that the artist or band already has recorded material.