No artist left behind: Devil Inside Records' Music Mania contest launches April 6

36 acts will be chosen to compete through a

course of six rounds, in addition to the finals,

with six acts participating in each elimination.

An event page will be made for each round featuring a poll where votes are logged. After 24 hours, whoever has the most votes will move onto the next round.





1st Place

-Music in rotation and live radio interview on Uncovering The Underground -Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for six months

-A free month's worth of promotion on 5-7-0 Press’s website, social media, and shows, as well as their artist spotlight

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest

2nd Place

-Music in rotation on Uncovering The Underground

-Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



3rd Place

-Interview with EMSU Media

-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



4th, 5th, and 6th Place

-Interview with EMSU Media

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



7th to 36th Place

-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records

-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest



All submissions will receive a small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest.



More prizes are to be announced soon. For more information, visit direcordspgh.com/music-mania-2.

-Music in rotation on Uncovering The Underground-Interview with EMSU Media-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months-Spotlight Feature on-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest-Interview with EMSU Media-A choice of a phone interview or create your own 30-second commercial that will run on Hot Lixx with Lily Sixx on Rock Rage Radio for 6 months-Spotlight Feature on-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest-Interview with EMSU Media-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest-Spotlight Feature on Devil Inside Records-A small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contestAll submissions will receive a small list of media contacts for musical acts to submit to after the contest.