New restaurant concepts in Bakery Square, a Victorian bar in Allentown, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Bakery Square Galley
6425 Penn Ave., Larimer
The new dining hall coming to Bakery Square, part of the same group that owns and operates Federal Galley in the North Side, recently announced the four restaurant concepts that will be occupying the space: Somi offers "nutrient dense, progressive Asian cuisine," GG’s Café will serve modern takes on comfort food, City Fresh pasta serves exactly what the name implies, and Bubba's will serve the "best burgher you have ever eaten.” The Galley is set to open in May 2021.
Storyville Lounge
753 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. drtumbletys.com
Another eclectic business is coming to Allentown with the addition of Storyville Lounge, a bar with decor inspired by the Victorian era and early 1900s New Orleans. According to NextPittsburgh, visitors will be able to access the bar through a hidden passageway disguised as a bookcase. Storyville is owned by the team behind Dr. Tumblety’s Time-Inspired Specialty Shop and will open in the fall.
Oishii Donburi
5227 Butler St., Lawrenceville. oishiidonburi.com
A new Japanese and Korean restaurant will open in Lawrenceville on Fri., March 19. Oishi Donburi, which is owned by the team behind Oishii Bento in Oakland, will serve a variety of donburi (a Japanese rice bowl), curry, bibimbab, along with sides like kimchi and seaweed salad.
Gi-Jin
208 Sixth St., Downtown. richarddeshantz.com/gijin
Pittsburgh is getting yet another Richard Deshantz restaurant Downtown with Gi-Jin opening on Tue., April 6. The restaurant will specialize in sushi, as well as having a significant menu of gin, sake, and Japanese whiskey.
Events
Spirit Fish Fry
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Join Spirit in Lawrenceville for a fish fry featuring Nied's "famous fish sandwich" for one-day only on Fri., April 2 from 12-7 p.m, or until the fish is sold out. Sandwiches come with fries and coleslaw.