Nine big breakfasts that will cure your Pittsburgh winter blues

Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe
822 Western Ave., North Side. alleghenysandwichshoppe.com
A true no-frills diner. The Allegheny Sandwich Shoppe offers all the classics: eggs and toast combos, omelettes, scramblers, and pancakes. But, you have to get up early: breakfast ends at 11 a.m.
Just Good Donuts
1820 E. Carson St., South Side. justgooddonuts.com
Grab a donut (or three) at Just Good Donuts, which operates inside The Pub Chip Shop during the day. These fresh, yeast-raised treats come in classic and wacky varieties, and there’s no telling what flavor they’ll dream up next.
Kelly O’s
100 24th St., Strip District. kellyos.com
You can’t go wrong at Kelly O’s (it’s even a favorite of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star Guy Fieri), but the famous breakfast covers the basics: eggs, choice of protein, home fries, and toast. Add a side of pancakes or their famous grilled cinnamon roll, and you’ll be happily stuffed for the rest of the day.
Lola’s Eatery
3337 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. lolaseatery.com
Treat yourself to the Mexican and Filipino-influenced breakfast menu at Lola’s Eatery. Scrambled egg-stuffed egg rolls are a highlight, along with the aptly named “hangover cure” bagel breakfast sandwich.
Madeleine Bakery and Bistro
609 S. Trenton Ave., Wilkinsburg. madeleinepgh.com
There’s no better way to start off a cozy winter morning than with a few pastries from this French-influenced bakery. Fill a pastry box with danishes, croissants, scones, and much more. Keep an eye out for their rotating seasonal flavors.
Pear & Pickle
1800 Rialto St., Troy Hill. pearandpickle.com
Breakfast sandwiches from Pear & Pickle are well-worth the steep trip up Rialto Street. Start off with egg and cheese on a kaiser roll, and add toppings if you choose. For those who get a late start, don’t fret: breakfast is served all day.
Speckled Egg
Inside the Union Trust Building, 501 Grant St., Downtown. thespeckledeggpgh.com
Eggs aren’t the only star at the Speckled Egg. The poppy seed pancakes take buttermilk to another level. Plus, you can pair your hotcakes with a spiked coffee, Bloody Mary, or other morning drink of choice.
Square Cafe
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Square Cafe has a little bit of everything on their breakfast menu. Satisfy your morning sweet tooth with pancakes and French toast, or opt for one of their egg-topped bowls. Whatever you order, make sure to wash it down with one of their signature lattes, served in a square mug.
Wise County Biscuits
wisecountybiscuits.com
Snowed in? Not a problem if you order Wise County Biscuits’ weekly biscuit delivery. A pack of fluffy, baked-from-frozen, Appalachian-style biscuits make the perfect base to a homemade breakfast sandwich. Or, order the market stand’s sausage gravy and smother them.