NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year

The National Football League has denied the Steelers request to host fans at the college in Latrobe for the 2021 season, citing noncompliance with the league's COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement from the Steelers.
"We are disappointed we won't be holding our 2021 training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.," said Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten in a statement. "We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols."
The news is certainly a blow to fans in Westmoreland County, but the Steelers are still having training camp in Western Pennsylvania. Lauten says that training camp will now be split between Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side, and the UPMC Rooney Sport Complex on the South Side.
Training camp is slated to begin in late July (they can begin as early as July 21, but have not yet announced an official schedule), and Lauten says that Heinz Field will host fans for a select number of practices, and an announcement for what dates fans can attend will come when the practice schedule is finalized.
Lauten says that the Steelers goal is to return to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp in 2022.