New year, new calls for artists in Pittsburgh

Whether or not you adhere to the idea of New Year's resolutions, there’s always that nagging urge to start fresh and do all the things you have been putting off. If that urge applies to getting your art out there into the public, various galleries and organizations throughout Pittsburgh are looking for new works to display. Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a list of call for artists opportunities to help you fulfill at least one goal in this, the year 2022.

2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Juried Visual Art Exhibition

traf.trustarts.org
There’s still time to submit to the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival Juried Visual Art Exhibition before applications close on Tue., Jan. 18. This year’s theme is “_____achian,” and will explore the “many cultures, communities, identities, and topographies of the Appalachian region.” Among the requirements is that artists must reside within 150 miles of 812 Liberty Avenue, art must not have been previously displayed in Pittsburgh, and all work must have been completed within the past two years from the exhibition date of June. Read more at traf.trustarts.org/digital-arts-festival/artists/juried-visual-art-exhibition.

Atithi Studios

1020 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg. atithistudios.com
Atithi Studios, a new artist coworking community in Sharpsburg, is seeking seven artists for an Art as Therapy club and exhibition described as “a journey” where a panel of artists will complete several prompts “designed to heal their relationship with their craft to reclaim the value of their work.” Artists must be available for a series of meetings taking place on the first and third Saturdays of February, March, and April. Applications are due by Fri., Jan. 21. Read more at atithistudios.com/copy-of-contact.


Sanctuary

3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. sanctuarypittsburgh.com
This Lawrenceville space needs artists for Scars, Dimples, and Stretch Marks: The Bodies We Love, an upcoming February exhibition that confronts the unrealistic image of the human form imposed on us all by popular culture, as well as the media. This show will run from Feb. 5-March 17 in the studio, as well as online on the studio’s website. All pieces will be priced under $300, to be sold with a 25% commission to the gallery. The deadline for submissions is Wed., Jan. 26. Read more at sanctuarypittsburgh.com/calltoartists.

Friends of Danny Devine

820 Liberty Ave., Downtown
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is facilitating a retrospective art show for the late Danny Devine, a known local street artist who passed away in 2021. The call asks for pieces that “showcase art from the friends and those that admire Danny and his art,” with pieces that pay tribute to Devine or are in his style. The deadline for submissions was extended to Feb. 1, and the show will take place from March 2-June 13. Proceeds from exhibition sales will go towards the Danny Devine Foundation. A form for the show is available at this link.

Sweetwater Center for the Arts

200 Broad St., Sewickley. sweetwaterartcenter.org
The Sweetwater gallery hosts juried and curated exhibitions in a wide range of media, as well as a solo show opportunity. Included is Spring LUXE, a jewelry market that happens every May, and Holiday Mart, a handmade gift market that happens every November-December. Keep updated on Sweetwater’s call for artist opportunities by joining its email list at sweetwaterartcenter.org/call_for_artists/holiday-mart.
Pittsburgh call for artists requests can be sent to awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

