No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

By

click to enlarge devil_inside_records_music_mania_2.jpg
For a second year, Devil Inside Records is hosting Music Mania, a contest for bands and musicians looking to get ahead in the music industry. And this time, every accepted entry will walk away with something.

"No artist will be left behind in this contest," read the Music Mania page

Starting April 6, Music Mania will be accepting votes from fans to decide who makes the cut. In total, 36 acts will be chosen to compete through a course of six rounds, in addition to the finals, with six acts participating in each elimination. An event page will be made for each round featuring a poll where votes are logged. After 24 hours, whoever has the most votes will move onto the next round.

All genres are welcome to apply; the only requirement is that the artist or band already has recorded material.

The prizes for Music Mania are as followed:


1st Place
  1. -Music in rotation and live radio interview on Uncovering The Underground
  • -Interview with EMSU Media
    -A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for six months
    -A free month's worth of promotion on 5-7-0 Press’s website, social media, and shows, as well as their artist spotlight
    -Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
    -A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

2nd Place
-Music in rotation on Uncovering The Underground
-Interview with EMSU Media
-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

3rd Place
-Interview with EMSU Media
-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

4th, 5th, and 6th Place
-Interview with EMSU Media
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

7th to 36th Place
-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records
-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest


All submissions will receive a small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest.

More prizes are to be announced soon. For more information, visit direcordspgh.com/music-mania-2.

Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving

By Jordan Snowden

Feralcat, Chalk Dinosaur, Buscrates: Here are the new releases we're currently loving (2)

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

By Jordan Snowden

Code Orange announces record release show in Pittsburgh to kick off their tour

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

By Josh Oswald

Dan Koshute’s Music For The Film I’m a Stranger Here Myself is a masterclass in tone

Three questions about Bindley Hardware Co.'s three new songs

By Jordan Snowden

Solitaire EP cover art
