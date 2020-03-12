 NHL season suspended due to coronavirus, starting with Pittsburgh Penguins game tonight | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

NHL season suspended due to coronavirus, starting with Pittsburgh Penguins game tonight

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby
According to the National Hockey League, the current season has been paused indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. This means that all upcoming Pittsburgh Penguins games have been canceled, starting tonight.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that is will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s games,” reads a tweet from the official NHL Twitter account.
There were signs that the NHL would take this measure in response to the coronavirus, aka COVID-19. On March 10, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that a March 11 game against the Penguins would have no fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena in Ohio’s capital city.

According to the New York Post, NHL teams have been asked to secure possible playoff dates into July at their respective arenas and venues. The Penguins are currently in a playoff spot and third place in the Metropolitan Division of the Atlantic Conference.


The NHL says the goal of this year is to hold playoffs and award a Stanley Cup champion. A specific date of when the NHL would resume play was not provided.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” reads the NHL statement. “Until then, we than NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”

Speaking of...

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

Pittsburgh officials offer suggestions for how to avoid potential spread of coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Fri., March 6, 2020.

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

By Hannah Lynn

Update: Gov. Tom Wolf confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Op-Ed: We can finally see which bus will take us to the game

By Pittsburghers for Public Transit

Op-Ed: We can finally see which bus will take us to the game
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

Pittsburgh officials offer suggestions for how to avoid potential spread of coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Fri., March 6, 2020.

A Pittsburgh hotel is hosting a gala with Islamophobic, pro-Trump speakers and some residents aren’t pleased

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh hotel is hosting a gala with Islamophobic, pro-Trump speakers and some residents aren’t pleased

How Pittsburgh’s Colcom Foundation is 'greenwashing' its anti-immigrant message

By Ryan Deto

Guillermo Perez speaks at a rally condemning Colcom Foundation's donations to anti-immigrant groups
More »

Readers also liked…

Electric scooter share now available in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Scoobi scooters in Bloomfield

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

By Tyler Dague

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust pushing forward with Downtown cinema project

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville

GOP state Rep. candidate Natalie Mihalek poses as everyday Pennsylvanian in Florida congressional ad

By Ryan Deto

Natalie Mihalek (right) with her family, as seen in Florida congressional ad.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

A Pittsburgh hotel is hosting a gala with Islamophobic, pro-Trump speakers and some residents aren’t pleased

A Pittsburgh hotel is hosting a gala with Islamophobic, pro-Trump speakers and some residents aren’t pleased

By Ryan Deto

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Fri., March 6, 2020.

Pittsburgh officials offer suggestions for how to avoid potential spread of coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

Guillermo Perez speaks at a rally condemning Colcom Foundation's donations to anti-immigrant groups

How Pittsburgh’s Colcom Foundation is 'greenwashing' its anti-immigrant message

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation