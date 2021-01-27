Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Kelly O's Diner Breakfast at Kelly O's Diner

Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe



Just Good Donuts



Kelly O’s



Lola’s Eatery



Madeleine Bakery and Bistro



Pear & Pickle



Speckled Egg



Square Cafe



Wise County Biscuits



One of the best ways to cure winter blues is with a huge, hearty breakfast. Lucky for Pittsburgh, the city has plenty of restaurants offering takeout breakfasts so big and delicious, they’ll make you forget about the gray skies.A true no-frills diner. The Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe offers all the classics: eggs and toast combos, omelettes, scramblers, and pancakes. But, you have to get up early: breakfast ends at 11 a.m.Grab a donut (or three) at Just Good Donuts, which operates inside The Pub Chip Shop during the day. These fresh, yeast-raised treats come in classic and wacky varieties, and there’s no telling what flavor they’ll dream up next.You can’t go wrong at Kelly O’s (it’s even a favorite of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star Guy Fieri), but the famous breakfast covers the basics: eggs, choice of protein, home fries, and toast. Add a side of pancakes or their famous grilled cinnamon roll, and you’ll be happily stuffed for the rest of the day.Treat yourself to the Mexican and Filipino-influenced breakfast menu at Lola’s Eatery. Scrambled egg-stuffed egg rolls are a highlight, along with the aptly named “hangover cure” bagel breakfast sandwich.There’s no better way to start off a cozy winter morning than with a few pastries from this French-influenced bakery. Fill a pastry box with danishes, croissants, scones, and much more. Keep an eye out for their rotating seasonal flavors.Breakfast sandwiches from Pear & Pickle are well-worth the steep trip up Rialto Street. Start off with egg and cheese on a kaiser roll, and add toppings if you choose. For those who get a late start, don’t fret: breakfast is served all day.Eggs aren’t the only star at the Speckled Egg. The poppy seed pancakes take buttermilk to another level. Plus, you can pair your hotcakes with a spiked coffee, Bloody Mary, or other morning drink of choice.Square Cafe has a little bit of everything on their breakfast menu. Satisfy your morning sweet tooth with pancakes and French toast, or opt for one of their egg-topped bowls. Whatever you order, make sure to wash it down with one of their signature lattes, served in a square mug.Snowed in? Not a problem if you order Wise County Biscuits’ weekly biscuit delivery. A pack of fluffy, baked-from-frozen, Appalachian-style biscuits make the perfect base to a homemade breakfast sandwich. Or, order the market stand’s sausage gravy and smother them.